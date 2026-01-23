Attributions

ag-grid-enterprise@27.3.0
Custom: https://img.shields.io/cdnjs/v/ag-gridhttps://github.com/ag-grid/ag-grid
attrs@23.2.0 # trio>=0.29.0 requires attrs>=23.2.0 for Python 3.13
SPDXhttps://pypi.org/project/attrs/
babel-core@7.0.0-bridge.0
MIT
babel-plugin-jest-hoist@29.6.3
MIThttps://github.com/jestjs/jest
babel-plugin-polyfill-regenerator@0.6.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel-polyfills
babel-plugin-syntax-hermes-parser@0.23.1
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/hermes
babel-plugin-syntax-hermes-parser@0.25.1
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/hermes
babel-plugin-transform-flow-enums@0.0.2
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/flow
babel/helper-annotate-as-pure@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-annotate-as-pure@7.27.3
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-compilation-targets@7.22.10
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-compilation-targets@7.27.2
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-create-class-features-plugin@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-create-regexp-features-plugin@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-define-polyfill-provider@0.6.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel-polyfills
babel/helper-environment-visitor@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-environment-visitor@7.24.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-function-name@7.24.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-globals@7.28.0
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-hoist-variables@7.24.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-member-expression-to-functions@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-imports@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-imports@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-transforms@7.22.9
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-transforms@7.28.3
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-optimise-call-expression@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-plugin-utils@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-plugin-utils@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-remap-async-to-generator@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-replace-supers@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-simple-access@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-skip-transparent-expression-wrappers@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-split-export-declaration@7.22.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-split-export-declaration@7.24.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-string-parser@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-string-parser@7.24.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-string-parser@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-identifier@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-identifier@7.24.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-identifier@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-option@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-option@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-wrap-function@7.28.3
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-firefox-class-in-computed-class-key@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-safari-class-field-initializer-scope@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-safari-id-destructuring-collision-in-function-expression@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-v8-spread-parameters-in-optional-chaining@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-v8-static-class-fields-redefine-readonly@7.28.3
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties@7.18.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-export-default-from@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-nullish-coalescing-operator@7.18.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-optional-chaining@7.21.0
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-private-property-in-object@7.21.0-placeholder-for-preset-env.2
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel-plugin-proposal-private-property-in-object
babel/plugin-syntax-class-properties@7.12.13
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-class-static-block@7.14.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-export-default-from@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-flow@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-import-assertions@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-import-attributes@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-import-meta@7.10.4
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-jsx@7.22.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-jsx@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-logical-assignment-operators@7.10.4
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-numeric-separator@7.10.4
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-private-property-in-object@7.14.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-top-level-await@7.14.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-typescript@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-unicode-sets-regex@7.18.6
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-arrow-functions@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-async-generator-functions@7.28.0
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-async-to-generator@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-block-scoped-functions@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-block-scoping@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-class-properties@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-class-static-block@7.28.3
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-classes@7.28.4
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-computed-properties@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-destructuring@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-dotall-regex@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-duplicate-keys@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-duplicate-named-capturing-groups-regex@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-dynamic-import@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-explicit-resource-management@7.28.0
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-exponentiation-operator@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-export-namespace-from@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-flow-strip-types@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-for-of@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-function-name@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-json-strings@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-literals@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-logical-assignment-operators@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-member-expression-literals@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-amd@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-systemjs@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-umd@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-named-capturing-groups-regex@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-new-target@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-nullish-coalescing-operator@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-numeric-separator@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-object-rest-spread@7.28.4
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-object-super@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-optional-catch-binding@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-optional-chaining@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-parameters@7.27.7
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-private-methods@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-private-property-in-object@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-property-literals@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-display-name@7.28.0
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx-self@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx-source@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-regenerator@7.28.4
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-regexp-modifiers@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-reserved-words@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-runtime@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-shorthand-properties@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-spread@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-sticky-regex@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-template-literals@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-typeof-symbol@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-typescript@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-escapes@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-property-regex@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-regex@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-sets-regex@7.27.1
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/preset-modules@0.1.6-no-external-plugins
MIThttps://github.com/babel/preset-modules
babel/preset-typescript@7.28.5
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
babel/runtime-corejs3@7.22.10
MIThttps://github.com/babel/babel
bleach@4.1.0
Apache Software Licensehttps://github.com/mozilla/bleach
django-allauth@65.13.0
MIThttps://allauth.org
django-anymail@10.3
BSD 3-Clause License
Copyright (c) 2016-2024, Anymail Contributors
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification,
are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
1. Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
2. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright
notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the
documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
3. Neither the name of the copyright holder nor the names of its contributors
may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software
without specific prior written permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND
ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR
ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON
ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS
SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.https://github.com/anymail/django-anymail
django-haystack@3.1.0
BSD Licensehttp://haystacksearch.org/
django-otp@1.5.4
The Unlicense (Unlicense)https://github.com/django-otp/django-otp
Django@5.2.9
BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" Licensehttps://www.djangoproject.com/
dnspython@2.6.1 # to check email domain MX
ISChttps://pypi.org/project/dnspython/
drf_yasg@1.21.10 # for public api docs
Otherhttps://github.com/axnsan12/drf-yasg
esprima-fb@15001.1.0-dev-harmony-fb
BSDhttps://github.com/facebook/esprima
expo/config-plugins@10.1.2
MIThttps://github.com/expo/expo
expo/sdk-runtime-versions@1.0.0
MIT
filter-invalid-dom-props@1.0.0
Apache-2.0
formatjs/icu-messageformat-parser@2.11.4
MIThttps://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
formatjs/icu-skeleton-parser@1.8.16
MIThttps://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
formatjs/intl-localematcher@0.6.2
MIThttps://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
freezegun@1.5.5 # Latest stable with Python 3.13 support
Apache-2.0https://github.com/spulec/freezegun
internationalized/message@3.1.8
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
internationalized/number@3.6.5
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
internationalized/string@3.2.7
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
intl-messageformat@10.7.18
BSD-3-Clausehttps://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
istanbul-lib-instrument@5.2.1
BSD-3-Clausehttps://github.com/istanbuljs/istanbuljs
jest-environment-node@29.7.0
MIThttps://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest/create-cache-key-function@29.7.0
MIThttps://github.com/jestjs/jest
json-stable-stringify-without-jsonify@1.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/samn/json-stable-stringify
jss-plugin-camel-case@10.10.0
MIThttps://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-default-unit@10.10.0
MIThttps://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-props-sort@10.10.0
MIThttps://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-rule-value-function@10.10.0
MIThttps://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-vendor-prefixer@10.10.0
MIThttps://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jszip@3.9.1
(MIT OR GPL-3.0-or-later)https://github.com/Stuk/jszip
launchdarkly/js-client-sdk-common@1.16.0
Apache-2.0https://github.com/launchdarkly/js-core
launchdarkly/js-sdk-common@2.20.0
Apache-2.0https://github.com/launchdarkly/js-core
launchdarkly/react-native-client-sdk@10.12.3
Apache-2.0https://github.com/launchdarkly/js-core
lighthouse-logger@1.4.2
Apache-2.0
looker-sdk@25.0.0 # Downgraded for cattrs compatibility with Python 3.13
MIThttps://pypi.python.org/pypi/looker_sdk
mapbox/jsonlint-lines-primitives@2.0.2
Custom: https://github.com/tmcw/jsonlinthttps://github.com/mapbox/jsonlint
mapbox/search-js-core@1.0.0-beta.22
Custom: https://static-assets.mapbox.com/www/logos/mapbox-logo-black.png
mapbox/search-js-react@1.0.0-beta.22
Custom: https://static-assets.mapbox.com/www/logos/mapbox-logo-black.png
mapbox/search-js-web@1.0.0-beta.22
Custom: https://static-assets.mapbox.com/www/logos/mapbox-logo-black.png
metro-babel-transformer@0.81.5
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-transform-plugins@0.81.5
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/metro
mousetrap@1.6.3
Apache-2.0 WITH LLVM-exceptionhttps://github.com/ccampbell/mousetrap
node-forge@1.3.3
(BSD-3-Clause OR GPL-2.0)https://github.com/digitalbazaar/forge
orjson@3.11.4
Apache Software Licensehttps://pypi.org/project/orjson/
packaging@25.0 # required by yasg
Otherhttps://pypi.org/project/packaging/
parse5-htmlparser2-tree-adapter@7.0.0
MIThttps://github.com/inikulin/parse5
psycopg@3.2.12 # Django 5.2+ requires psycopg3
SPDXhttps://psycopg.org/
pybars3@0.9.7
GNU Library or Lesser General Public License (LGPL)https://github.com/wbond/pybars3
pytest-django@4.11.1
pytest-django is released under the BSD (3-clause) license
----------------------------------------------------------
Copyright (c) 2015-2018, pytest-django authors (see AUTHORS file)
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation
and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
* The names of its contributors may not be used to endorse or promote products
derived from this software without specific prior written permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND
ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR
ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON
ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS
SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
This version of pytest-django is a fork of pytest_django created by Ben Firshman.
---------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Copyright (c) 2009, Ben Firshman
All rights reserved.
Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met:
* Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this
list of conditions and the following disclaimer.
* Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice,
this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation
and/or other materials provided with the distribution.
* The names of its contributors may not be used to endorse or promote products
derived from this software without specific prior written permission.
THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND
ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR
ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
(INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES;
LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON
ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT
(INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS
SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
https://github.com/pytest-dev/pytest-django
python-json-logger@2.0.1
BSD-2-Clause Licensehttps://nhairs.github.io/python-json-logger
rc@1.2.8
(BSD-2-Clause OR MIT OR Apache-2.0)https://github.com/dominictarr/rc
react-aria/interactions@3.26.0
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/live-announcer@3.4.4
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.2
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/visually-hidden@3.8.29
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-native-community/cli-config-android@18.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-config-apple@15.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-config-apple@18.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-debugger-ui@15.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-platform-android@15.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-platform-apple@15.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-platform-ios@15.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-server-api@15.0.1
MIThttps://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-section-list-get-item-layout@2.2.3
Apache-2.0
react-native/babel-plugin-codegen@0.76.9
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/community-cli-plugin@0.76.9
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/debugger-frontend@0.76.9
BSD-3-Clausehttps://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/metro-babel-transformer@0.76.9
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/virtualized-lists@0.76.9
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-stately/collections@3.12.8
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/collections@3.3.0
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/combobox@3.0.0-alpha.1
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/combobox@3.12.1
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/overlays@3.6.21
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/selection@3.20.7
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.0
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.1
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/combobox@3.0.0-alpha.1
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.2
Apache-2.0https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
requests-toolbelt@0.9.1
Apache 2.0https://toolbelt.readthedocs.io/
rhumbix/rmbx_design_system_design_tokens@1.25.0
UNKNOWNhttps://github.com/rhumbix/rmbx_design_system
rhumbix/rmbx_design_system_design_tokens@1.33.0
UNKNOWNhttps://github.com/rhumbix/rmbx_design_system
rhumbix@4.204.0
UNLICENSED
scheduler@0.24.0-canary-efb381bbf-20230505
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/react
scheduler@0.25.0-rc-603e6108-20241029
MIThttps://github.com/facebook/react
selenium@4.27.1
Apache-2.0https://www.selenium.dev
semver@2.13.0
Copyright (c) 2013, Konstantine Rybnikov All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. Neither the name of the python-semver org nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. https://pypi.org/project/semver/
sentry/cli-linux-arm64@2.58.4
FSL-1.1-MIThttps://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli
shikijs/engine-oniguruma@3.7.0
MIThttps://github.com/shikijs/shiki
sinonjs/fake-timers@10.3.0
BSD-3-Clausehttps://github.com/sinonjs/fake-timers
supervisor@4.3.0
BSD-derived (http://www.repoze.org/LICENSE.txt)http://supervisord.org/
trio@0.29.0 # Python 3.13 requires trio>=0.29.0
SPDXhttps://github.com/python-trio/trio
uiw/react-color-editable-input@2.0.6
MIThttps://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
uiw/react-drag-event-interactive@2.0.6
MIThttps://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
uvicorn@0.30.1
BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" Licensehttps://uvicorn.dev/
webassemblyjs/floating-point-hex-parser@1.13.2
MIThttps://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-api-error@1.13.2
MIThttps://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-buffer@1.14.1
MIThttps://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-numbers@1.13.2
MIThttps://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-wasm-bytecode@1.13.2
MIThttps://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-wasm-section@1.14.1
MIThttps://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/leb128@1.13.2
Apache-2.0https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
wheel@0.38.1 # For a temporary security issue. Should be removed at some point
MIT Licensehttps://pypi.org/project/wheel/