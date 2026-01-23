Attributions

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Last Updated: January 23, 2026
Source Code
License
Attribution
abort-controller@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mysticatea/abort-controller
abs-svg-path@0.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/jkroso/abs-svg-path
accepts@1.3.8
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/accepts
acorn-import-phases@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/nicolo-ribaudo/acorn-import-phases
acorn-jsx@5.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/acornjs/acorn-jsx
acorn@5.7.4
MIT
https://github.com/acornjs/acorn
acorn@8.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/acornjs/acorn
acorn@8.15.0
MIT
https://github.com/acornjs/acorn
add-dom-event-listener@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/yiminghe/add-dom-event-listener
adobe/css-tools@4.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/adobe/css-tools
ag-grid-community@27.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/ag-grid/ag-grid
ag-grid-enterprise@27.3.0
Custom: https://img.shields.io/cdnjs/v/ag-grid
https://github.com/ag-grid/ag-grid
ag-grid-react@27.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/ag-grid/ag-grid
agent-base@6.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-agent-base
ajv-formats@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/ajv-validator/ajv-formats
ajv-keywords@5.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/ajv-keywords
ajv@5.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/ajv
ajv@6.12.6
MIT
https://github.com/ajv-validator/ajv
ajv@8.12.0
MIT
https://github.com/ajv-validator/ajv
ajv@8.17.1
MIT
https://github.com/ajv-validator/ajv
amdefine@1.0.1
BSD-3-Clause OR MIT
https://github.com/jrburke/amdefine
amplitude-js@8.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/amplitude/amplitude-javascript
amplitude/react-native@2.17.3
MIT
https://github.com/amplitude/Amplitude-ReactNative
amplitude/types@1.10.2
MIT
https://github.com/amplitude/Amplitude-Node
amplitude/ua-parser-js@0.7.25
MIT
https://github.com/amplitude/ua-parser-js
amplitude/utils@1.10.2
MIT
https://github.com/amplitude/Amplitude-Node
ampproject/remapping@2.2.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/ampproject/remapping
amqp@5.1.1
BSD
http://github.com/celery/py-amqp
analytics-python@1.2.9
MIT License
https://github.com/segmentio/analytics-python
anser@1.4.10
MIT
https://github.com/IonicaBizau/anser
ansi-fragments@0.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/zamotany/ansi-fragments
ansi-regex@4.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/ansi-regex
ansi-regex@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/ansi-regex
ansi-regex@6.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/ansi-regex
ansi-styles@3.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/ansi-styles
ansi-styles@4.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/ansi-styles
ansi-styles@5.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/ansi-styles
ansi-styles@6.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/ansi-styles
anthropic@0.42.0
MIT
https://github.com/anthropics/anthropic-sdk-python
anymatch@3.1.3
ISC
https://github.com/micromatch/anymatch
appdirsjs@1.2.7
MIT
https://github.com/codingjerk/appdirsjs
argparse@1.0.10
MIT
https://github.com/nodeca/argparse
argparse@2.0.1
Python-2.0
https://github.com/nodeca/argparse
aria-query@4.2.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/A11yance/aria-query
arr-union@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/arr-union
array-buffer-byte-length@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/array-buffer-byte-length
array-buffer-byte-length@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/array-buffer-byte-length
array-includes@3.1.6
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/array-includes
array.prototype.filter@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/Array.prototype.filter
array.prototype.flat@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/Array.prototype.flat
arraybuffer.prototype.slice@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/ArrayBuffer.prototype.slice
arraybuffer.prototype.slice@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/ArrayBuffer.prototype.slice
asap@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/kriskowal/asap
assign-symbols@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/assign-symbols
ast-types-flow@0.0.7
ISC
https://github.com/kyldvs/ast-types-flow
ast-types@0.15.2
MIT
https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types
ast-types@0.9.6
MIT
https://github.com/benjamn/ast-types
astral-regex@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/kevva/astral-regex
async-limiter@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/strml/async-limiter
async@3.2.4
MIT
https://github.com/caolan/async
attr-accept@1.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/okonet/attr-accept
attrs@23.2.0 # trio>=0.29.0 requires attrs>=23.2.0 for Python 3.13
SPDX
https://pypi.org/project/attrs/
available-typed-arrays@1.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/available-typed-arrays
available-typed-arrays@1.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/available-typed-arrays
axe-core/react@4.5.2
MPL-2.0
https://github.com/dequelabs/axe-core-npm
axe-core@4.7.2
MPL-2.0
https://github.com/dequelabs/axe-core
axobject-query@2.2.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/A11yance/axobject-query
b4a@1.7.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/b4a
babel-core@7.0.0-bridge.0
MIT
babel-jest@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
babel-plugin-istanbul@6.1.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/istanbuljs/babel-plugin-istanbul
babel-plugin-jest-hoist@29.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
babel-plugin-macros@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/kentcdodds/babel-plugin-macros
babel-plugin-polyfill-corejs2@0.4.14
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel-polyfills
babel-plugin-polyfill-corejs3@0.13.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel-polyfills
babel-plugin-polyfill-regenerator@0.6.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel-polyfills
babel-plugin-styled-components@2.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/styled-components/babel-plugin-styled-components
babel-plugin-syntax-hermes-parser@0.23.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/hermes
babel-plugin-syntax-hermes-parser@0.25.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/hermes
babel-plugin-transform-flow-enums@0.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/flow
babel-preset-current-node-syntax@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/nicolo-ribaudo/babel-preset-current-node-syntax
babel-preset-jest@29.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
babel-runtime@6.26.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-runtime
babel/code-frame@7.10.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/code-frame@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/code-frame@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/code-frame@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/compat-data@7.22.9
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/compat-data@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/core@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/core@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/generator@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/generator@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/generator@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-annotate-as-pure@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-annotate-as-pure@7.27.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-compilation-targets@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-compilation-targets@7.27.2
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-create-class-features-plugin@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-create-regexp-features-plugin@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-define-polyfill-provider@0.6.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel-polyfills
babel/helper-environment-visitor@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-environment-visitor@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-function-name@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-globals@7.28.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-hoist-variables@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-member-expression-to-functions@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-imports@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-imports@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-transforms@7.22.9
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-module-transforms@7.28.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-optimise-call-expression@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-plugin-utils@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-plugin-utils@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-remap-async-to-generator@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-replace-supers@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-simple-access@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-skip-transparent-expression-wrappers@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-split-export-declaration@7.22.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-split-export-declaration@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-string-parser@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-string-parser@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-string-parser@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-identifier@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-identifier@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-identifier@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-option@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-validator-option@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helper-wrap-function@7.28.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helpers@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/helpers@7.28.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/highlight@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/highlight@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/highlight@7.25.9
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/parser@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/parser@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/parser@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-firefox-class-in-computed-class-key@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-safari-class-field-initializer-scope@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-safari-id-destructuring-collision-in-function-expression@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-v8-spread-parameters-in-optional-chaining@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-bugfix-v8-static-class-fields-redefine-readonly@7.28.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-class-properties@7.18.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-export-default-from@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-nullish-coalescing-operator@7.18.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-optional-chaining@7.21.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-proposal-private-property-in-object@7.21.0-placeholder-for-preset-env.2
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel-plugin-proposal-private-property-in-object
babel/plugin-syntax-async-generators@7.8.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-async-generators
babel/plugin-syntax-bigint@7.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-bigint
babel/plugin-syntax-class-properties@7.12.13
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-class-static-block@7.14.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-dynamic-import@7.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-dynamic-import
babel/plugin-syntax-export-default-from@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-flow@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-import-assertions@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-import-attributes@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-import-meta@7.10.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-json-strings@7.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-json-strings
babel/plugin-syntax-jsx@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-jsx@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-logical-assignment-operators@7.10.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-nullish-coalescing-operator@7.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-nullish-coalescing-operator
babel/plugin-syntax-numeric-separator@7.10.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-object-rest-spread@7.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-object-rest-spread
babel/plugin-syntax-optional-catch-binding@7.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-optional-catch-binding
babel/plugin-syntax-optional-chaining@7.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel/tree/master/packages/babel-plugin-syntax-optional-chaining
babel/plugin-syntax-private-property-in-object@7.14.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-top-level-await@7.14.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-typescript@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-syntax-unicode-sets-regex@7.18.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-arrow-functions@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-async-generator-functions@7.28.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-async-to-generator@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-block-scoped-functions@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-block-scoping@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-class-properties@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-class-static-block@7.28.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-classes@7.28.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-computed-properties@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-destructuring@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-dotall-regex@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-duplicate-keys@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-duplicate-named-capturing-groups-regex@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-dynamic-import@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-explicit-resource-management@7.28.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-exponentiation-operator@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-export-namespace-from@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-flow-strip-types@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-for-of@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-function-name@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-json-strings@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-literals@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-logical-assignment-operators@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-member-expression-literals@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-amd@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-commonjs@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-systemjs@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-modules-umd@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-named-capturing-groups-regex@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-new-target@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-nullish-coalescing-operator@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-numeric-separator@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-object-rest-spread@7.28.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-object-super@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-optional-catch-binding@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-optional-chaining@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-parameters@7.27.7
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-private-methods@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-private-property-in-object@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-property-literals@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-display-name@7.28.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx-self@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx-source@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-react-jsx@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-regenerator@7.28.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-regexp-modifiers@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-reserved-words@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-runtime@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-shorthand-properties@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-spread@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-sticky-regex@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-template-literals@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-typeof-symbol@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-typescript@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-escapes@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-property-regex@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-regex@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/plugin-transform-unicode-sets-regex@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/preset-env@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/preset-flow@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/preset-modules@0.1.6-no-external-plugins
MIT
https://github.com/babel/preset-modules
babel/preset-typescript@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/register@7.28.3
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/runtime-corejs3@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/runtime@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/runtime@7.24.7
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/runtime@7.27.0
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/runtime@7.27.1
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/runtime@7.28.4
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/template@7.22.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/template@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/template@7.27.2
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/traverse@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/traverse@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/types@7.22.10
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/types@7.24.6
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
babel/types@7.28.5
MIT
https://github.com/babel/babel
balanced-match@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/balanced-match
bam.tech/react-native-image-resizer@3.0.11
MIT
https://github.com/bamlab/react-native-image-resizer
bare-events@2.8.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/bare-events
bare-fs@4.5.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/bare-fs
bare-os@3.6.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/bare-os
bare-path@3.0.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/bare-path
bare-stream@2.7.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/bare-stream
bare-url@2.3.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/bare-url
base-64@0.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/base64
base-64@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/base64
base62@1.2.8
MIT
https://github.com/andrew/base62.js
base64-arraybuffer@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/niklasvh/base64-arraybuffer
base64-js@0.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/beatgammit/base64-js
base64-js@1.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/beatgammit/base64-js
baseline-browser-mapping@2.9.11
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/web-platform-dx/baseline-browser-mapping
baseline-browser-mapping@2.9.9
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/web-platform-dx/baseline-browser-mapping
bidi-js@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/lojjic/bidi-js
big-integer@1.6.52
Unlicense
https://github.com/peterolson/BigInteger.js
big.js@5.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/MikeMcl/big.js
bignumber.js@9.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/MikeMcl/bignumber.js
binary-extensions@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/binary-extensions
bl@4.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/rvagg/bl
bleach@4.1.0
Apache Software License
https://github.com/mozilla/bleach
blueimp-md5@2.19.0
MIT
https://github.com/blueimp/JavaScript-MD5
boolbase@1.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/fb55/boolbase
boto3@1.37.17
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/boto/boto3
boto@2.49.0
MIT
https://github.com/boto/boto/
bplist-creator@0.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/nearinfinity/node-bplist-creator
bplist-parser@0.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/nearinfinity/node-bplist-parser
brace-expansion@1.1.11
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/brace-expansion
brace-expansion@1.1.12
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/brace-expansion
brace-expansion@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/brace-expansion
brace-expansion@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/brace-expansion
braces@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/micromatch/braces
braces@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/micromatch/braces
brotli@1.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/brotli.js
browserify-zlib@0.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/browserify-zlib
browserslist@4.24.4
MIT
https://github.com/browserslist/browserslist
browserslist@4.28.1
MIT
https://github.com/browserslist/browserslist
browserstack-local@1.2.2
MIT License
https://github.com/browserstack/browserstack-local-python
bser@2.1.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/facebook/watchman
bson@4.7.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/mongodb/js-bson
buffer-from@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/LinusU/buffer-from
buffer@5.7.1
MIT
https://github.com/feross/buffer
bytes@3.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/visionmedia/bytes.js
bytewise-core@1.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/deanlandolt/bytewise-core
bytewise@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/deanlandolt/bytewise
call-bind@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/call-bind
call-bind@1.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/call-bind
caller-callsite@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/caller-callsite
caller-path@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/caller-path
callsites@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/callsites
callsites@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/callsites
camelcase@5.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/camelcase
camelcase@6.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/camelcase
camelize@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/camelize
caniuse-lite@1.0.30001754
CC-BY-4.0
https://github.com/browserslist/caniuse-lite
caniuse-lite@1.0.30001760
CC-BY-4.0
https://github.com/browserslist/caniuse-lite
caniuse-lite@1.0.30001761
CC-BY-4.0
https://github.com/browserslist/caniuse-lite
canvg@4.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/canvg/canvg
celery@5.5.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://docs.celeryq.dev/
chalk@2.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/chalk
chalk@4.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/chalk
channels-redis@4.2.1
BSD
http://github.com/django/channels_redis/
channels@4.1.0
BSD
http://github.com/django/channels
cheap-ruler@4.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/cheap-ruler
cheerio-select@2.1.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/cheeriojs/cheerio-select
cheerio@1.0.0-rc.12
MIT
https://github.com/cheeriojs/cheerio
chokidar@3.5.3
MIT
https://github.com/paulmillr/chokidar
chownr@1.1.4
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/chownr
chrome-launcher@0.15.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/GoogleChrome/chrome-launcher
chrome-trace-event@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/samccone/chrome-trace-event
chromium-edge-launcher@0.2.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/cezaraugusto/chromium-edge-launcher
ci-info@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/watson/ci-info
ci-info@3.9.0
MIT
https://github.com/watson/ci-info
classcat@5.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/jorgebucaran/classcat
classnames@2.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/JedWatson/classnames
cli-cursor@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/cli-cursor
cli-spinners@2.9.2
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/cli-spinners
cliui@6.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/cliui
cliui@7.0.4
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/cliui
cliui@8.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/cliui
clone-deep@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/clone-deep
clone@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/pvorb/node-clone
clone@2.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/pvorb/node-clone
clsx@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/lukeed/clsx
clsx@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/lukeed/clsx
co@4.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/tj/co
color-convert@1.9.3
MIT
https://github.com/Qix-/color-convert
color-convert@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/Qix-/color-convert
color-name@1.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/dfcreative/color-name
color-name@1.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/colorjs/color-name
color-string@1.9.1
MIT
https://github.com/Qix-/color-string
color@3.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/Qix-/color
color@4.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/Qix-/color
colorette@1.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/jorgebucaran/colorette
command-exists@1.2.9
MIT
https://github.com/mathisonian/command-exists
commander@12.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/tj/commander.js
commander@13.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/tj/commander.js
commander@2.20.3
MIT
https://github.com/tj/commander.js
commander@7.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/tj/commander.js
commander@9.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/tj/commander.js
commondir@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/substack/node-commondir
commoner@0.10.8
MIT
https://github.com/benjamn/commoner
component-classes@1.2.6
MIT
https://github.com/component/classes
component-indexof@0.0.3
MIT*
https://github.com/component/indexof
compressible@2.0.18
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/compressible
compression@1.8.1
MIT
https://github.com/expressjs/compression
compute-scroll-into-view@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/scroll-into-view/compute-scroll-into-view
concat-map@0.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/substack/node-concat-map
connect@3.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/senchalabs/connect
convert-source-map@1.9.0
MIT
https://github.com/thlorenz/convert-source-map
convert-source-map@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/thlorenz/convert-source-map
core-js-compat@3.47.0
MIT
https://github.com/zloirock/core-js
core-js-pure@3.32.0
MIT
https://github.com/zloirock/core-js
core-js@2.6.12
MIT
https://github.com/zloirock/core-js
core-js@3.32.0
MIT
https://github.com/zloirock/core-js
core-util-is@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/isaacs/core-util-is
cosmiconfig@5.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/davidtheclark/cosmiconfig
cosmiconfig@7.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/davidtheclark/cosmiconfig
cosmiconfig@8.3.6
MIT
https://github.com/cosmiconfig/cosmiconfig
cosmiconfig@9.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/cosmiconfig/cosmiconfig
country-flag-icons@1.5.7
MIT
git+https://gitlab.com/catamphetamine/country-flag-icons
craftzdog/react-native-buffer@6.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/craftzdog/react-native-buffer
create-react-class@15.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
cross-fetch@3.1.8
MIT
https://github.com/lquixada/cross-fetch
cross-spawn@7.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/moxystudio/node-cross-spawn
crypto-js@3.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/brix/crypto-js
crypto-js@4.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/brix/crypto-js
cryptography@44.0.2
SPDX
https://pypi.org/project/cryptography/
css-animation@1.6.1
MIT
https://github.com/yiminghe/css-animation
css-color-keywords@1.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/sonicdoe/css-color-keywords
css-in-js-utils@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/robinweser/css-in-js-utils
css-line-break@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/niklasvh/css-line-break
css-select@5.1.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/css-select
css-select@5.2.2
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/css-select
css-to-react-native@3.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/styled-components/css-to-react-native
css-tree@1.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/csstree/csstree
css-tree@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/csstree/csstree
css-tree@2.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/csstree/csstree
css-vendor@2.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/css-vendor
css-what@6.1.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/css-what
css-what@6.2.2
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/css-what
csscolorparser@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/deanm/css-color-parser-js
csso@5.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/css/csso
csstype@2.6.21
MIT
https://github.com/frenic/csstype
csstype@3.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/frenic/csstype
csstype@3.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/frenic/csstype
currency.js@2.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/scurker/currency.js
d3-color@3.1.0
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-color
d3-dispatch@3.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-dispatch
d3-drag@3.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-drag
d3-ease@3.0.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/d3/d3-ease
d3-interpolate@3.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-interpolate
d3-selection@3.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-selection
d3-timer@3.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-timer
d3-transition@3.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-transition
d3-zoom@3.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/d3/d3-zoom
damerau-levenshtein@1.0.8
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/tad-lispy/node-damerau-levenshtein
daphne@4.1.2
BSD
https://pypi.org/project/daphne/
data-uri-to-buffer@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-data-uri-to-buffer
data-view-buffer@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/data-view-buffer
data-view-byte-length@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/data-view-byte-length
data-view-byte-offset@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/data-view-byte-offset
date-fns-tz@1.0.10
MIT
https://github.com/marnusw/date-fns-tz
date-fns-tz@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/marnusw/date-fns-tz
date-fns@2.14.0
MIT
https://github.com/date-fns/date-fns
date-fns@2.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/date-fns/date-fns
dateparser@1.1.6
BSD
https://github.com/scrapinghub/dateparser
dayjs@1.11.19
MIT
https://github.com/iamkun/dayjs
ddtrace@3.18.0
LICENSE.BSD3
https://github.com/DataDog/dd-trace-py
debug@2.6.9
MIT
https://github.com/visionmedia/debug
debug@4.3.4
MIT
https://github.com/debug-js/debug
debug@4.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/debug-js/debug
debug@4.4.3
MIT
https://github.com/debug-js/debug
decamelize@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/decamelize
decimal.js@10.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/MikeMcl/decimal.js
decode-uri-component@0.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/SamVerschueren/decode-uri-component
decompress-response@6.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/decompress-response
deep-diff@0.3.8
MIT
https://github.com/flitbit/diff
deep-equal@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/node-deep-equal
deep-extend@0.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/unclechu/node-deep-extend
deep-is@0.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/thlorenz/deep-is
deepdiff@8.6.1
MIT License
https://zepworks.com/deepdiff/
deepmerge@1.0.1
MIT Licence
http://deepmerge.readthedocs.io/en/latest/
deepmerge@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/KyleAMathews/deepmerge
deepmerge@4.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/TehShrike/deepmerge
defaults@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/node-defaults
define-data-property@1.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/define-data-property
define-properties@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/define-properties
define-properties@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/define-properties
defined@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/defined
depd@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/dougwilson/nodejs-depd
dequal@2.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/lukeed/dequal
destroy@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/stream-utils/destroy
detect-indent@6.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/detect-indent
detect-libc@2.1.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/lovell/detect-libc
detective@4.7.1
MIT
https://github.com/browserify/detective
dfa@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/dfa
discontinuous-range@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/dtudury/discontinuous-range
dj-database-url@2.2.0
BSD License
https://pypi.org/project/dj-database-url/
dj-rest-auth@7.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/iMerica/dj-rest-auth
django-allauth@65.13.0
MIT
https://allauth.org
django-anymail@10.3
BSD 3-Clause License Copyright (c) 2016-2024, Anymail Contributors Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: 1. Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. 2. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. 3. Neither the name of the copyright holder nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
https://github.com/anymail/django-anymail
django-axes@5.40.1
MIT
https://github.com/jazzband/django-axes
django-cors-headers@4.6.0
MIT License
https://github.com/adamchainz/django-cors-headers
django-durationfield@0.5.5
BSD
https://django-durationfield.readthedocs.org
django-enumfields@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/hzdg/django-enumfields
django-filter@25.2
BSD License
https://github.com/carltongibson/django-filter/tree/main
django-haystack@3.1.0
BSD License
http://haystacksearch.org/
django-hint@0.3.2
MIT License
https://github.com/Vieolo/django-hint
django-impersonate@1.9.4
BSD License
https://code.netlandish.com/~petersanchez/django-impersonate
django-ipware@4.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/un33k/django-ipware
django-js-asset@1.2.2
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/matthiask/django-js-asset/
django-mptt@0.18.0
MIT-License
https://github.com/django-mptt/django-mptt/
django-otp@1.5.4
The Unlicense (Unlicense)
https://github.com/django-otp/django-otp
django-pglocks@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/Xof/django-pglocks
django-phonenumber-field@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/stefanfoulis/django-phonenumber-field
django-polymorphic@3.1
BSD License
https://github.com/jazzband/django-polymorphic
django-premailer@0.2.0
MIT
http://github.com/alexhayes/django-premailer
django-redis@5.4.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/jazzband/django-redis
django-request-logging@0.7.5
MIT
https://github.com/Rhumbix/django-request-logging.git
django-rest-knox@5.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/jazzband/django-rest-knox
django-s3-policy-sync@0.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/Rhumbix/django-s3-policy-sync.git
django-simple-history@3.8.0
BSD License
https://github.com/django-commons/django-simple-history
django-storages@1.14.4
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/jschneier/django-storages
django-stubs-ext@5.2.8
SPDX
https://github.com/typeddjango/django-stubs
django-stubs@5.2.8
SPDX
https://github.com/typeddjango/django-stubs
django-timezone-field@7.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/mfogel/django-timezone-field/
django-webpack-loader@3.2.2
MIT License
https://github.com/django-webpack/django-webpack-loader
Django@5.2.9
BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
https://www.djangoproject.com/
djangocms-admin-style@3.3.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/django-cms/djangocms-admin-style
djangorestframework-stubs@3.16.5
MIT License
https://github.com/typeddjango/djangorestframework-stubs
djangorestframework@3.15.2
BSD
https://www.django-rest-framework.org/
dnd-kit/accessibility@3.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/clauderic/dnd-kit
dnd-kit/core@6.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/clauderic/dnd-kit
dnd-kit/sortable@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/clauderic/dnd-kit
dnd-kit/utilities@3.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/clauderic/dnd-kit
dnspython@2.6.1 # to check email domain MX
ISC
https://pypi.org/project/dnspython/
doctrine@3.0.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/eslint/doctrine
dom-align@1.12.4
MIT
https://github.com/yiminghe/dom-align
dom-helpers@5.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-bootstrap/dom-helpers
dom-serializer@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/cheeriojs/dom-serializer
dom-walk@0.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/Raynos/dom-walk
domelementtype@2.3.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/domelementtype
domhandler@5.0.3
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/domhandler
domutils@3.1.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/domutils
domutils@3.2.2
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/domutils
dot-case@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/blakeembrey/change-case
dot-prop@5.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/dot-prop
dot-prop@5.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/dot-prop
dotenv@16.3.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/motdotla/dotenv
downloadjs@1.4.7
MIT
https://github.com/rndme/download
draft-js@0.11.7
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/draft-js
drf-nested-routers@0.94.1
Apache
https://github.com/alanjds/drf-nested-routers
drf_yasg@1.21.10 # for public api docs
Other
https://github.com/axnsan12/drf-yasg
earcut@3.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/earcut
eastasianwidth@0.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/komagata/eastasianwidth
ee-first@1.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonathanong/ee-first
egjs/hammerjs@2.0.17
MIT
https://github.com/naver/hammer.js
electron-to-chromium@1.5.123
ISC
https://github.com/kilian/electron-to-chromium
electron-to-chromium@1.5.267
ISC
https://github.com/kilian/electron-to-chromium
elkjs@0.8.2
EPL-2.0
https://github.com/kieler/elkjs
emoji-regex@10.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/emoji-regex
emoji-regex@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/emoji-regex
emoji-regex@9.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/emoji-regex
emojis-list@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/kikobeats/emojis-list
emotion/babel-plugin@11.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin
emotion/cache@11.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/cache
emotion/hash@0.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/master/packages/hash
emotion/hash@0.9.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/hash
emotion/is-prop-valid@0.8.8
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/master/packages/is-prop-valid
emotion/is-prop-valid@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/is-prop-valid
emotion/memoize@0.7.4
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/master/packages/memoize
emotion/memoize@0.8.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/memoize
emotion/memoize@0.9.0
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/memoize
emotion/react@11.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/react
emotion/react@11.11.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/react
emotion/serialize@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/serialize
emotion/sheet@1.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/sheet
emotion/styled@11.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/styled
emotion/stylis@0.8.5
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/master/packages/stylis
emotion/unitless@0.7.5
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/master/packages/unitless
emotion/unitless@0.8.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/unitless
emotion/use-insertion-effect-with-fallbacks@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/use-insertion-effect-with-fallbacks
emotion/utils@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/utils
emotion/weak-memoize@0.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/emotion-js/emotion/tree/main/packages/weak-memoize
empty@0.10.1
MIT
https://github.com/iclanzan/empty
encodeurl@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/pillarjs/encodeurl
encodeurl@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/pillarjs/encodeurl
encoding@0.1.13
MIT
https://github.com/andris9/encoding
end-of-stream@1.4.5
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/end-of-stream
enhanced-resolve@5.18.4
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/enhanced-resolve
entities@4.5.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/entities
env-paths@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/env-paths
envify@3.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/hughsk/envify
envinfo@7.21.0
MIT
https://github.com/tabrindle/envinfo
enzyme-shallow-equal@1.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/enzymejs/enzyme
enzyme@3.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/airbnb/enzyme
error-ex@1.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/qix-/node-error-ex
error-ex@1.3.4
MIT
https://github.com/qix-/node-error-ex
error-stack-parser@2.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/stacktracejs/error-stack-parser
errorhandler@1.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/expressjs/errorhandler
es-abstract@1.22.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-abstract
es-abstract@1.23.3
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-abstract
es-array-method-boxes-properly@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-array-method-boxes-properly
es-define-property@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-define-property
es-errors@1.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-errors
es-module-lexer@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/guybedford/es-module-lexer
es-object-atoms@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-object-atoms
es-set-tostringtag@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/es-set-tostringtag
es-set-tostringtag@2.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/es-set-tostringtag
es-shim-unscopables@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-shim-unscopables
es-to-primitive@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/es-to-primitive
escalade@3.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/lukeed/escalade
escape-html@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/component/escape-html
escape-string-regexp@1.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/escape-string-regexp
escape-string-regexp@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/escape-string-regexp
escape-string-regexp@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/escape-string-regexp
eslint-community/eslint-utils@4.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/eslint-community/eslint-utils
eslint-community/regexpp@4.12.1
MIT
https://github.com/eslint-community/regexpp
eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y@6.6.1
MIT
https://github.com/jsx-eslint/eslint-plugin-jsx-a11y
eslint-scope@5.1.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/eslint/eslint-scope
eslint-scope@7.2.2
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/eslint/eslint-scope
eslint-visitor-keys@3.4.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/eslint/eslint-visitor-keys
eslint/eslintrc@2.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/eslint/eslintrc
eslint/js@8.57.1
MIT
https://github.com/eslint/eslint
eslint@8.57.1
MIT
https://github.com/eslint/eslint
espree@9.6.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/eslint/espree
esprima-fb@15001.1.0-dev-harmony-fb
BSD
https://github.com/facebook/esprima
esprima@3.1.3
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/jquery/esprima
esprima@4.0.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/jquery/esprima
esquery@1.6.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/estools/esquery
esrecurse@4.3.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/estools/esrecurse
estraverse@4.3.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/estools/estraverse
estraverse@5.3.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/estools/estraverse
esutils@2.0.3
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/estools/esutils
etag@1.8.1
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/etag
event-target-shim@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/mysticatea/event-target-shim
eventemitter3@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/primus/eventemitter3
events-universal@1.0.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/events-universal
events@3.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/Gozala/events
execa@5.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/execa
exenv@1.2.2
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/JedWatson/exenv
expand-template@2.0.3
(MIT OR WTFPL)
https://github.com/ralphtheninja/expand-template
expo/config-plugins@10.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/expo/expo
expo/config-types@53.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/expo/expo
expo/json-file@9.1.5
MIT
https://github.com/expo/expo
expo/plist@0.3.5
MIT
https://github.com/expo/expo
expo/sdk-runtime-versions@1.0.0
MIT
exponential-backoff@3.1.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/coveooss/exponential-backoff
extend-shallow@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/extend-shallow
extend-shallow@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/extend-shallow
factory-boy@2.12.0
MIT
https://github.com/FactoryBoy/factory_boy
Faker@26.0.0
MIT License
https://github.com/joke2k/faker
fast-base64-decode@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/LinusU/fast-base64-decode
fast-deep-equal@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/fast-deep-equal
fast-deep-equal@3.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/fast-deep-equal
fast-diff@1.3.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/jhchen/fast-diff
fast-fifo@1.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/fast-fifo
fast-glob@3.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/mrmlnc/fast-glob
fast-json-stable-stringify@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/fast-json-stable-stringify
fast-levenshtein@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/hiddentao/fast-levenshtein
fast-loops@1.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/robinweser/fast-loops
fast-uri@3.1.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/fastify/fast-uri
fast-xml-parser@4.5.3
MIT
https://github.com/NaturalIntelligence/fast-xml-parser
fastparse@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/fastparse
fastq@1.15.0
ISC
https://github.com/mcollina/fastq
fastq@1.20.1
ISC
https://github.com/mcollina/fastq
fb-watchman@2.0.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/facebook/watchman
fbjs-css-vars@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/fbjs
fbjs@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/fbjs
fetch-blob@3.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/node-fetch/fetch-blob
fflate@0.8.2
MIT
https://github.com/101arrowz/fflate
file-entry-cache@6.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/royriojas/file-entry-cache
filesize@10.1.6
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/avoidwork/filesize.js
fill-range@7.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/fill-range
fill-range@7.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/fill-range
filter-invalid-dom-props@1.0.0
Apache-2.0
filter-obj@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/filter-obj
finalhandler@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/pillarjs/finalhandler
find-cache-dir@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/avajs/find-cache-dir
find-root@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/js-n/find-root
find-up@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/find-up
find-up@4.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/find-up
find-up@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/find-up
flat-cache@3.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/jaredwray/flat-cache
flatted@3.3.3
ISC
https://github.com/WebReflection/flatted
floating-ui/core@0.7.3
MIT
https://github.com/floating-ui/floating-ui
floating-ui/core@1.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/floating-ui/floating-ui
floating-ui/dom@0.5.4
MIT
https://github.com/floating-ui/floating-ui
floating-ui/dom@1.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/floating-ui/floating-ui
floating-ui/utils@0.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/floating-ui/floating-ui
flow-enums-runtime@0.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/flow
flow-parser@0.295.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/flow
focus-trap@6.9.4
MIT
https://github.com/focus-trap/focus-trap
fontkit@2.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/foliojs/fontkit
for-each@0.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/Raynos/for-each
foreground-child@3.3.1
ISC
https://github.com/tapjs/foreground-child
form-serialize@0.7.2
MIT
https://github.com/shtylman/form-serialize
formatjs/ecma402-abstract@2.3.6
MIT
https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
formatjs/fast-memoize@2.2.7
MIT
https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
formatjs/icu-messageformat-parser@2.11.4
MIT
https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
formatjs/icu-skeleton-parser@1.8.16
MIT
https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
formatjs/intl-localematcher@0.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
formdata-polyfill@4.0.10
MIT
git+https://jimmywarting@github.com/jimmywarting/FormData
formik@2.4.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/jaredpalmer/formik
formik@2.4.9
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/jaredpalmer/formik
freezegun@1.5.5 # Latest stable with Python 3.13 support
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/spulec/freezegun
fresh@0.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/fresh
fs-constants@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/fs-constants
fs-extra@11.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/jprichardson/node-fs-extra
fs-extra@8.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/jprichardson/node-fs-extra
fs.realpath@1.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/fs.realpath
fsevents@2.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/fsevents/fsevents
fsevents@2.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/fsevents/fsevents
fullstory/babel-plugin-annotate-react@2.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/fullstory-babel-plugin-annotate-react
fullstory/babel-plugin-react-native@1.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/fullstorydev/fullstory-babel-plugin-react-native
fullstory/react-native@1.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/fullstorydev/fullstory-react-native
function-bind@1.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/Raynos/function-bind
function-bind@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/Raynos/function-bind
function.prototype.name@1.1.5
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/Function.prototype.name
function.prototype.name@1.1.6
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/Function.prototype.name
functions-have-names@1.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/functions-have-names
gensync@1.0.0-beta.2
MIT
https://github.com/loganfsmyth/gensync
geojson-flatten@1.1.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/tmcw/geojson-flatten
geojson-vt@4.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/geojson-vt
geopy@2.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/geopy/geopy
gerrit0/mini-shiki@3.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/Gerrit0/mini-shiki
get-caller-file@2.0.5
ISC
https://github.com/stefanpenner/get-caller-file
get-intrinsic@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/get-intrinsic
get-intrinsic@1.2.4
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/get-intrinsic
get-node-dimensions@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/souporserious/get-node-dimensions
get-package-type@0.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/cfware/get-package-type
get-stream@6.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/get-stream
get-symbol-description@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/get-symbol-description
get-symbol-description@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/get-symbol-description
get-value@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/get-value
getenv@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ctavan/node-getenv
github-from-package@0.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/substack/github-from-package
gl-matrix@3.4.3
MIT
https://github.com/toji/gl-matrix
glob-parent@5.1.2
ISC
https://github.com/gulpjs/glob-parent
glob-parent@6.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/gulpjs/glob-parent
glob-to-regexp@0.4.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fitzgen/glob-to-regexp
glob@10.5.0
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob
glob@5.0.15
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob
glob@7.2.3
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/node-glob
global@4.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/Raynos/global
globals@11.12.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/globals
globals@13.24.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/globals
globalthis@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/System.global
glyphicons@0.2.0
CC-BY-4.0
https://github.com/download/glyphicons
google-libphonenumber@3.2.43
(MIT AND Apache-2.0)
https://github.com/ruimarinho/google-libphonenumber
gopd@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/gopd
graceful-fs@4.2.11
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/node-graceful-fs
graphemer@1.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/flmnt/graphemer
grequests@0.7.0
BSD
https://github.com/spyoungtech/grequests
grid-index@1.1.0
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/grid-index
gud@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/jamiebuilds/global-unique-id
gunicorn@22.0.0
SPDX
https://gunicorn.org
handlebars-loader@1.7.3
MIT
https://github.com/pcardune/handlebars-loader
handlebars@4.7.7
MIT
https://github.com/wycats/handlebars.js
handlebars@4.7.8
MIT
https://github.com/handlebars-lang/handlebars.js
hapi/address@2.1.4
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/hapijs/address
hapi/hoek@9.3.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/hapijs/hoek
hapi/topo@5.1.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/hapijs/topo
harmony-reflect@1.6.2
(Apache-2.0 OR MPL-1.1)
git+https://tvcutsem@github.com/tvcutsem/harmony-reflect
has-bigints@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/has-bigints
has-flag@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/has-flag
has-flag@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/has-flag
has-property-descriptors@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/has-property-descriptors
has-property-descriptors@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/has-property-descriptors
has-proto@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/has-proto
has-proto@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/has-proto
has-symbols@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/has-symbols
has-tostringtag@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/has-tostringtag
has-tostringtag@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/has-tostringtag
has@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/tarruda/has
hashids@1.2.0
MIT License
https://hashids.org/python/
hasown@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/hasOwn
hat@0.0.3
MIT*
https://github.com/substack/node-hat
he@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/he
hermes-estree@0.23.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/hermes
hermes-estree@0.25.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/hermes
hermes-parser@0.23.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/hermes
hermes-parser@0.25.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/hermes
highlight.js@11.11.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/highlightjs/highlight.js
history@4.10.1
MIT
https://github.com/ReactTraining/history
history@4.9.0
MIT
https://github.com/ReactTraining/history
hoist-non-react-statics@2.5.5
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mridgway/hoist-non-react-statics
hoist-non-react-statics@3.3.2
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mridgway/hoist-non-react-statics
hsl-to-hex@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/davidmarkclements/hsl-to-hex
hsl-to-rgb-for-reals@1.1.1
ISC
https://github.com/davidmarkclements/hsl_rgb_converter
html-attributes@1.1.0
Open Works License (OWL)
https://github.com/alexmingoia/html-attributes
html-element-map@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/html-element-map
html-parse-stringify@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/henrikjoreteg/html-parse-stringify
html2canvas@1.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/niklasvh/html2canvas
htmlparser2@8.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/fb55/htmlparser2
http-errors@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/http-errors
https-proxy-agent@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-https-proxy-agent
human-signals@2.1.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/ehmicky/human-signals
humanwhocodes/config-array@0.13.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/humanwhocodes/config-array
humanwhocodes/module-importer@1.0.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/humanwhocodes/module-importer
humanwhocodes/object-schema@2.0.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/humanwhocodes/object-schema
humps@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/domchristie/humps
hyphen@1.10.6
ISC
https://github.com/ytiurin/hyphen
hyphenate-style-name@1.0.4
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/rexxars/hyphenate-style-name
hyphenate-style-name@1.1.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/rexxars/hyphenate-style-name
hypnosphi/create-react-context@0.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/thejameskyle/create-react-context
i18n-js@4.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/fnando/i18n
i18next@25.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/i18next/i18next
iconv-lite@0.4.24
MIT
https://github.com/ashtuchkin/iconv-lite
iconv-lite@0.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/ashtuchkin/iconv-lite
identity-obj-proxy@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/keyanzhang/identity-obj-proxy
ieee754@1.2.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/feross/ieee754
ignore@5.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/kaelzhang/node-ignore
ilib-tree-node@1.3.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/iLib-js/ilib-tree-node
image-size@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/image-size/image-size
immediate@3.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/calvinmetcalf/immediate
immer@11.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/immerjs/immer
immutability-helper@2.6.6
MIT
https://github.com/kolodny/immutability-helper
immutable@3.7.6
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/facebook/immutable-js
immutable@3.8.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/immutable-js
import-fresh@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/import-fresh
import-fresh@3.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/import-fresh
import-fresh@3.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/import-fresh
importlib-metadata@4.12.0
SPDX
https://pypi.org/project/importlib-metadata/
imurmurhash@0.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/jensyt/imurmurhash-js
indexes-of@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/dominictarr/indexes-of
inflight@1.0.6
ISC
https://github.com/npm/inflight
inherits@2.0.4
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/inherits
ini@1.3.8
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/ini
inline-style-prefixer@6.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/robinweser/inline-style-prefixer
input-format@0.3.8
MIT
git+https://gitlab.com/catamphetamine/input-format
inputmask-core@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/insin/inputmask-core
intercom/intercom-react-native@9.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/intercom/intercom-react-native
internal-slot@1.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/internal-slot
internal-slot@1.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/internal-slot
internationalized/date@3.10.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum/tree/main/packages/@internationalized/date
internationalized/message@3.1.8
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
internationalized/number@3.6.5
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
internationalized/string@3.2.7
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
intl-messageformat@10.7.18
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/formatjs/formatjs
invariant@2.2.4
MIT
https://github.com/zertosh/invariant
ip@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/indutny/node-ip
is-arguments@1.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-arguments
is-array-buffer@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-array-buffer
is-array-buffer@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-array-buffer
is-arrayish@0.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/qix-/node-is-arrayish
is-arrayish@0.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/qix-/node-is-arrayish
is-arrayish@0.3.4
MIT
https://github.com/qix-/node-is-arrayish
is-bigint@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-bigint
is-binary-path@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-binary-path
is-boolean-object@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-boolean-object
is-callable@1.2.7
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-callable
is-core-module@2.13.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-core-module
is-core-module@2.16.1
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-core-module
is-data-view@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-data-view
is-date-object@1.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-date-object
is-directory@0.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-directory
is-docker@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-docker
is-extendable@0.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-extendable
is-extendable@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-extendable
is-extglob@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-extglob
is-fullwidth-code-point@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-fullwidth-code-point
is-fullwidth-code-point@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-fullwidth-code-point
is-glob@4.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/micromatch/is-glob
is-in-browser@1.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/tuxsudo/is-in-browser
is-interactive@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-interactive
is-negative-zero@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-negative-zero
is-negative-zero@2.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-negative-zero
is-number-object@1.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-number-object
is-number@7.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-number
is-obj@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-obj
is-path-inside@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-path-inside
is-plain-obj@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-plain-obj
is-plain-object@2.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/is-plain-object
is-regex@1.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-regex
is-shared-array-buffer@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-shared-array-buffer
is-shared-array-buffer@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-shared-array-buffer
is-stream@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-stream
is-string@1.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/is-string
is-subset@0.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/studio-b12/is-subset
is-symbol@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-symbol
is-typed-array@1.1.12
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-typed-array
is-typed-array@1.1.13
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-typed-array
is-unicode-supported@0.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-unicode-supported
is-url@1.2.4
MIT
https://github.com/segmentio/is-url
is-weakref@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/is-weakref
is-wsl@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-wsl
is-wsl@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/is-wsl
isaacs/cliui@8.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/cliui
isaacs/ttlcache@1.4.1
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/ttlcache
isarray@0.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/isarray
isarray@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/isarray
isarray@2.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/juliangruber/isarray
isexe@2.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/isexe
isobject@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/isobject
istanbul-lib-coverage@3.2.2
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/istanbuljs/istanbuljs
istanbul-lib-instrument@5.2.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/istanbuljs/istanbuljs
istanbuljs/load-nyc-config@1.1.0
ISC
https://github.com/istanbuljs/load-nyc-config
istanbuljs/schema@0.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/istanbuljs/schema
jackspeak@3.4.3
BlueOak-1.0.0
https://github.com/isaacs/jackspeak
jay-peg@1.1.1
MIT
jest-environment-node@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-get-type@29.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-haste-map@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-message-util@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-mock@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-regex-util@29.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-styled-components@7.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/styled-components/jest-styled-components
jest-util@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-validate@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest-worker@27.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/jest
jest-worker@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest/create-cache-key-function@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest/environment@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest/fake-timers@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest/schemas@29.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest/transform@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
jest/types@26.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/jest
jest/types@29.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
joi@17.13.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/hapijs/joi
jridgewell/gen-mapping@0.3.13
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/sourcemaps
jridgewell/gen-mapping@0.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/gen-mapping
jridgewell/gen-mapping@0.3.5
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/gen-mapping
jridgewell/remapping@2.3.5
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/sourcemaps
jridgewell/resolve-uri@3.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/resolve-uri
jridgewell/resolve-uri@3.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/resolve-uri
jridgewell/set-array@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/set-array
jridgewell/set-array@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/set-array
jridgewell/source-map@0.3.11
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/sourcemaps
jridgewell/source-map@0.3.5
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/source-map
jridgewell/sourcemap-codec@1.4.15
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/sourcemap-codec
jridgewell/sourcemap-codec@1.5.5
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/sourcemaps
jridgewell/trace-mapping@0.3.19
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/trace-mapping
jridgewell/trace-mapping@0.3.25
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/trace-mapping
jridgewell/trace-mapping@0.3.31
MIT
https://github.com/jridgewell/sourcemaps
js-file-download@0.4.12
MIT
https://github.com/kennethjiang/js-file-download
js-sha256@0.11.1
MIT
https://github.com/emn178/js-sha256
js-tokens@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/lydell/js-tokens
js-yaml@3.14.2
MIT
https://github.com/nodeca/js-yaml
js-yaml@4.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/nodeca/js-yaml
js-yaml@4.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/nodeca/js-yaml
jsc-android@250231.0.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/react-native-community/jsc-android-buildscripts
jsc-safe-url@0.2.4
0BSD
https://github.com/robhogan/jsc-safe-url
jscodeshift@0.14.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/jscodeshift
jsesc@2.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/jsesc
jsesc@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/jsesc
json-buffer@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/dominictarr/json-buffer
json-parse-better-errors@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/zkat/json-parse-better-errors
json-parse-even-better-errors@2.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/npm/json-parse-even-better-errors
json-ptr@3.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/flitbit/json-ptr
json-schema-traverse@0.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/json-schema-traverse
json-schema-traverse@0.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/json-schema-traverse
json-schema-traverse@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/epoberezkin/json-schema-traverse
json-stable-stringify-without-jsonify@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/samn/json-stable-stringify
json-stringify-pretty-compact@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/lydell/json-stringify-pretty-compact
json-stringify-safe@5.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/json-stringify-safe
json5@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/json5/json5
json5@2.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/json5/json5
jsonfile@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/jprichardson/node-jsonfile
jsonfile@6.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/jprichardson/node-jsonfile
jsonpatch@1.23
Modified BSD License
https://github.com/stefankoegl/python-json-patch
jsonpointer@2.0
Modified BSD License
https://github.com/stefankoegl/python-json-pointer
jsonpointer@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/janl/node-jsonpointer
jsonschema@3.2.0
MIT License
https://github.com/python-jsonschema/jsonschema
jsqr@1.4.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/cozmo/jsQR
jss-plugin-camel-case@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-default-unit@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-global@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-nested@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-props-sort@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-rule-value-function@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss-plugin-vendor-prefixer@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jss@10.10.0
MIT
https://github.com/cssinjs/jss
jstransform@11.0.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/facebook/jstransform
jsuri@1.3.1
MIT*
https://github.com/derek-watson/jsUri
jsx-ast-utils@3.3.5
MIT
https://github.com/jsx-eslint/jsx-ast-utils
jszip@3.9.1
(MIT OR GPL-3.0-or-later)
https://github.com/Stuk/jszip
juggle/resize-observer@3.4.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/juggle/resize-observer
kdbush@4.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/mourner/kdbush
keycode@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/timoxley/keycode
keyv@4.5.4
MIT
https://github.com/jaredwray/keyv
kind-of@6.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/kind-of
kleur@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/lukeed/kleur
kombu@5.5.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://kombu.readthedocs.io
konva@7.2.5
MIT
https://github.com/konvajs/konva
konva@8.4.3
MIT
https://github.com/konvajs/konva
language-subtag-registry@0.3.22
CC0-1.0
https://github.com/mattcg/language-subtag-registry
language-tags@1.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/mattcg/language-tags
lark@1.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/lark-parser/lark
launch-editor@2.12.0
MIT
https://github.com/yyx990803/launch-editor
launchdarkly-server-sdk@9.13.1
Apache-2.0
https://docs.launchdarkly.com/sdk/server-side/python
launchdarkly/js-client-sdk-common@1.16.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/launchdarkly/js-core
launchdarkly/js-sdk-common@2.20.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/launchdarkly/js-core
launchdarkly/react-native-client-sdk@10.12.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/launchdarkly/js-core
leven@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/leven
levn@0.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/gkz/levn
libphonenumber-js@1.10.41
MIT
git+https://gitlab.com/catamphetamine/libphonenumber-js
lie@3.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/calvinmetcalf/lie
lighthouse-logger@1.4.2
Apache-2.0
linebreak@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/linebreaker
lines-and-columns@1.2.4
MIT
https://github.com/eventualbuddha/lines-and-columns
linkify-it@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/markdown-it/linkify-it
loader-runner@4.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/loader-runner
loader-utils@1.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/loader-utils
locate-path@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/locate-path
locate-path@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/locate-path
locate-path@6.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/locate-path
lodash-es@4.17.21
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash-es@4.17.22
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.clonedeep@4.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.debounce@4.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.escape@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.flattendeep@4.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.get@4.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.has@4.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.isempty@4.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.isequal@4.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.isnil@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.merge@4.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.mergewith@4.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.omit@4.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.omitby@4.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.pick@4.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.throttle@4.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.topath@4.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash.uniqueid@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
lodash@4.17.21
MIT
https://github.com/lodash/lodash
log-symbols@4.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/log-symbols
logging-slackhandler@2.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Greums/logging-slackhandler
logkitty@0.7.1
MIT
https://github.com/zamotany/logkitty
logstash-formatter@0.5.17
MIT, see LICENSE file
https://github.com/exoscale/python-logstash-formatter
looker-sdk@25.0.0 # Downgraded for cattrs compatibility with Python 3.13
MIT
https://pypi.python.org/pypi/looker_sdk
loose-envify@1.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/zertosh/loose-envify
lower-case@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/blakeembrey/change-case
lru-cache@10.4.3
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache
lru-cache@5.1.1
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/node-lru-cache
lunr@2.3.9
MIT
https://github.com/olivernn/lunr.js
magic-string@0.30.8
MIT
https://github.com/rich-harris/magic-string
make-dir@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/make-dir
make-plural@8.1.0
Unicode-DFS-2016
https://github.com/eemeli/make-plural
makeerror@1.0.12
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/daaku/nodejs-makeerror
mapbox-gl-draw-circle@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/iamanvesh/mapbox-gl-draw-circle
mapbox-gl@3.6.0
MIT*
https://github.com/mapbox/mapbox-gl-js
mapbox/extent@0.4.0
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/extent
mapbox/geojson-area@0.2.2
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/mapbox/geojson-area
mapbox/geojson-coords@0.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/geojson-coords
mapbox/geojson-extent@1.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/geojson-extent
mapbox/geojson-normalize@0.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/geojson-normalize
mapbox/jsonlint-lines-primitives@2.0.2
Custom: https://github.com/tmcw/jsonlint
https://github.com/mapbox/jsonlint
mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw@1.4.3
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/mapbox-gl-draw
mapbox/mapbox-gl-supported@3.0.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mapbox/mapbox-gl-supported
mapbox/point-geometry@0.1.0
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/point-geometry
mapbox/search-js-core@1.0.0-beta.22
Custom: https://static-assets.mapbox.com/www/logos/mapbox-logo-black.png
mapbox/search-js-react@1.0.0-beta.22
Custom: https://static-assets.mapbox.com/www/logos/mapbox-logo-black.png
mapbox/search-js-web@1.0.0-beta.22
Custom: https://static-assets.mapbox.com/www/logos/mapbox-logo-black.png
mapbox/sphericalmercator@1.2.0
BSD
https://github.com/mapbox/sphericalmercator
mapbox/tiny-sdf@2.0.6
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/mapbox/tiny-sdf
mapbox/unitbezier@0.0.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/mapbox/unitbezier
mapbox/vector-tile@1.3.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mapbox/vector-tile-js
mapbox/whoots-js@3.1.0
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/whoots-js
maplibre/maplibre-gl-style-spec@19.3.3
ISC
https://github.com/maplibre/maplibre-gl-style-spec
markdown-it@14.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/markdown-it/markdown-it
marky@1.3.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/nolanlawson/marky
material-ui/core@4.12.4
MIT
https://github.com/mui-org/material-ui
material-ui/styles@4.11.5
MIT
https://github.com/mui-org/material-ui
material-ui/system@4.12.2
MIT
https://github.com/mui-org/material-ui
material-ui/types@5.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/mui-org/material-ui
material-ui/utils@4.11.3
MIT
https://github.com/mui-org/material-ui
mdn-data@2.0.14
CC0-1.0
https://github.com/mdn/data
mdn-data@2.0.28
CC0-1.0
https://github.com/mdn/data
mdn-data@2.0.30
CC0-1.0
https://github.com/mdn/data
mdurl@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/markdown-it/mdurl
media-engine@1.0.3
MIT
memoize-one@5.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/alexreardon/memoize-one
merge-options@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/schnittstabil/merge-options
merge-stream@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/grncdr/merge-stream
merge2@1.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/teambition/merge2
metro-babel-transformer@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-cache-key@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-cache@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-config@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-core@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-file-map@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-minify-terser@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-resolver@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-runtime@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-source-map@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-symbolicate@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-transform-plugins@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro-transform-worker@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
metro@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
micromatch@4.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/micromatch/micromatch
mime-db@1.52.0
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/mime-db
mime-db@1.54.0
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/mime-db
mime-types@2.1.35
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/mime-types
mime@1.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/broofa/node-mime
mime@2.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/broofa/mime
mimic-fn@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/mimic-fn
mimic-response@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/mimic-response
min-document@2.19.2
MIT
https://github.com/Raynos/min-document
mini-create-react-context@0.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/StringEpsilon/mini-create-react-context
minimatch@3.1.2
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch
minimatch@9.0.5
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/minimatch
minimist@1.2.8
MIT
https://github.com/minimistjs/minimist
minipass@7.0.3
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/minipass
minipass@7.1.2
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/minipass
mkdirp-classic@0.5.3
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/mkdirp-classic
mkdirp@0.5.6
MIT
https://github.com/substack/node-mkdirp
mkdirp@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/isaacs/node-mkdirp
moment-timezone@0.5.35
MIT
https://github.com/moment/moment-timezone
moment@2.29.4
MIT
https://github.com/moment/moment
moo@0.5.2
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/tjvr/moo
mousetrap@1.6.3
Apache-2.0 WITH LLVM-exception
https://github.com/ccampbell/mousetrap
ms@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/zeit/ms
ms@2.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/zeit/ms
ms@2.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/vercel/ms
murmurhash-js@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/murmurhash-js
nanoid@3.3.11
MIT
https://github.com/ai/nanoid
napi-build-utils@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspiredware/napi-build-utils
native-base@3.4.28
MIT
https://github.com/GeekyAnts/NativeBase
natural-compare@1.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/litejs/natural-compare-lite
nearley@2.20.1
MIT
https://github.com/hardmath123/nearley
negotiator@0.6.3
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/negotiator
negotiator@0.6.4
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/negotiator
neo-async@2.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/suguru03/neo-async
no-case@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/blakeembrey/change-case
no-scroll@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/davidtheclark/no-scroll
nocache@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/helmetjs/nocache
node-abi@3.85.0
MIT
https://github.com/electron/node-abi
node-addon-api@6.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/nodejs/node-addon-api
node-dir@0.1.17
MIT
https://github.com/fshost/node-dir
node-domexception@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/jimmywarting/node-domexception
node-fetch@2.6.12
MIT
https://github.com/bitinn/node-fetch
node-fetch@2.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/bitinn/node-fetch
node-fetch@3.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/node-fetch/node-fetch
node-forge@1.3.3
(BSD-3-Clause OR GPL-2.0)
https://github.com/digitalbazaar/forge
node-html-parser@7.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/taoqf/node-fast-html-parser
node-int64@0.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/broofa/node-int64
node-machine-id@1.1.12
MIT
https://github.com/automation-stack/node-machine-id
node-releases@2.0.19
MIT
https://github.com/chicoxyzzy/node-releases
node-releases@2.0.27
MIT
https://github.com/chicoxyzzy/node-releases
node-stream-zip@1.15.0
MIT
https://github.com/antelle/node-stream-zip
nodelib/fs.scandir@2.1.5
MIT
https://github.com/nodelib/nodelib/tree/master/packages/fs/fs.scandir
nodelib/fs.stat@2.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/nodelib/nodelib/tree/master/packages/fs/fs.stat
nodelib/fs.walk@1.2.8
MIT
https://github.com/nodelib/nodelib/tree/master/packages/fs/fs.walk
normalize-path@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/normalize-path
normalize-svg-path@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/jkroso/normalize-svg-path
npm-run-path@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/npm-run-path
nth-check@2.1.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/fb55/nth-check
nullthrows@1.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/zertosh/nullthrows
numeral@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/adamwdraper/Numeral-js
oauthlib@3.1.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/oauthlib/oauthlib
ob1@0.81.5
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/metro
object-assign@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/object-assign
object-assign@4.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/object-assign
object-hash@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/puleos/object-hash
object-inspect@1.12.3
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/object-inspect
object-inspect@1.13.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/object-inspect
object-is@1.1.5
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/object-is
object-keys@1.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/object-keys
object-path@0.11.8
MIT
https://github.com/mariocasciaro/object-path
object.assign@4.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/object.assign
object.assign@4.1.5
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/object.assign
object.entries@1.1.6
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/Object.entries
object.fromentries@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/Object.fromEntries
object.values@1.1.6
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/Object.values
oidc-client@1.9.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/IdentityModel/oidc-client-js
on-finished@2.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/on-finished
on-finished@2.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/on-finished
on-headers@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/on-headers
once@1.4.0
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/once
onetime@5.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/onetime
open@6.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/open
open@7.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/open
openapi-codec@1.3.2
BSD
http://github.com/core-api/python-openapi-codec/
opencollective-postinstall@2.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/opencollective/opencollective-postinstall
openpyxl@2.4.2
MIT
https://openpyxl.readthedocs.io
optionator@0.9.4
MIT
https://github.com/gkz/optionator
ora@5.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/ora
orjson@3.11.4
Apache Software License
https://pypi.org/project/orjson/
p-limit@2.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-limit
p-limit@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-limit
p-locate@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-locate
p-locate@4.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-locate
p-locate@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-locate
p-try@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/p-try
package-json-from-dist@1.0.1
BlueOak-1.0.0
https://github.com/isaacs/package-json-from-dist
packaging@25.0 # required by yasg
Other
https://pypi.org/project/packaging/
pako@0.2.9
MIT
https://github.com/nodeca/pako
pako@1.0.11
(MIT AND Zlib)
https://github.com/nodeca/pako
papaparse@5.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/mholt/PapaParse
parchment@3.0.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/quilljs/parchment
parent-module@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/parent-module
parse-json@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/parse-json
parse-json@5.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/parse-json
parse-svg-path@0.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/jkroso/parse-svg-path
parse5-htmlparser2-tree-adapter@7.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inikulin/parse5
parse5@7.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/inikulin/parse5
parseurl@1.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/pillarjs/parseurl
path-browserify@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/browserify/path-browserify
path-dirname@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/es128/path-dirname
path-exists@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/path-exists
path-exists@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/path-exists
path-is-absolute@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/path-is-absolute
path-key@3.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/path-key
path-parse@1.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/jbgutierrez/path-parse
path-scurry@1.11.1
BlueOak-1.0.0
https://github.com/isaacs/path-scurry
path-to-regexp@1.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/pillarjs/path-to-regexp
path-type@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/path-type
paths-js@0.4.11
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/andreaferretti/paths-js
pbf@3.3.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mapbox/pbf
performance-now@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/braveg1rl/performance-now
phonenumbers@9.0.22
SPDX
https://pypi.org/project/phonenumbers/
picocolors@1.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/alexeyraspopov/picocolors
picocolors@1.1.1
ISC
https://github.com/alexeyraspopov/picocolors
picomatch@2.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/micromatch/picomatch
pify@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/pify
pikaday@1.8.0
(0BSD OR MIT)
https://github.com/Pikaday/Pikaday
Pillow@12.0.0
Other
https://python-pillow.github.io
pirates@4.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/danez/pirates
pkg-dir@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/pkg-dir
pkgjs/parseargs@0.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/pkgjs/parseargs
plist@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/TooTallNate/node-plist
point-in-polygon@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/substack/point-in-polygon
popper.js@1.16.1
MIT
https://github.com/FezVrasta/popper.js
popper.js@1.16.1-lts
MIT
https://github.com/FezVrasta/popper.js
popperjs/core@2.11.8
MIT
https://github.com/popperjs/popper-core
possible-typed-array-names@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/possible-typed-array-names
postcss-selector-parser@3.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/postcss/postcss-selector-parser
postcss-value-parser@4.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/TrySound/postcss-value-parser
potpack@2.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/potpack
pprofile@2.1.0
GPL 2+
http://github.com/vpelletier/pprofile
prebuild-install@7.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/prebuild/prebuild-install
prelude-ls@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/gkz/prelude-ls
prettier@3.7.4
MIT
https://github.com/prettier/prettier
pretty-format@26.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/jest
pretty-format@29.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/jestjs/jest
private@0.1.8
MIT
https://github.com/benjamn/private
process-nextick-args@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/calvinmetcalf/process-nextick-args
process@0.11.10
MIT
https://github.com/shtylman/node-process
progress@2.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/visionmedia/node-progress
promise@7.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/then/promise
promise@8.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/then/promise
prompts@2.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/terkelg/prompts
prop-types-extra@1.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-bootstrap/prop-types-extra
prop-types@15.8.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/prop-types
properties-parser@0.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/xavi-/node-properties-parser
property-expr@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/jquense/expr
protocol-buffers-schema@3.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/protocol-buffers-schema
proxy-from-env@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/Rob--W/proxy-from-env
psycogreen@1.0.2
BSD
https://github.com/psycopg/psycogreen/
psycopg@3.2.12 # Django 5.2+ requires psycopg3
SPDX
https://psycopg.org/
pump@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/pump
punycode.js@2.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/punycode.js
punycode@2.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/punycode.js
pybars3@0.9.7
GNU Library or Lesser General Public License (LGPL)
https://github.com/wbond/pybars3
pydantic@2.12.4
MIT License
https://github.com/pydantic/pydantic
pyjwt@2.10.1
MIT
https://github.com/jpadilla/pyjwt
pytest-bdd@7.3.0
MIT
https://pytest-bdd.readthedocs.io/
pytest-django@4.11.1
pytest-django is released under the BSD (3-clause) license ---------------------------------------------------------- Copyright (c) 2015-2018, pytest-django authors (see AUTHORS file) All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: * Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. * Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. * The names of its contributors may not be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE. This version of pytest-django is a fork of pytest_django created by Ben Firshman. --------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Copyright (c) 2009, Ben Firshman All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: * Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. * Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. * The names of its contributors may not be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT OWNER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
https://github.com/pytest-dev/pytest-django
pytest-factoryboy@2.7.0
MIT
https://pytest-factoryboy.readthedocs.io/
pytest-rerunfailures@15.0
MPL-2.0
https://github.com/pytest-dev/pytest-rerunfailures
pytest-xdist@3.6.1
MIT License
https://github.com/pytest-dev/pytest-xdist
pytest@8.3.4
MIT License
https://docs.pytest.org/en/latest/
python-dateutil@2.8.2
Dual License
https://github.com/dateutil/dateutil
python-gettext@5.0.0
BSD
https://github.com/hannosch/python-gettext
python-json-logger@2.0.1
BSD-2-Clause License
https://nhairs.github.io/python-json-logger
pytz@2022.7.1
MIT
http://pythonhosted.org/pytz
q@1.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/kriskowal/q
qr.js@0.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/shtylman/qr.js
qrcode.react@4.2.0
ISC
https://github.com/zpao/qrcode.react
qrcode@7.4.2
BSD
https://github.com/lincolnloop/python-qrcode
qs@6.8.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/ljharb/qs
query-string@5.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/query-string
query-string@7.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/query-string
queue-microtask@1.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/feross/queue-microtask
queue@6.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/jessetane/queue
quickselect@3.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/mourner/quickselect
quill-delta@5.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/quilljs/delta
quill@2.0.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/slab/quill
raf@3.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/chrisdickinson/raf
railroad-diagrams@1.0.0
CC0-1.0
https://github.com/tabatkins/railroad-diagrams
randexp@0.4.6
MIT
https://github.com/fent/randexp.js
randombytes@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/crypto-browserify/randombytes
range-parser@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/range-parser
rc-align@2.4.5
MIT
https://github.com/react-component/align
rc-animate@2.11.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-component/animate
rc-time-picker@3.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/react-component/time-picker
rc-trigger@2.6.5
MIT
https://github.com/react-component/trigger
rc-util@4.21.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-component/util
rc@1.2.8
(BSD-2-Clause OR MIT OR Apache-2.0)
https://github.com/dominictarr/rc
react-animate-height@3.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/Stanko/react-animate-height
react-aria/checkbox@3.2.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/combobox@3.14.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/focus@3.21.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/form@3.1.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/i18n@3.12.14
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/interactions@3.26.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/label@3.7.23
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/listbox@3.15.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/live-announcer@3.4.4
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/menu@3.19.4
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/overlays@3.31.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/radio@3.12.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/selection@3.27.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/slider@3.8.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/ssr@3.9.10
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/textfield@3.18.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/toggle@3.12.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/utils@3.32.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-aria/visually-hidden@3.8.29
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-bootstrap-table@4.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/AllenFang/react-bootstrap-table
react-bootstrap@0.32.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-bootstrap/react-bootstrap
react-csv@2.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/react-csv/react-csv
react-datepicker@2.9.4
MIT
https://github.com/Hacker0x01/react-datepicker
react-datepicker@4.16.0
MIT
https://github.com/Hacker0x01/react-datepicker
react-devtools-core@5.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-dom-factories@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-dom@16.14.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-dom@16.9.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-dom@17.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-dom@18.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-drag-and-drop@2.4.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/asbjornenge/react-drag-and-drop
react-draggable@3.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/mzabriskie/react-draggable
react-dropdown-select@4.11.4
MIT
https://github.com/sanusart/react-dropdown-select
react-dropzone@3.13.4
MIT
https://github.com/okonet/react-dropzone
react-fast-compare@2.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/FormidableLabs/react-fast-compare
react-fast-compare@3.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/FormidableLabs/react-fast-compare
react-flow-renderer@10.3.17
MIT
https://github.com/wbkd/react-flow
react-freeze@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/software-mansion/react-freeze
react-i18next@15.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/i18next/react-i18next
react-image-crop@10.1.5
ISC
https://github.com/DominicTobias/react-image-crop
react-image-crop@8.6.6
ISC
https://github.com/DominicTobias/react-image-crop
react-image-fallback@8.0.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/socialtables/react-image-fallback
react-image-file-resizer@0.4.8
MIT
https://github.com/onurzorluer/react-image-file-resizer
react-immutable-proptypes@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/HurricaneJames/react-immutable-proptypes
react-input-autosize@2.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/JedWatson/react-input-autosize
react-input-autosize@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/JedWatson/react-input-autosize
react-is@16.13.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-is@17.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-is@18.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-is@18.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-json-editor-ajrm@2.5.1
ISC
https://github.com/AndrewRedican/react-json-editor-ajrm
react-jsonschema-form@1.0.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/mozilla-services/react-jsonschema-form
react-konva@17.0.2-6
MIT
https://github.com/konvajs/react-konva
react-lifecycles-compat@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/reactjs/react-lifecycles-compat
react-loader@2.4.7
MIT
https://github.com/quickleft/react-loader
react-map-gl@7.1.7
MIT
https://github.com/visgl/react-map-gl
react-maskedinput@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/insin/react-maskedinput
react-measure@2.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/souporserious/react-measure
react-modal@3.16.3
MIT
https://github.com/reactjs/react-modal
react-native-animatable@1.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/oblador/react-native-animatable
react-native-aria/button@0.2.10
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/checkbox@0.2.10
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/combobox@0.2.7
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/focus@0.2.9
MIT
https://github.com/intergalacticspacehighway/react-native-bob-mono
react-native-aria/interactions@0.2.16
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/listbox@0.2.9
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/overlays@0.3.15
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/radio@0.2.13
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/slider@0.2.12
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/tabs@0.2.13
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/toggle@0.2.11
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-aria/utils@0.2.12
MIT
https://github.com/gluestack/gluestack-ui
react-native-async-storage/async-storage@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-async-storage/async-storage
react-native-async-storage/async-storage@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-async-storage/async-storage
react-native-background-upload@6.6.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/Vydia/react-native-background-upload
react-native-bootsplash@6.3.11
MIT
https://github.com/zoontek/react-native-bootsplash
react-native-chart-kit@6.12.0
MIT
https://github.com/indiespirit/react-native-chart-kit
react-native-community/cli-clean@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-config-android@18.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-config-apple@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-config-apple@18.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-config@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-debugger-ui@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-doctor@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-platform-android@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-platform-apple@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-platform-ios@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-server-api@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-tools@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-tools@18.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli-types@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/cli@15.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/cli
react-native-community/datetimepicker@5.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/datetimepicker
react-native-community/hooks@3.1.0
ISC
https://github.com/react-native-community/hooks
react-native-community/image-editor@2.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-image-editor
react-native-community/netinfo@11.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-netinfo/react-native-netinfo
react-native-currency-input@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/CaioQuirinoMedeiros/react-native-currency-input
react-native-date-picker@4.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/henninghall/react-native-date-picker
react-native-device-info@10.14.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-device-info/react-native-device-info
react-native-documents/picker@9.3.1
MIT*
https://github.com/react-native-documents/document-picker
react-native-elements@3.4.3
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-elements/react-native-elements
react-native-fs@2.20.0
MIT
https://github.com/itinance/react-native-fs
react-native-geolocation-service@5.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/Agontuk/react-native-geolocation-service
react-native-gesture-handler@2.22.0
MIT
https://github.com/software-mansion/react-native-gesture-handler
react-native-get-random-values@1.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/LinusU/react-native-get-random-values
react-native-highlighter@1.0.7
MIT
https://github.com/farhoodme/react-native-highlighter
react-native-image-fallback@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/mthahzan/react-native-image-fallback
react-native-image-picker@7.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-image-picker/react-native-image-picker
react-native-image-viewing@0.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/jobtoday/react-native-image-viewing
react-native-inappbrowser-reborn@3.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/proyecto26/react-native-inappbrowser
react-native-iphone-x-helper@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/ptelad/react-native-iphone-x-helper
react-native-is-edge-to-edge@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/zoontek/react-native-edge-to-edge
react-native-job-queue@0.5.3
MIT
https://github.com/SimonErm/react-native-job-queue
react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view@0.9.5
MIT
https://github.com/APSL/react-native-keyboard-aware-scroll-view
react-native-keychain@8.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/oblador/react-native-keychain
react-native-localize@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/zoontek/react-native-localize
react-native-maps@1.20.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-maps/react-native-maps
react-native-modal@13.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-modal
react-native-notifier@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/seniv/react-native-notifier
react-native-orientation-locker@1.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/wonday/react-native-orientation-locker
react-native-pager-view@6.9.1
MIT
https://github.com/callstack/react-native-pager-view
react-native-phone-input@1.3.7
MIT
https://github.com/rili-live/react-native-phone-input
react-native-picker/picker@2.11.4
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-picker/picker
react-native-pkce-challenge@5.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/dcangulo/react-native-pkce-challenge
react-native-quick-base64@2.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/craftzdog/react-native-quick-base64
react-native-ratings@8.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/Monte9/react-native-ratings
react-native-reanimated@3.16.7
MIT
https://github.com/software-mansion/react-native-reanimated
react-native-restart@0.0.27
MIT
https://github.com/avishayil/react-native-restart
react-native-safe-area-context@4.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/th3rdwave/react-native-safe-area-context
react-native-screens@4.9.1
MIT
https://github.com/software-mansion/react-native-screens
react-native-section-list-get-item-layout@2.2.3
Apache-2.0
react-native-signature-capture@0.4.12
ISC
https://github.com/RepairShopr/react-native-signature-capture
react-native-size-matters@0.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/nirsky/react-native-size-matters
react-native-super-grid@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/saleel97/react-native-super-grid
react-native-svg-transformer@1.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/kristerkari/react-native-svg-transformer
react-native-svg@15.12.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-community/react-native-svg
react-native-swipe-list-view@3.2.9
MIT
https://github.com/jemise111/react-native-swipe-list-view
react-native-tab-view@3.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-native-tags@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/peterp/react-native-tags
react-native-vector-icons@9.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/oblador/react-native-vector-icons
react-native-view-shot@3.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/gre/react-native-view-shot
react-native-vision-camera@4.7.3
MIT
https://github.com/mrousavy/react-native-vision-camera
react-native-webview@13.16.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-native-webview/react-native-webview
react-native/assets-registry@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/babel-plugin-codegen@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/babel-preset@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/codegen@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/community-cli-plugin@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/debugger-frontend@0.76.9
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/dev-middleware@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/gradle-plugin@0.76.7
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/gradle-plugin@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/js-polyfills@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/metro-babel-transformer@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/normalize-colors@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native/virtualized-lists@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-native@0.76.9
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react-native
react-navigation/bottom-tabs@6.6.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-navigation/core@6.4.17
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-navigation/elements@1.3.31
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-navigation/material-top-tabs@6.6.14
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-navigation/native-stack@6.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-navigation/native@6.1.18
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-navigation/routers@6.1.9
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-navigation/stack@6.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-navigation/react-navigation
react-onclickoutside@6.13.0
MIT
https://github.com/Pomax/react-onclickoutside
react-onclickoutside@6.13.1
MIT
https://github.com/Pomax/react-onclickoutside
react-overlays@0.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/react-bootstrap/react-overlays
react-overlays@5.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/react-bootstrap/react-overlays
react-pdf/fns@3.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/font@4.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/image@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/layout@4.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/pdfkit@4.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/png-js@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/primitives@4.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/reconciler@1.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/render@4.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/renderer@4.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/stylesheet@6.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/textkit@6.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-pdf/types@2.9.0
MIT
https://github.com/diegomura/react-pdf
react-percentage-circle@1.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/kennethjiang/react-percentage-circle
react-phone-number-input@3.1.22
MIT
git+https://gitlab.com/catamphetamine/react-phone-number-input
react-popper@1.3.11
MIT
https://github.com/souporserious/react-popper
react-popper@2.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/popperjs/react-popper
react-process-string@1.2.0
ISC
https://github.com/EfogDev/react-process-string
react-prop-types@0.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/react-bootstrap/react-prop-types
react-qr-code@2.0.15
MIT
https://github.com/rosskhanas/react-qr-code
react-radio-group@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/chenglou/react-radio-group
react-reconciler@0.26.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-redux@5.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/reactjs/react-redux
react-redux@8.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/react-redux
react-redux@8.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/react-redux
react-refresh@0.14.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-router-dom@5.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router
react-router@5.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router
react-s-alert@1.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/juliancwirko/react-s-alert
react-select@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/JedWatson/react-select
react-select@4.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/JedWatson/react-select/tree/master/packages/react-select
react-shallow-renderer@16.15.0
MIT
https://github.com/NMinhNguyen/react-shallow-renderer
react-signature-canvas@1.0.6
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/agilgur5/react-signature-canvas
react-sparklines@1.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/borisyankov/react-sparklines
react-stately/checkbox@3.0.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/checkbox@3.7.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/collections@3.12.8
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/collections@3.3.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/combobox@3.0.0-alpha.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/combobox@3.12.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/flags@3.1.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/form@3.2.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/list@3.13.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/menu@3.9.9
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/overlays@3.6.21
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/radio@3.11.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/radio@3.2.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/select@3.9.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/selection@3.20.7
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/slider@3.0.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/slider@3.7.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/toggle@3.2.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/toggle@3.9.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/tree@3.9.4
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-stately/utils@3.11.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-switch@7.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/markusenglund/react-switch
react-test-renderer@17.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react-text-mask@5.5.0
Unlicense
https://github.com/text-mask/text-mask
react-tooltip@4.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/ReactTooltip/react-tooltip
react-tooltip@5.20.0
MIT
https://github.com/ReactTooltip/react-tooltip
react-transition-group@4.4.5
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/reactjs/react-transition-group
react-types/button@3.14.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/checkbox@3.10.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/combobox@3.0.0-alpha.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/combobox@3.13.10
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/listbox@3.7.4
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/menu@3.10.5
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/overlays@3.9.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/radio@3.9.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/select@3.12.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/shared@3.32.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/slider@3.8.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/tabs@3.0.0-alpha.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-types/textfield@3.12.6
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/adobe/react-spectrum
react-use-websocket@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/robtaussig/react-use-websocket
react@16.9.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react@17.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
react@18.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
readable-stream@2.3.8
MIT
https://github.com/nodejs/readable-stream
readable-stream@3.6.2
MIT
https://github.com/nodejs/readable-stream
readdirp@3.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/paulmillr/readdirp
readline@1.3.0
BSD*
https://github.com/maleck13/readline
realm/fetch@0.1.1
UNKNOWN
realm@20.1.0
Apache*
https://github.com/realm/realm-js
recast@0.11.23
MIT
https://github.com/benjamn/recast
recast@0.21.5
MIT
https://github.com/benjamn/recast
redis@5.2.1
MIT License
https://github.com/redis/redis-py
redux-immutable-state-invariant@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/leoasis/redux-immutable-state-invariant
redux-logger@3.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/theaqua/redux-logger
redux-persist@6.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/rt2zz/redux-persist
redux-saga/core@1.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/redux-saga/redux-saga/tree/main/packages/core
redux-saga/deferred@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/redux-saga/redux-saga/tree/main/packages/deferred
redux-saga/delay-p@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/redux-saga/redux-saga/tree/main/packages/delay-p
redux-saga/is@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/redux-saga/redux-saga/tree/main/packages/is
redux-saga/symbols@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/redux-saga/redux-saga/tree/main/packages/symbols
redux-saga/types@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/redux-saga/redux-saga/tree/main/packages/types
redux-saga@1.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/redux-saga/redux-saga/tree/main/packages/core
redux-thunk@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/gaearon/redux-thunk
redux-thunk@2.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/redux-thunk
redux-thunk@2.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/redux-thunk
redux-thunk@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/redux-thunk
redux-watch@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/jprichardson/redux-watch
redux@3.7.2
MIT
https://github.com/reactjs/redux
redux@4.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/redux
redux@4.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/redux
redux@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/redux
reduxjs/toolkit@2.11.2
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/redux-toolkit
regenerate-unicode-properties@10.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/regenerate-unicode-properties
regenerate@1.4.2
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/regenerate
regenerator-runtime@0.11.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/regenerator/tree/master/packages/regenerator-runtime
regenerator-runtime@0.13.11
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/regenerator/tree/main/packages/runtime
regenerator-runtime@0.14.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/regenerator/tree/main/packages/runtime
regexp.prototype.flags@1.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/RegExp.prototype.flags
regexp.prototype.flags@1.5.2
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/RegExp.prototype.flags
regexpu-core@6.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/regexpu-core
regjsgen@0.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/bnjmnt4n/regjsgen
regjsparser@0.13.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/jviereck/regjsparser
requestidlecallback@0.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/aFarkas/requestIdleCallback
requests-aws4auth@0.9
MIT License
https://github.com/tedder/requests-aws4auth
requests-oauthlib@1.3.0
ISC
https://github.com/requests/requests-oauthlib
requests-toolbelt@0.9.1
Apache 2.0
https://toolbelt.readthedocs.io/
requests@2.32.4
Apache-2.0
https://requests.readthedocs.io
require-directory@2.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/troygoode/node-require-directory
require-from-string@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/floatdrop/require-from-string
require-main-filename@2.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/require-main-filename
reselect@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/reactjs/reselect
reselect@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/reselect
reselect@5.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/reduxjs/reselect
resize-observer-polyfill@1.5.1
MIT
https://github.com/que-etc/resize-observer-polyfill
resolve-from@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/resolve-from
resolve-from@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/resolve-from
resolve-from@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/resolve-from
resolve-pathname@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/mjackson/resolve-pathname
resolve-pathname@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mjackson/resolve-pathname
resolve-protobuf-schema@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/resolve-protobuf-schema
resolve@1.22.11
MIT
https://github.com/browserify/resolve
resolve@1.22.4
MIT
https://github.com/browserify/resolve
restart/hooks@0.4.16
MIT
https://github.com/jquense/react-common-hooks
restore-cursor@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/restore-cursor
restructure@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/restructure
ret@0.1.15
MIT
https://github.com/fent/ret.js
reusify@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/mcollina/reusify
reusify@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/mcollina/reusify
rgbcolor@1.0.1
MIT*
https://github.com/yetzt/node-rgbcolor
rhumbix/rmbx_design_system_design_tokens@1.25.0
UNKNOWN
https://github.com/rhumbix/rmbx_design_system
rhumbix/rmbx_design_system_design_tokens@1.33.0
UNKNOWN
https://github.com/rhumbix/rmbx_design_system
rhumbix/rmbx_design_system_web@1.44.0
UNKNOWN
https://github.com/rhumbix/rmbx_design_system
rhumbix/rmbx_matching@1.2.1
ISC
https://github.com/Rhumbix/rmbx_matching
rhumbix/rmbx_templates@2.4.0
ISC
https://github.com/Rhumbix/rmbx_templates
rhumbix/rmbx_work_rules@1.7.0
ISC
https://github.com/Rhumbix/rmbx_work_rules
rhumbix/schema-builder@1.1.0
UNKNOWN
https://github.com/Rhumbix/tcomb-json-schema
rhumbix@4.204.0
UNLICENSED
rimraf@2.6.3
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/rimraf
rimraf@3.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/rimraf
rmbx_django@0.1.0
UNLICENSED
https://github.com/Rhumbix/rmbx_django
robust-orientation@1.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/robust-orientation
robust-point-in-polygon@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/robust-point-in-polygon
robust-scale@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/robust-scale
robust-subtract@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/robust-subtract
robust-sum@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/robust-sum
rst-selector-parser@2.2.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/aweary/rst-selector-parser
run-parallel@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/feross/run-parallel
rw@0.1.4
BSD*
https://github.com/mbostock/rw
rw@1.3.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mbostock/rw
safe-array-concat@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/safe-array-concat
safe-array-concat@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/safe-array-concat
safe-buffer@5.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/feross/safe-buffer
safe-buffer@5.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/feross/safe-buffer
safe-regex-test@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/safe-regex-test
safe-regex-test@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/safe-regex-test
safer-buffer@2.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/ChALkeR/safer-buffer
sax@1.4.3
BlueOak-1.0.0
https://github.com/isaacs/sax-js
scheduler@0.15.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
scheduler@0.19.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
scheduler@0.20.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
scheduler@0.23.2
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
scheduler@0.24.0-canary-efb381bbf-20230505
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
scheduler@0.25.0-rc-603e6108-20241029
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
schema-utils@4.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/schema-utils
schema-utils@4.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/schema-utils
scroll-into-view-if-needed@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/scroll-into-view/scroll-into-view-if-needed
selenium@4.27.1
Apache-2.0
https://www.selenium.dev
selfsigned@2.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/jfromaniello/selfsigned
semver@2.13.0
Copyright (c) 2013, Konstantine Rybnikov All rights reserved. Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions are met: Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer. Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution. Neither the name of the python-semver org nor the names of its contributors may be used to endorse or promote products derived from this software without specific prior written permission. THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE COPYRIGHT HOLDERS AND CONTRIBUTORS "AS IS" AND ANY EXPRESS OR IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE COPYRIGHT HOLDER OR CONTRIBUTORS BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT, INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION) HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT, STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.
https://pypi.org/project/semver/
semver@5.7.2
ISC
https://github.com/npm/node-semver
semver@6.3.1
ISC
https://github.com/npm/node-semver
semver@7.7.3
ISC
https://github.com/npm/node-semver
send@0.19.2
MIT
https://github.com/pillarjs/send
sentry-internal/browser-utils@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry-internal/feedback@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry-internal/replay-canvas@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry-internal/replay@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry-internal/tracing@7.60.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry-sdk@2.11.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-python
sentry/babel-plugin-component-annotate@4.6.1
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript-bundler-plugins
sentry/browser@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/browser@7.60.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/bundler-plugin-core@4.6.1
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript-bundler-plugins
sentry/cli-darwin@2.58.4
FSL-1.1-MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli
sentry/cli-linux-arm64@2.58.4
FSL-1.1-MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli
sentry/cli-linux-x64@2.58.4
FSL-1.1-MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli
sentry/cli@2.58.4
FSL-1.1-MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-cli
sentry/core@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/core@7.60.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/react-native@7.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-react-native
sentry/react@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/react@7.60.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/replay@7.60.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/types@10.30.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/types@7.60.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/utils@7.60.0
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript
sentry/webpack-plugin@4.6.1
MIT
https://github.com/getsentry/sentry-javascript-bundler-plugins
serialize-error@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/serialize-error
serialize-javascript@6.0.2
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/yahoo/serialize-javascript
serialize-to-js@3.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/commenthol/serialize-to-js
serve-static@1.16.3
MIT
https://github.com/expressjs/serve-static
set-blocking@2.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/set-blocking
set-function-length@1.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/set-function-length
set-function-name@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/set-function-name
set-immediate-shim@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/set-immediate-shim
set-value@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/set-value
setimmediate@1.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/YuzuJS/setImmediate
setproctitle@1.3.2
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/dvarrazzo/py-setproctitle
setprototypeof@1.2.0
ISC
https://github.com/wesleytodd/setprototypeof
setuptools@80.8.0
MIT License
https://pypi.org/project/setuptools/
shallow-clone@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/shallow-clone
shallowequal@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/dashed/shallowequal
sharp@0.32.6
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/lovell/sharp
shebang-command@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/kevva/shebang-command
shebang-regex@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/shebang-regex
shell-quote@1.8.3
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/shell-quote
shikijs/engine-oniguruma@3.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/shikijs/shiki
shikijs/langs@3.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/shikijs/shiki
shikijs/themes@3.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/shikijs/shiki
shikijs/types@3.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/shikijs/shiki
shikijs/vscode-textmate@10.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/shikijs/vscode-textmate
side-channel@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/side-channel
sideway/address@4.1.5
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/sideway/address
sideway/formula@3.0.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/sideway/formula
sideway/pinpoint@2.0.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/sideway/pinpoint
signal-exit@3.0.7
ISC
https://github.com/tapjs/signal-exit
signal-exit@4.1.0
ISC
https://github.com/tapjs/signal-exit
signature_pad@2.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/szimek/signature_pad
simple-concat@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/feross/simple-concat
simple-get@4.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/feross/simple-get
simple-plist@1.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/wollardj/simple-plist
simple-salesforce@1.11.5
SPDX
https://github.com/simple-salesforce/simple-salesforce
simple-swizzle@0.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/qix-/node-simple-swizzle
simple-swizzle@0.2.4
MIT
https://github.com/qix-/node-simple-swizzle
sinclair/typebox@0.27.8
MIT
https://github.com/sinclairzx81/typebox
sinonjs/commons@3.0.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/sinonjs/commons
sinonjs/fake-timers@10.3.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/sinonjs/fake-timers
sisteransi@1.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/terkelg/sisteransi
six@1.16.0
MIT
https://github.com/benjaminp/six
slash@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/slash
slice-ansi@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/slice-ansi
slugify@1.6.6
MIT
https://github.com/simov/slugify
snake-case@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/blakeembrey/change-case
sort-asc@0.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/sort-asc
sort-desc@0.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/sort-desc
sort-object@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/doowb/sort-object
source-map-js@1.2.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/7rulnik/source-map-js
source-map-support@0.5.21
MIT
https://github.com/evanw/node-source-map-support
source-map@0.4.4
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mozilla/source-map
source-map@0.5.7
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mozilla/source-map
source-map@0.6.1
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/mozilla/source-map
spin.js@2.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/fgnass/spin.js
split-on-first@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/split-on-first
split-string@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/split-string
sprintf-js@1.0.3
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/alexei/sprintf.js
stable-hash@0.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/shuding/stable-hash
stack-utils@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/tapjs/stack-utils
stackblur-canvas@2.7.0
MIT
https://github.com/flozz/StackBlur
stackframe@1.3.4
MIT
https://github.com/stacktracejs/stackframe
stacktrace-parser@0.1.11
MIT
https://github.com/errwischt/stacktrace-parser
standard-schema/spec@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/standard-schema/standard-schema
standard-schema/utils@0.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/standard-schema/standard-schema
statuses@1.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/statuses
statuses@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/statuses
stream-buffers@2.2.0
Unlicense
https://github.com/samcday/node-stream-buffer
streamx@2.23.0
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/streamx
strict-uri-encode@1.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/kevva/strict-uri-encode
strict-uri-encode@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/kevva/strict-uri-encode
string-width@4.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/string-width
string-width@5.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/string-width
string.prototype.codepointat@0.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/String.prototype.codePointAt
string.prototype.trim@1.2.7
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/String.prototype.trim
string.prototype.trim@1.2.9
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/String.prototype.trim
string.prototype.trimend@1.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/String.prototype.trimEnd
string.prototype.trimend@1.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/String.prototype.trimEnd
string.prototype.trimstart@1.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/String.prototype.trimStart
string.prototype.trimstart@1.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/String.prototype.trimStart
string_decoder@1.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/nodejs/string_decoder
string_decoder@1.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/nodejs/string_decoder
strip-ansi@5.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/strip-ansi
strip-ansi@6.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/strip-ansi
strip-ansi@7.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/strip-ansi
strip-final-newline@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/strip-final-newline
strip-json-comments@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/strip-json-comments
strip-json-comments@3.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/strip-json-comments
strnum@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/NaturalIntelligence/strnum
styled-components@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/styled-components/styled-components
stylis@4.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/thysultan/stylis.js
subtag@0.5.0
ISC
https://github.com/ryanve/subtag
sudo-prompt@9.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/jorangreef/sudo-prompt
supercluster@8.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/mapbox/supercluster
supervisor@4.3.0
BSD-derived (http://www.repoze.org/LICENSE.txt)
http://supervisord.org/
supports-color@5.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/supports-color
supports-color@7.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/supports-color
supports-color@8.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/supports-color
supports-preserve-symlinks-flag@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/node-supports-preserve-symlinks-flag
svg-arc-to-cubic-bezier@3.2.0
ISC
https://github.com/colinmeinke/svg-arc-to-cubic-bezier
svg-parser@2.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/Rich-Harris/svg-parser
svg-pathdata@6.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/nfroidure/svg-pathdata
svgo@3.3.2
MIT
https://github.com/svg/svgo
svgr/babel-plugin-add-jsx-attribute@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-add-jsx-attribute
svgr/babel-plugin-remove-jsx-attribute@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-remove-jsx-attribute
svgr/babel-plugin-remove-jsx-empty-expression@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-remove-jsx-empty-expression
svgr/babel-plugin-replace-jsx-attribute-value@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-replace-jsx-attribute-value
svgr/babel-plugin-svg-dynamic-title@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-svg-dynamic-title
svgr/babel-plugin-svg-em-dimensions@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-svg-em-dimensions
svgr/babel-plugin-transform-react-native-svg@8.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-transform-react-native-svg
svgr/babel-plugin-transform-svg-component@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-plugin-transform-svg-component
svgr/babel-preset@8.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/babel-preset
svgr/core@8.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/core
svgr/hast-util-to-babel-ast@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/hast-util-to-babel-ast
svgr/plugin-jsx@8.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/plugin-jsx
svgr/plugin-svgo@8.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/gregberge/svgr/tree/main/packages/plugin-svgo
swc/helpers@0.5.15
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/swc-project/swc
swc/helpers@0.5.18
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/swc-project/swc
symbol-observable@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/blesh/symbol-observable
tabbable@1.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/davidtheclark/tabbable
tabbable@5.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/focus-trap/tabbable
tapable@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/tapable
tapable@2.3.0
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/tapable
tar-fs@2.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/tar-fs
tar-fs@3.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/tar-fs
tar-stream@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/tar-stream
tar-stream@3.1.7
MIT
https://github.com/mafintosh/tar-stream
temp@0.8.4
MIT
https://github.com/bruce/node-temp
terser-webpack-plugin@5.3.16
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/terser-webpack-plugin
terser@5.39.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/terser/terser
terser@5.44.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/terser/terser
test-exclude@6.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/istanbuljs/test-exclude
text-decoder@1.2.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/holepunchto/text-decoder
text-mask-addons@3.8.0
Unlicense
https://github.com/text-mask/text-mask
text-segmentation@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/niklasvh/text-segmentation
text-table@0.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/substack/text-table
throat@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ForbesLindesay/throat
through@2.3.8
MIT
https://github.com/dominictarr/through
tiny-case@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/jquense/tiny-case
tiny-inflate@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/tiny-inflate
tiny-invariant@1.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/alexreardon/tiny-invariant
tiny-warning@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/alexreardon/tiny-warning
tinycolor2@1.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/bgrins/TinyColor
tinyqueue@3.0.0
ISC
https://github.com/mourner/tinyqueue
tmpl@1.0.5
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/daaku/nodejs-tmpl
to-fast-properties@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/to-fast-properties
to-regex-range@5.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/micromatch/to-regex-range
to-string-loader@1.2.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/gajus/to-string-loader
toidentifier@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/component/toidentifier
toml@0.10.2
MIT
https://github.com/uiri/toml
toposort@2.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/marcelklehr/toposort
tr46@0.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/Sebmaster/tr46.js
traverse@0.6.9
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/js-traverse
trim-canvas@0.1.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/agilgur5/trim-canvas
trio@0.29.0 # Python 3.13 requires trio>=0.29.0
SPDX
https://github.com/python-trio/trio
trysound/sax@0.2.0
ISC
https://github.com/svg/sax
ts-dedent@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/tamino-martinius/node-ts-dedent
tslib@2.6.1
0BSD
https://github.com/Microsoft/tslib
tslib@2.8.1
0BSD
https://github.com/Microsoft/tslib
tunnel-agent@0.6.0
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/mikeal/tunnel-agent
turf/along@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/bearing@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/circle@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/destination@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/distance@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/helpers@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/invariant@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/length@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
turf/meta@6.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/Turfjs/turf
tweakpane@4.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/cocopon/tweakpane
twilio@7.9.1
MIT
https://github.com/twilio/twilio-python/
two-product@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/two-product
two-sum@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/two-sum
type-check@0.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/gkz/type-check
type-detect@4.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/chaijs/type-detect
type-fest@0.20.2
(MIT OR CC0-1.0)
https://github.com/sindresorhus/type-fest
type-fest@0.7.1
(MIT OR CC0-1.0)
https://github.com/sindresorhus/type-fest
type-fest@2.19.0
(MIT OR CC0-1.0)
https://github.com/sindresorhus/type-fest
typed-array-buffer@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/typed-array-buffer
typed-array-buffer@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/typed-array-buffer
typed-array-byte-length@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/typed-array-byte-length
typed-array-byte-length@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/typed-array-byte-length
typed-array-byte-offset@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/typed-array-byte-offset
typed-array-byte-offset@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/typed-array-byte-offset
typed-array-length@1.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/typed-array-length
typed-array-length@1.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/typed-array-length
typed-styles@0.0.7
MIT
typedarray.prototype.slice@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/es-shims/TypedArray.prototype.slice
typedoc@0.28.7
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/TypeStrong/TypeDoc
types/babel__core@7.20.5
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/babel__generator@7.27.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/babel__template@7.4.4
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/babel__traverse@7.28.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-array@3.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-axis@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-brush@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-chord@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-color@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-contour@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-delaunay@6.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-dispatch@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-drag@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-dsv@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-ease@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-fetch@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-force@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-format@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-geo@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-hierarchy@3.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-interpolate@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-path@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-polygon@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-quadtree@3.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-random@3.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-scale-chromatic@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-scale@4.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-selection@3.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-shape@3.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-time-format@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-time@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-timer@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-transition@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3-zoom@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/d3@7.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/eslint-scope@3.7.7
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/eslint@8.44.2
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/estree@1.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/estree@1.0.8
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/geojson@7946.0.10
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/geojson@7946.0.14
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/geojson@7946.0.16
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/graceful-fs@4.1.9
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/hammerjs@2.0.46
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/handlebars@4.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/wycats/handlebars.js
types/hast@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/hoist-non-react-statics@3.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/hoist-non-react-statics@3.3.7
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/istanbul-lib-coverage@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/istanbul-lib-report@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/istanbul-reports@3.0.4
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/json-schema@7.0.12
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/json-schema@7.0.15
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/mapbox-gl@3.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/mapbox__point-geometry@0.1.4
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/mapbox__vector-tile@1.3.4
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/node-forge@1.3.14
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/node@20.19.27
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/node@20.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/parse-json@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/pbf@3.0.5
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/prop-types@15.7.15
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/prop-types@15.7.5
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/raf@3.4.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react-dom@17.0.11
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react-native-vector-icons@6.4.18
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react-native@0.70.19
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react-reconciler@0.26.7
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react-transition-group@4.4.6
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react@17.0.39
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react@17.0.43
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react@18.3.27
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/react@19.2.7
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/resize-observer-browser@0.1.7
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/scheduler@0.16.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/stack-utils@2.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/unist@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/use-sync-external-store@0.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/warning@3.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/yargs-parser@21.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/yargs@15.0.20
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
types/yargs@17.0.35
MIT
https://github.com/DefinitelyTyped/DefinitelyTyped
typescript-compare@0.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/ksxnodemodules/typescript-compare
typescript-logic@0.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ksxnodemodules/typescript-logic
typescript-tuple@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/ksxnodemodules/typescript-tuple
typescript@5.8.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript
typescript@5.9.3
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/microsoft/TypeScript
typewise-core@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/deanlandolt/typewise-core
typewise@1.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/deanlandolt/typewise
typing-extensions@4.14.1
Other
https://github.com/python/typing_extensions
tzlocal@4.2.0
MIT
https://pypi.org/project/tzlocal/
ua-parser-js@0.7.35
MIT
https://github.com/faisalman/ua-parser-js
uc.micro@2.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/markdown-it/uc.micro
uglify-js@3.17.4
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/mishoo/UglifyJS
uglify-js@3.19.3
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/mishoo/UglifyJS
uiw/color-convert@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
uiw/react-color-alpha@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
uiw/react-color-editable-input@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
uiw/react-color-hue@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
uiw/react-color-saturation@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
uiw/react-drag-event-interactive@2.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/uiwjs/react-color
unbox-primitive@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/ljharb/unbox-primitive
uncontrollable@4.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/jquense/uncontrollable
uncontrollable@7.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/jquense/uncontrollable
undici-types@6.21.0
MIT
https://github.com/nodejs/undici
ungap/structured-clone@1.2.0
ISC
https://github.com/ungap/structured-clone
ungap/structured-clone@1.3.0
ISC
https://github.com/ungap/structured-clone
unicode-canonical-property-names-ecmascript@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/unicode-canonical-property-names-ecmascript
unicode-match-property-ecmascript@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/unicode-match-property-ecmascript
unicode-match-property-value-ecmascript@2.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/unicode-match-property-value-ecmascript
unicode-properties@1.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/unicode-properties
unicode-property-aliases-ecmascript@2.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/unicode-property-aliases-ecmascript
unicode-trie@2.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/devongovett/unicode-trie
union-value@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/union-value
uniq@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/mikolalysenko/uniq
universalify@0.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/RyanZim/universalify
universalify@2.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/RyanZim/universalify
unpipe@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/stream-utils/unpipe
unplugin@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/unjs/unplugin
update-browserslist-db@1.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/browserslist/update-db
update-browserslist-db@1.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/browserslist/update-db
uri-js@4.4.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/garycourt/uri-js
urllib3@2.6.0
SPDX
https://pypi.org/project/urllib3/
use-debounce@10.0.6
MIT
https://github.com/xnimorz/use-debounce
use-latest-callback@0.1.11
MIT
https://github.com/satya164/use-latest-callback
use-latest-callback@0.2.6
MIT
https://github.com/satya164/use-latest-callback
use-resize-observer@8.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/ZeeCoder/use-resize-observer
use-resize-observer@9.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/ZeeCoder/use-resize-observer
use-sync-external-store@1.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
use-sync-external-store@1.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/react
utf8@3.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/mathiasbynens/utf8.js
util-deprecate@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/TooTallNate/util-deprecate
utils-merge@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/jaredhanson/utils-merge
utrie@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/niklasvh/utrie
uuid@3.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/uuidjs/uuid
uuid@7.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/uuidjs/uuid
uuid@9.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/uuidjs/uuid
uuid@9.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/uuidjs/uuid
uvicorn@0.30.1
BSD 3-Clause "New" or "Revised" License
https://uvicorn.dev/
value-equal@0.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/mjackson/value-equal
value-equal@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/mjackson/value-equal
vary@1.1.2
MIT
https://github.com/jshttp/vary
vine@5.1.0
BSD
https://github.com/celery/vine
vite-compatible-readable-stream@3.6.1
MIT
https://github.com/TechInSite/readable-stream
vlq@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/Rich-Harris/vlq
void-elements@3.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/pugjs/void-elements
vscode/sudo-prompt@9.3.1
MIT
https://github.com/bpasero/sudo-prompt
vt-pbf@3.1.3
MIT
https://github.com/mapbox/vt-pbf
walker@1.0.8
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/daaku/nodejs-walker
warn-once@0.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/satya164/warn-once
warning@3.0.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/BerkeleyTrue/warning
warning@4.0.3
MIT
https://github.com/BerkeleyTrue/warning
watchpack@2.4.4
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/watchpack
wcwidth@1.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/timoxley/wcwidth
web-streams-polyfill@3.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/MattiasBuelens/web-streams-polyfill
webassemblyjs/ast@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/floating-point-hex-parser@1.13.2
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-api-error@1.13.2
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-buffer@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-numbers@1.13.2
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-wasm-bytecode@1.13.2
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/helper-wasm-section@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/ieee754@1.13.2
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/leb128@1.13.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/utf8@1.13.2
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/wasm-edit@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/wasm-gen@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/wasm-opt@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/wasm-parser@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webassemblyjs/wast-printer@1.14.1
MIT
https://github.com/xtuc/webassemblyjs
webidl-conversions@3.0.1
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/jsdom/webidl-conversions
webpack-bundle-tracker@3.2.2
MIT
https://github.com/django-webpack/webpack-bundle-tracker
webpack-sources@3.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/webpack-sources
webpack-sources@3.3.3
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/webpack-sources
webpack-virtual-modules@0.5.0
MIT
https://github.com/sysgears/webpack-virtual-modules
webpack@5.104.0
MIT
https://github.com/webpack/webpack
welldone-software/why-did-you-render@4.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/welldone-software/why-did-you-render
wgs84@0.0.0
BSD-2-Clause
https://github.com/mapbox/wgs84
whatwg-fetch@3.6.20
MIT
https://github.com/github/fetch
whatwg-url@5.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/jsdom/whatwg-url
wheel@0.38.1 # For a temporary security issue. Should be removed at some point
MIT License
https://pypi.org/project/wheel/
which-boxed-primitive@1.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/which-boxed-primitive
which-module@2.0.1
ISC
https://github.com/nexdrew/which-module
which-typed-array@1.1.11
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/which-typed-array
which-typed-array@1.1.15
MIT
https://github.com/inspect-js/which-typed-array
which@2.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/node-which
whitenoise@6.8.2
MIT License
https://github.com/evansd/whitenoise
wojtekmaj/enzyme-adapter-react-17@0.8.0
MIT
https://github.com/wojtekmaj/enzyme-adapter-react-17
wojtekmaj/enzyme-adapter-utils@0.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/wojtekmaj/enzyme-adapter-utils
wolfy87-eventemitter@5.2.9
Unlicense
https://github.com/Olical/EventEmitter
word-wrap@1.2.5
MIT
https://github.com/jonschlinkert/word-wrap
wordwrap@1.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/substack/node-wordwrap
wrap-ansi@6.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/wrap-ansi
wrap-ansi@7.0.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/wrap-ansi
wrap-ansi@8.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/chalk/wrap-ansi
wrappy@1.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/npm/wrappy
write-file-atomic@2.4.3
ISC
https://github.com/iarna/write-file-atomic
write-file-atomic@4.0.2
ISC
https://github.com/npm/write-file-atomic
ws@6.2.3
MIT
https://github.com/websockets/ws
ws@7.5.10
MIT
https://github.com/websockets/ws
xcode@3.0.1
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/apache/cordova-node-xcode
xml-formatter@3.6.7
MIT
https://github.com/chrisbottin/xml-formatter
xml-parser-xo@4.1.5
MIT
https://github.com/chrisbottin/xml-parser
xml2js@0.6.0
MIT
https://github.com/Leonidas-from-XIV/node-xml2js
xmlbuilder@11.0.1
MIT
https://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js
xmlbuilder@15.1.1
MIT
https://github.com/oozcitak/xmlbuilder-js
xmldom/xmldom@0.8.11
MIT
https://github.com/xmldom/xmldom
xtend@4.0.2
MIT
https://github.com/Raynos/xtend
xtuc/ieee754@1.2.0
BSD-3-Clause
https://github.com/feross/ieee754
xtuc/long@4.2.2
Apache-2.0
https://github.com/dcodeIO/long.js
xvfbwrapper@0.2.9
SPDX
https://pypi.org/project/xvfbwrapper/
y18n@4.0.3
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/y18n
y18n@5.0.8
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/y18n
yallist@3.1.1
ISC
https://github.com/isaacs/yallist
yaml@1.10.2
ISC
https://github.com/eemeli/yaml
yaml@2.8.0
ISC
https://github.com/eemeli/yaml
yaml@2.8.2
ISC
https://github.com/eemeli/yaml
yargs-parser@18.1.3
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/yargs-parser
yargs-parser@20.2.9
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/yargs-parser
yargs-parser@21.1.1
ISC
https://github.com/yargs/yargs-parser
yargs@15.4.1
MIT
https://github.com/yargs/yargs
yargs@16.2.0
MIT
https://github.com/yargs/yargs
yargs@17.7.2
MIT
https://github.com/yargs/yargs
yocto-queue@0.1.0
MIT
https://github.com/sindresorhus/yocto-queue
yoga-layout@3.2.1
MIT
https://github.com/facebook/yoga
yup@1.4.0
MIT
https://github.com/jquense/yup
yup@1.7.1
MIT
https://github.com/jquense/yup
zustand@3.7.2
MIT
https://github.com/pmndrs/zustand

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