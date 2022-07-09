Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

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Site Map

Products

Why Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/why_rhumbix
Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/solutions/timekeeping
Production Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/solutions/production_tracking
Daily Construction Report
https://www.rhumbix.com/solutions/construction_reports
Time & Materials Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/solutions/time_materials
Field Analytix™
https://www.rhumbix.com/solutions/field_analytix
Data Explorer
https://www.rhumbix.com/solutions/data_explorer
Site Access
https://www.rhumbix.com/solutions/reports
Pricing
https://www.rhumbix.com/pricing

Use Cases

Trade Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/trade_contractor
Self Performing GC
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/self_perform
General Contractor
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/general_contractor
Project Owner
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/project_owner
Public Sector
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/public_sector
Project Managers
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/project_managers
Payroll & Accounting
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/payroll_accounting
Field Teams
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/field
Construction Operations
https://www.rhumbix.com/usecase/construction_operations

Resources

Customer Stories
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/stories
Blog
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/blog
About Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/about
Product Updates
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/product_updates
Webinars
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/webinars
Rhumbix Status
http://status.rhumbix.com
Cookie Notice
https://www.rhumbix.com/cookie_notice
Customer Agreement
https://www.rhumbix.com/customer_agreement
Product Specific Terms
https://www.rhumbix.com/service_terms
Site Map
https://www.rhumbix.com/sitemap
EULA
https://rhumbixcms.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/EULA-2015.pdf

About Us

About Us
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/about
Attributions
https://www.rhumbix.com/attributions
Privacy
https://www.rhumbix.com/privacy

Connect

Request Demo
https://go.rhumbix.com/scheduledemo
Contact Us
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/contact
Help Center
https://intercom.help/rhumbix-helpcenter
Support
https://www.rhumbix.com/resources/support

Blog Posts

Rethinking How to Identify and Promote Leaders in the Field
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rethinking-how-to-identify-and-promote-leaders-in-the-field
Lessons from the Battlefield - Part 3: Common Purpose
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/lessons-from-the-battlefield-part-3-common-purpose
Why Construction Firms Don't Digitize - Myth #4
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-construction-firms-dont-digitize-myth-4
Safety Compliance and New OSHA Rule
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/safety-compliance-and-new-osha-rule
Rewards of Creating a Data-Driven Culture
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rewards-of-creating-a-data-driven-culture
Why Construction Firms Don't Digitize - Myth #3
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-construction-firms-dont-digitize-myth-3
​Rhumbix Feature Release: Foreman Feedback
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-feature-release-foreman-feedback
[Slide Presentation] Rhumbix Presents at SXSW 2017
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/slide-presentation-rhumbix-presents-at-sxsw-2017
Small Changes, Big Impact: #meetrhumbix interview with Kevin Soohoo
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/small-changes-big-impact-meetrhumbix-interview-with-kevin-soohoo
Workforce Telematics: An Introduction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/workforce-telematics-an-introduction
Uncovering the Power of Construction Field Data: 6 Essential Questions
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/6-questions-you-should-be-asking-about-field-data-and-the-future-of-construction
Stay Focused with SaaS in 2017
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/stay-focused-with-saas-in-2017
Why Startups are Perfect for Veterans
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-startups-are-perfect-for-veterans
The Rhumbix Tech Stack Part I
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-rhumbix-tech-stack-part-i
Designing for the Workforce: Interview with Erik Herschend
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/designing-for-the-workforce-meetrhumbix-interview-with-erik-herschend
#meetrhumbix interview with Michael Myers, Data Scientist
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/meetrhumbix-interview-with-michael-myers-data-scientist
Our Partnership with Bechtel: Working together to empower craft workers
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/our-partnership-with-bechtel-working-together-to-empower-craft-workers
Meet Rhumbix: Building Technology for the Blue Collar Workforce
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/meet-rhumbix-building-technology-for-the-blue-collar-workforce
How to Solve the Widening Skills Gap
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/solve-widening-skills-gap
ConTech Roadshow Recap
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/contech-roadshow-recap
Are Productivity Reports Really Improving Project Outcomes?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/productivity-reports-really-improving-project-outcomes
Boost Productivity Through App Integrations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/streamlining-info-ease-workflows-boost-productivity-app-integrations
Contractors Hunger for Emerging Tech: Drones and Tracking Are Hot
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/contractors-hunger-emerging-tech-drones-tracking-hot
Integration Efforts Remain A Sizable Challenge For Construction Firms
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/integration-efforts-remain-sizable-challenge-construction-firms
Data is Shaping the Future of the Construction Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/data-shaping-future-construction-industry
Mobile Devices are Improving Workflows in the Office and on the Field
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/mobile-devices-improving-workflows-office-construction-sites
Breaking Down the Walls of BIM
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/breaking-walls-bim
Rhumbix Budget Feature Upgrade Enhances Productivity
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-budget-feature-upgrade-enhances-productivity
With Upgrade, Rhumbix Joins Public API Trend
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/upgrade-rhumbix-joins-public-api-trendwith-upgrade-rhumbix-joins-public-api-trend
New Technology Adoption – De-Constructing Management’s Reluctance
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/new-technology-adoption-de-constructing-managements-reluctance-2
The Technology Disrupting Current Construction Workflows
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tech-driving-innovation
#EmergeRX Series - What You Need to Know about Drones
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/emerge-rx-drones
Top 5 Doubts Managers Have About New Tech (And Their Realities)
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/top-five-doubts-debunked
3 Considerations When Looking for New Tech to Improve Construction Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/3-considerations-when-looking-for-new-tech-to-improve-construction-data
Construction Tech Transformations and Tradeoffs
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-transformations-and-tradeoffs
International Adventures in Construction: Interview with Guy Skillett
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/international-adventures-in-construction-meetrhumbix-interview-with-guy-skillett
Remember the Dead — Fight for the Living
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/remember-the-dead-fight-for-the-living
Measuring Construction Project Success
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/measuring-construction-project-success
From the Jobsite to the Classroom: Interview with Forest Peterson
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/from-the-construction-site-to-the-classroom-meetrhumbix-interview-with-forest-peterson
#meetrhumbix interview with Jon Goncalves
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/meetrhumbix-interview-with-jon-goncalves
Where Grit Meets Tech: Learning from the People Who Matter Most
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/where-grit-meets-tech-learning-from-the-people-who-matter-most
5 Questions Construction Tech Companies Should Ask Clients
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-questions-construction-tech-companies-should-ask-clients
Lessons from the Battlefield - Part 2: Shared Consciousness
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/lessons-from-the-battlefield-part-2-shared-consciousness
Why Construction Firms Don't Digitize - Myth #2
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-construction-firms-dont-digitize-myth-2
Why Construction Firms Don't Digitize - Myth #1
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-construction-firms-dont-digitize-myth-1
Lessons from the Battlefield - Part 1: Empowered Execution
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/lessons-from-the-battlefield-part-1-empowered-execution
6 Tips to Increase Construction Productivity Through Benchmarking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/improving-construction-productivity-through-benchmarking
What to Expect from a Rhumbix Pilot
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/what-to-expect-from-a-rhumbix-pilot
ConEXPO 2017 Recap
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/conexpo-2017-recap
3.5 Tips for a Successful Construction Technology Field Pilot
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/3-5-tips-for-a-successful-construction-technology-field-pilot
An Introduction to Big Data in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/an-introduction-to-big-data-in-construction
The Power of the Mo’: Raising Awareness for Men’s Health
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-power-of-the-mo-raising-awareness-for-mens-health
Rhumbix Closes $7.35 Million Round Led by Blackhorn Ventures
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/press-release-rhumbix-closes-7-35-million-round-led-by-blackhorn-ventures
How Construction Field Technology Drives Higher Profit Margins
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-construction-field-technology-drives-higher-profit-margins
Improving Construction Productivity: What’s REALLY Working
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/improving-construction-productivity-whats-really-working
Resources for Complying with OSHA’s Silica Rule
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/resources-for-complying-with-oshas-silica-rule
Better Outcomes with Construction Tech: Interview with Shannon Cassidy
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/better-outcomes-with-construction-technology-meetrhumbix-interview-with-shannon-cassidy
Rethinking the Role of Construction IT
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rethinking-the-role-of-construction-it
4 Quick Observations from Construction IT Professionals
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/4-quick-observations-from-construction-it-professionals
Construction Productivity: Time for Some Good News!
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-productivity-time-for-some-good-news
Foreman of the Future and NFL Hall-of-Famer
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/foreman-of-the-future-and-nfl-hall-of-famer
What’s Next? Insights on Construction Technology and Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/whats-next-insights-on-construction-technology-and-data
How Construction Firms Can Avoid Being Left Behind in the Digital Dust
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-construction-firms-can-avoid-being-left-behind-in-the-digital-dust
3 Questions Every Construction Firm Should Ask About Their Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/3-questions-every-construction-firm-should-ask-about-their-data
#meetrhumbix in Denver: 1 Week, 3 Events
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/meetrhumbix-in-denver-1-week-3-events
Culture Matters: Laying the Foundation for a Great Startup
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/culture-matters-laying-the-foundation-for-a-great-startup
How Mobile Timekeeping Unlocks Field Productivity
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-mobile-timekeeping-unlocks-field-productivity
2017 Mid-Year Recap: Our 5 Most Popular Posts
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/2017-mid-year-recap-our-5-most-popular-posts
How Mechanical Contractors are Maximizing their Technology Investments
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-mechanical-contractors-are-maximizing-their-technology-investments
Why Everyone Should Automate Time & Material Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-everyone-should-automate-time-material-tracking
Is Real-time Location Sensing the Future of Construction?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/is-real-time-location-sensing-the-future-of-construction
How the iPad Brought a Bright Future to Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-the-ipad-brought-a-bright-future-to-construction
2018 Foreman of the Year Award Seeks Construction Industry’s Best
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/2018-foreman-of-the-year-award-seeks-construction-industrys-best
Increasing Construction Productivity is a Marathon, Not a Sprint
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/increasing-construction-productivity-is-a-marathon-not-a-sprint
Increasing Productivity with Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/increasing-productivity-with-technology
Three Military Techniques to Drive Construction Inclusion and Productivity
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/three-military-techniques-to-drive-construction-inclusion-and-productivity
Bridging Construction’s Digital Gap
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/bridging-constructions-digital-gap
Unleashing Your Company's Greatest Assets
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/unleashing-your-companys-greatest-assets
Two Navy vets create a mobile platform saving one industry big bucks.
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/two-navy-vets-create-a-mobile-platform-saving-one-industry-big-bucks
Rhumbix and real-time site data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-and-real-time-site-data
Connect Excel and Rhumbix To Use Your Data In Either Application
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/excel-connector
Celebrating Construction Safety Week: Good Safety Practices Are Good Business Practices Too
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/csw-good-safety-means-good-business
Now Live: Single Sign-On for Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/single-sign-on-for-rhumbix
Surface the Right Data Faster to Make Better Decisions
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/surface-the-right-data-faster-to-make-better-decisions
Rhumbix Launches New Website
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-launches-new-website
Startups Poised To Disrupt Construction Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/startups-poised-to-disrupt-construction-industry
Give your Foremen a Break—It’s Time to go Paperless on Job Sites
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/its-time-to-go-paperless-on-job-sites
#EmergeRX Series - How Worksite Tracking Can Make You a Better Boss
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/worksite-tracking-better-boss
Entrepreneurial Lessons with Drew DeWalt
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/effort-and-persistence-are-the-most-important-things-to-look-for-as-a-startup-entrepreneurial-lessons-with-drew-dewalt
Field Digitization and Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/field-digitization-and-data
What Construction Contractors Want Automated Now
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/what-contractors-want-automated
Rhumbix to Sponsor PlanGrid Construction Summit on June 10th
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-to-sponsor-plangrid-construction-summit-on-june-10th
Rhumbix to Participate in CFMA Miami on June 23
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-to-participate-in-cfma-miami-on-june-23
Cutting Costs in the Most Expensive City in the World
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/cutting-costs-nyc
The People Behind the Product
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/people-behind-the-product
What Does a Digital Construction Foreman Look Like?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/digital-construction-foreman
How to Optimize Construction Productivity
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-optimize-construction-productivity
6 of the Most Popular Construction Apps for Builders
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/6-of-the-most-popular-construction-apps-for-builders
How to Calculate Construction Labor Cost
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-calculate-construction-labor-cost
How to Digitize and Standardize With Construction Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-digitize-and-standardize-with-construction-technology
Why Your Construction Job Needs Automated T&M Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-your-construction-job-needs-automated-time-materials-tracking
8 Construction Project Management Tools for Your Next Job
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/8-construction-project-management-tools-for-your-next-job
#EmergeRX Series: How Digital Teamwork Makes the Dream Work
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/digital-teamwork-works
The Importance of Construction Time Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-importance-of-construction-time-tracking
10 Tips to Improve Productivity at Work in the Construction Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-tips-to-improve-productivity-at-work-in-the-construction-industry
Direct Labor vs Indirect Labor Costs: What Is the Difference?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/direct-labor-vs-indirect-labor-costs-what-is-the-difference
10 Steps to Improve Employee Productivity Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-important-tips-for-employee-productivity-tracking
10 Tips to Improve Employee Morale in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-tips-for-how-to-improve-employee-morale-in-construction
[Major Release] New Weekly Timecard and Reimagined T&M Workflow
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/major-release-new-weekly-timecard-and-reimagined-tm-workflow
Your Guide to Efficient Payroll Processing
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/your-guide-to-efficient-payroll-processing
Digitizing T&M Tracking on Construction Projects
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/digitizing-tm-tracking-on-construction-projects
The Biggest Construction Innovators and Their Strategies
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-biggest-construction-innovators-and-their-strategies
10 Strategies for Successful Construction Project Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-strategies-for-successful-construction-project-management
10 Construction Technologies & Trends Shaping the Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-new-construction-technology-trends-to-watch
Rhumbix Announces New T&M Tracking Tool
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-announces-new-digital-feature
Tech Toys: New Emerging Tech Tools
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tech-toys-geopipe-gets-cemex-nod-leica-breaks-ground-with-utility-detector-new-tools-emerge
Why Top Accountants Recommend Digital Payroll for Tax Purposes
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-top-accountants-recommend-digital-payroll-for-tax-purposes
Embracing New Construction Technology That's Sustainable
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/embracing-new-construction-technology-thats-sustainable
The Autodesk Forge Fund Leads Rhumbix’s $8M Funding Round
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-autodesk-forge-fund-leads-rhumbixs-8m-funding-round
The Top Construction Industry Trends of 2018
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-top-construction-industry-trends-of-2018
Trendspotting for Long-Term Construction Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/trendspotting-construction-management
7 Best Practices for Increasing Profits with Production Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-contractors-guide-to-production-tracking
The Ultimate Guide to Improving Time and Material Contract Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-improving-time-and-material-tracking
Time and Materials Contract vs. Fixed Price Contract
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-choose-between-a-time-and-materials-contract-vs-fixed-price-contract
The General Contractor's Guide to Improving the Payroll Process
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-general-contractors-guide-to-improving-the-payroll-process
4 Tips for Building an Efficient Contracting Business
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/4-tips-for-building-an-efficient-contracting-business
5 Times to Consider Using a Time and Material Contract
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-times-to-consider-using-a-time-and-material-contract
7 Ways Construction Management Apps Make Your Life Easier
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-ways-construction-management-apps-make-your-life-easier
T for Track Record
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/t-for-track-record
BuildingConnected buys TradeTapp, DOD funds 3D concrete printer, more
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/digital-deals-buildingconnected-buys-tradetapp-dod-funds-3d-concrete-printer-more
Autodesk Forge Fund Invests in Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/autodesk-forge-fund-invests-in-rhumbix
Rhumbix for Android is Now Available
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-for-android-is-now-available
Rhumbix Announces New Android Application
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-announces-android-application
How Industry Pressure Points Drive Tech Innovation
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-industry-pressure-points-drive-tech-innovation
7 Strategies to Reduce Labor Costs in the Construction Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-key-strategies-to-reduce-labor-costs-in-the-construction-industry
7 Super Helpful Tips to Help Avoid Costly Construction Delays
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-super-helpful-tips-to-help-avoid-costly-construction-delays
5 Proven Construction Estimating Tips That Will Save You Money
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-proven-construction-estimating-tips-that-will-save-you-money
How Technological Advances Have Transformed the Construction Sector
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-technological-advances-have-transformed-the-construction-sector
4 Hidden Costs of Free Construction Project Management Software
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/4-hidden-costs-of-free-construction-project-management-software
Improve Labor Productivity for Greater Profit in 5 Steps
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-proven-ways-to-improve-labor-productivity-in-the-construction-industry
T for Team Accessibility
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/three-ts-team-accessibility
T for Trendspotting
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/t-for-trendspotting
Time Management Strategies for Construction Project Managers
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-winning-time-management-strategies-for-construction-project-managers
Rhumbix–Our Favorite Events this Month
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-our-favorite-events-this-month
Where Traditional PM Software Misses the Mark
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/traditional-software
September 2018 Product Updates
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/september-2018-product-updates
Locking a Time Period | Web 3.60.11
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/locking-a-time-period-web-3-60-11
New Look & Feel | Web 3.61
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/new-look-feel-web-3-61
The Digital Transformation of Today’s Job-Sites
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-digital-transformation-of-todays-job-sites
Change Order Process Set to Become More Orderly
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/change-order-process-set-to-become-more-orderly
8 Benefits of Using Project Management Tools
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/8-benefits-of-using-project-management-tools-in-the-construction-industry
How to Attract and Retain Employees in the Construction Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-attract-and-retain-employees-in-the-construction-industry
Exploring Innovations in the Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/cutting-edge-construction-technology-exploring-new-innovations
7 Ways to Improve Team Collaboration in Construction Projects
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-ways-to-improve-team-collaboration-in-construction-projects
Audit History and New Navigation | Web 3.62
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/audit-history-and-new-navigation-web-3-62
A Complete Guide to Doing an Estimation for Your Next Construction Project
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-estimate-your-next-construction-project
6 Steps to Successfully Implementing New Construction Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/6-steps-to-implementing-innovative-technological-solutions
Change Orders: A Subcontractors Biggest Challenge
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/change-orders-a-subcontractors-biggest-challenge
Why a Digital Change Order Process is a MUST for General Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-a-digital-change-order-process-is-a-must-for-general-contractors
Rhumbix - Autodesk University
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-at-autodesk-university
Top 5 Builder Estimating Software Options
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/estimating-software-options
Infraday West
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/28600-2
The Risks of Paper-based Change Orders
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-risks-of-paper-based-change-orders
Upcoming Mobile Release | Mobile 3.0
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/upcoming-mobile-release-mobile-3-0
Rhumbix Reveals A New Look and Feel To Mobile App
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-reveals-a-new-look-and-feel-to-mobile-app
Improved Approvals Functionality | Web 3.64
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/improved-approvals-functionality-web-3-64
A Day in a Life: Change Orders for Electrical, HVAC and Drywall Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/a-day-in-a-life-change-orders-for-electricians-hvac-and-drywallers
Improving Productivity & Profitability with Construction Management Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-historical-production-databases-improve-the-productivity-profitability-of-your-next-construction-project
Construction Technology Innovations to Watch in 2019
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-newest-building-construction-technologies-in-2019
How to Go Paperless and Why Being Data Driven Matters
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-go-paperless-and-why-being-data-driven-matters
4 Factors to Consider when Choosing Construction Project Management Software
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-project-management-software
How to Plan For Success as a Self Employed Contractor
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-plan-for-success-as-a-self-employed-contractor
The Ultimate Guide to Boosting Productivity With Paperless Software
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-ultimate-guide-to-boosting-productivity-with-paperless-software
Historical Production Database – Benefits for All
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/historical-production-database-benefits-for-all
Improved Summary Views & Error Messages | Mobile 3.2
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/upcoming-mobile-release-mobile-3-2
Key Construction Trends in 2019
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/key-construction-trends-in-2019
Easier Daily Approvals | Web 3.67
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/easier-daily-approvals-web-3-67
Three Strategies for Managing Through an Industry Slowdown
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-firms-contractors-three-strategies-for-managing-through-an-industry-slowdown
Approvals & API Updates | Web 3.68
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/approvals-api-updates-web-3-68
‘The World of Concrete – 2019’: A Recap
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-world-of-concrete-2019-a-recap
Solving Real Day-to-Day Problems on the Construction Site
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/technological-innovations-solving-real-day-to-day-problems-on-the-construction-site
Edit Time Card Screen Update | Mobile 3.3
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/edit-time-card-screen-update-mobile-3-3
T&M Updates | Web 3.69
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-updates-web-3-69
Investor Momentum Builds For Construction Tech
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/investor-momentum-builds-for-construction-tech
Seven Areas To Tackle Poor Productivity In Construction With ConTech
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/seven-areas-to-tackle-poor-productivity-in-construction-with-contech
3 Tips for Understanding Millennials in the Construction Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-growing-workforce-understanding-millennials-in-the-construction-industry
Data-Driven Success with the help of a Technology Committee
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/data-driven-success-with-the-help-of-a-technology-committee
T&M Email Preferences | Web 3.70
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-email-preferences-web-3-70
Elevate Field-level Data with Rhumbix and Autodesk
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/elevate-field-level-data-with-rhumbix-and-autodesk
Putting the PRO back into Production
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/putting-the-pro-back-into-production
Worker Profile Images & Better Search | Mobile 3.4
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/worker-profile-images-better-search-mobile-3-4
MCAA 2019 Annual Convention Review
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/mcaa-2019-annual-convention-review
Rhumbix Update | Web 3.71
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-update-web-3-71
Further, Faster With The Next Wave of Construction Tech
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/further-faster-with-the-next-wave-of-construction-tech
Tech Write Off Tax Tips for 2019
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tech-write-off-tax-tips-for-2019
Rhumbix Represents Construction Industry Via Bicycle Playing Cards
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-represents-construction-industry-via-bicycle-playing-cards-honoring-military-veteran-support
Rhumbix and CMiC Partnership: Greater Efficiency Through Real-Time Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/greater-efficiency-through-real-time-data-as-industry-leaders-rhumbix-and-cmic-partner
Success Spotlight: Reliance Interiors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/success-spotlight-reliance-interiors
T&M Email Preferences | Web 3.70
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-email-preferences-web-3-70-2
Worker Profile Images & Better Search | Mobile 3.4
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/worker-profile-images-better-search-mobile-3-4-2
How Technology in Construction is Revolutionizing the Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-technology-in-construction-is-revolutionizing-the-industry
9 Ways to Improve Workflow Efficiency in Your Office
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/9-ways-to-improve-workflow-efficiency-in-your-office-2
5 Ways Construction Information Systems Drive Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-ways-construction-information-systems-are-driving-construction
5 Ways AI in Business Could Revolutionize the Future of Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-ways-ai-in-business-could-revolutionize-the-future-of-construction-2
T&M Attachments &amp; Statuses | Mobile 3.5
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-attachments-statuses-mobile-3-5
T&M Statuses &amp; Images | Web 3.73
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-statuses-images-web-3-73
How to Improve Workforce Productivity
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-insights-on-worker-productivity-benefits-business
4 Tips for Understanding & Estimating the Cost of Labor
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/understanding-estimating-the-cost-of-labor-for-bidding-purposes-2
6 Benefits of Mobile Timekeeping For Construction Crews
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/8-benefits-of-a-mobile-timekeeping-device-for-construction-crews-2
Why Data–Not Documents–Is Your Key to Digitization at the Jobsite
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-data-not-documents-is-your-key-to-digitization-at-the-jobsite
Success Spotlight: Jackson & Blanc
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/success-spotlight-jackson-blanc
Sprig Electric Playing a Vital Role in the Growth of Silicon Valley
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/success-spotlight-sprig-electric-playing-a-vital-role-in-the-growth-of-the-silicon-valley
Adoption of latest technologies key to contractor growth at MCAC Conference
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/innovation-mindset-adoption-of-latest-technologies-key-to-contractor-growth-at-mcac-conference
Rhumbix Announces Autodesk BIM 360 Integration for Enhanced Efficiency
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-announces-autodesk-bim-360-integration
Giroux Glass–Modernizing Systems & Processes with Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/success-spotlight-giroux-glass-modernizing-systems-processes-with-rhumbix
Webinar: Digitizing Your Paper-Based T&M Workflow with Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/webinar-digitizing-your-paper-based-tm-workflow-with-rhumbix
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.74
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/equipment-management-improvements-web-3-74
7 Technology Trends that are Changing the Construction Industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-tech-trends-that-are-changing-the-construction-industry
Success Spotlight: The Nevell Group
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/success-spotlight-the-nevell-group
Timekeeping & T&amp;M Improvements | Mobile 3.6
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/timekeeping-tm-improvements-mobile-3-6
Success Spotlight: St. Andrews Electric
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/success-spotlight-st-andrews-electric
Rhumbix T&M Updates | Web 3.76
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-tm-updates-web-3-76
Construction Technology and Software Rundown
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-technology-and-software-rundown
Rhumbix raises $14.3M Series B to disrupt the construction industry
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-startup-rhumbix-raises-14-3m-series-b-to-disrupt-the-multi-trillion-dollar-construction-industry
Venture Capital Deals
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/29499-2
The Funded: 6 Bay Area startups score $160M at week's end
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-funded-6-bay-area-startups-score-160m-at-weeks-end
Daily Funding Roundup
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/daily-funding-roundup
Rhumbix Closes $14.3M Series B Funding
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-closes-14-3m-series-b-funding
Rhumbix Closes $14.3M Series B Round
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-closes-14-3m-series-b-round-led-by-blackhorn-ventures-and-tenfore-holdings
Does the Construction Industry Fear Technology?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/does-the-construction-industry-fear-technology
Construction Mobile Platform Company Rhumbix Secures $14.3 Million
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-mobile-platform-company-rhumbix-secures-14-3-million
What is your Construction Technology Finance Strategy?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/what-is-your-construction-technology-finance-strategy
Construction Safety is Productivity’s Best Friend
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/safety-is-actually-productivitys-best-friend
Quick Tips to Start Digitizing Time & Materials Workflows
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tips-from-the-playbook-for-digitizing-tm-workflows
Digitizing the Construction Space Will Save Millions in Costs
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-ceo-digitizing-the-construction-space-will-save-millions-in-costs
Accessing Field Form Data | Web 3.77
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/accessing-field-form-data-web-3-77
App Usability Improvements | Mobile 3.9
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/app-usability-improvements-mobile-3-9
Construction Technologist Webinar Highlights
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-technologist-webinar-highlights
Safety Through the Lens of Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/safety-through-the-lens-of-technology
Narrative Series: Zach and Drew of Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/narrative-series-zach-and-drew-of-rhumbix
Highlights from the AGC IT Forum 2019
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/highlights-from-the-agc-it-forum-2019
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.78
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-3-78
Rhumbix Announces Free DCRs For Life Now Through September 30th
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-announces-free-dcrs-for-life-through-september
Improved Navigation | Mobile 4.0
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/improved-navigation-mobile-4-0
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.79
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-3-79
Time Card Search | Mobile 4.2
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/time-card-search-mobile-4-2
Multi-Project View | Web 3.80
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/multi-project-view-web-3-80
Daily Construction Reports: Best Practices and Special Offer
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/daily-construction-reports-best-practices-and-a-special-offer
Time Card Improvements | Mobile 4.3
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/time-card-improvements-mobile-4-3
Nominate Your 2019 Foreman of The Future
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/nominate-your-2019-foreman-of-the-future
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.81
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-3-81
Login Improvements | Mobile 4.4
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/login-improvements-mobile-4-4
App Improvements | Mobile 4.5
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/app-improvements-mobile-4-5
Rhumby: The First Comic Strip For Construction By Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-the-first-comic-strip-for-construction-by-construction
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.82
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-3-82
Training the Trainer
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/training-the-trainer
Rhumby: Episode 02
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-02
Rhumby: Episode 03
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-comic-strip
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.83
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-3-83
Construction Tech Trends: #3 Green and Innovative Materials
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-3-green-and-innovative-materials
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.84
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-3-84
Rhumby: Episode 04
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-04
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.6
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-6
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.85
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-85
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.7
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-7
Rhumby: Episode 05
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-05
Construction Tech Trends: #1 Prefabricated Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-1-prefabricated-construction
Construction Tech Trends: #2 3D Printing
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-2-3d-printing
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.8
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-8
Rhumbix Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-receives-soc-1-type-ii-and-soc-2-type-ii-attestations
Rhumbix Receives SOC 1 Type II and SOC 2 Type II Attestation
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-receives-soc-1-type-ii-and-soc-2-type-ii-attestation
Rhumby: Episode 06
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-06
Construction Tech Trends: #4 Wearables and Mobility
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-4-wearables-and-mobility
Rhumby: Episode 07
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-07
Rhumbix Improvements | Web 3.87
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-3-87
Construction Tech Trends: #5 Augmented Reality
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-5-augmented-reality
Can Automating Time and Material Management in Construction Lower Your Blood Pressure?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/can-automating-time-and-material-management-in-construction-lower-your-blood-pressure
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.9
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-9
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.88
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-88
Rhumby: Episode 08
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-08
Construction Tech Trends: #6 Virtual Reality
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-6-virtual-reality
Eight Influential Construction Leaders to Watch in 2020 
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/eight-influential-construction-leaders-to-watch-in-2020
Construction Tech Trends: #7 Robotics
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-7-robotics
Carlos Silvera of Lloyd W. Aubry Co. Takes Home the 2019 Foreman of the Future Award at the Newly Renovated Harvey Milk Terminal at SFO
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/carlos-silvera-of-lloyd-w-aubry-co-takes-home-the-2019-foreman-of-the-future-award-at-the-newly-renovated-harvey-milk-terminal-at-sfo
Construction Tech Trends: #8 Cloud-based Collaboration Tools
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-8-cloud-based-collaboration-tools
Rhumby: Episode 09
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-09
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.89
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-89
Construction Tech Trends: #9 Predictive Analytics
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-9-predictive-analytics
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.10
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-10
Construction Tech Trends: #10 Business Intelligence
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-tech-trends-10-business-intelligence
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.90
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-90
Rhumby: Episode 10
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-10
Rhumby: Episode 11
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-11
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.91
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-91
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.11
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-11
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.92
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-92
CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2020 | Las Vegas, NV
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/conexpo-con-agg-2020-las-vegas-nv
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.12
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-12
Rhumby: Episode 12
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-12
Rhumby: Episode 13
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-13
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.93
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-93
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.94
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-94
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.95
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-95
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.13
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-13
Technology's Role in The Future of Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/technologys-role-in-the-future-of-construction
Planning for the Journey Ahead
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/planning-for-the-journey-ahead
Build Efficiency with Digital Timekeeping and Production Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/build-efficiency-with-digital-timekeeping-and-production-tracking
Boost Productivity by Harnessing Time and Materials Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/boost-productivity-by-harnessing-time-and-materials-tracking
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.96
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-96
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.97
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-97
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.98
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-98
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.17
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-17
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.99
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-99
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.100
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-100
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.18
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-18
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.19
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-19
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.101
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-101
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.20
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-20
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.102
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-102
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.21
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-21
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.103
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-103
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.22
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-22
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.104
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-104
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.23
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-23
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.105
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-105
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.24
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-24
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.25
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-25
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.106
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-106
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.26
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-26
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.27
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-27
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.107
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-107
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.108
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-108
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.109
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-109
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.110
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-110
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.111
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-111
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.28
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-28
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.112
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-112
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.113
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-113
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.29
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-29
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.114
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-114
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.115
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-115
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.116
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-116
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.117
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-117
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.118
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-118
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.30
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-30
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.119
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-119
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.120
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-120
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.31
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-31
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.121
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-121
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.32
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-32
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.122
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-122
How to Transform Your Field Reporting into Productivity Insights
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-transform-your-field-reporting-into-productivity-insights
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.33
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-33
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.123
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-123
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.124
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-124
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.34
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-34
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.35
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-35
10 Examples of Data Analytics Sweeping Construction Project Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-examples-of-data-analytics-sweeping-construction-project-management
Construction 101: Time & Materials Tags
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-101-time-materials-tags
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.36
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-36
A Memorial Day Message from Zach Scheel
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/memorial-day-message-from-zach-scheel
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.125
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-125
How Time & Materials Tracking can Make or Break Your Project
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-time-materials-tracking-can-make-or-break-your-project
3 Tips for Construction Contractors to Get Started with Predictive Analytics
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/predictive-analytics-for-construction-contractors
Zach Scheel on The Ambitious VET Podcast
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/zach-scheel-on-the-ambitious-vet-podcast
4 Ways Data Analytics can Increase Construction Project Management Performance
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-project-management-performance
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.37
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-37
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.126
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-126
The Ultimate Guide to Digital Time & Materials Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/digital-time-materials-tracking-guide
5 Ways Construction Contractors Use Data Analytics
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-contractors-data-analytics
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.38
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-38
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.39
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-39
Best Practices for Implementing Digital Time & Materials
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/digital-time-materials-best-practices-for-construction
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.127
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-127
Why User Interface Matters in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-user-interface-matters-in-construction
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.40
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-40
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.128
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-128
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.41
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-41
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.129
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-129
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.42
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-42
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.130
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-130
Rhumby: Episode 14
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-14
Full-Service General Contractor Chooses Rhumbix Timekeeping Solution
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/timekeeping-solution-general-contractor
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.131
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-131
Rhumby: Episode 15
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-15
New Rhumbix Field Forms User Interface Upgrades
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/new-rhumbix-field-forms-user-interface-upgrades
[WEBINAR] Timekeeping and Payroll: Spend Less Time on Paperwork
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/webinar-timekeeping-and-payroll-spend-less-time-on-paperwork
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.132
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-132
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.43
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-43
Self-Perform Concrete Division Ditches Spreadsheets for Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/self-perform-concrete-division-ditches-spreadsheets-for-rhumbix
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.133
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-133
Rhumby: Episode 16
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-16
[WEBINAR] Construction Timekeeping and Payroll Solutions 
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-timekeeping-and-payroll-solutions
Examining Mental Health in the Construction Industry: Part 1
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/examining-mental-health-in-the-construction-industry
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.44
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-44
7 Hot Construction Tips for Winter
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-hot-construction-tips-for-winter
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.45
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-45
A Veterans Day Message from Zach Scheel
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/veterans-day-zach-scheel
Creating a Construction Community that Supports Mental Health: Part 2
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/creating-a-construction-community-that-supports-mental-health
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.134
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-134
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.135
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-135
Rhumby: Episode 17
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-17
National Commercial Construction Company Chooses Rhumbix Time and Materials Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/national-commercial-construction-company-chooses-rhumbix-time-materials-tracking
Building Best Practices to Improve Mental Health in Construction: Part 3
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/building-best-practices-to-improve-mental-health-in-construction-part-3
[WEBINAR] Production Tracking Made Easy
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/webinar-production-tracking-made-easy
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.46
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-46
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.136
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-136
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.47
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-47
The Mobility Advantage: Capture and Share Information
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/mobility-advantage-capture-share-information
Leading Construction Teams Build on Structured Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/leading-construction-teams-build-on-structured-data
[WEBINAR] Construction Production Tracking Solutions
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-production-tracking-solutions
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.137
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-137
Sprig Electric Building a Foundation of Success through Digital Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/sprig-electric
Bernward Mechanical Construction Solutions Driving Growth Through Data-Driven Field Reporting
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/bernward-mechanical
Suffolk Driving Innovation Through Digital Time & Materials Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/suffolk
Electrical Contractor Decreases Payroll Processing by 75% with Rhumbix Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/gurtz-electric-co
Electric Construction Service Eliminates Errors with Automated Time Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/st-andrews-construction
Stonebridge Steel Erection Sees 95% Reduction in Reporting Errors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/stonebridge-steel-erection
Specialty Drywall Contractor Saves Up to 20 Hours a Week Using Rhumbix Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rg-construction-services-inc
Beldon Roofing Company Digitizes Tracking Health & Safety with Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/beldon
Why Most Construction Technology Has Failed Construction: Part I
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-most-construction-technology-has-failed-construction-part-i
Why Most Construction Technology Has Failed Construction: Part 2
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-most-construction-technology-has-failed-construction-part-2
Full-Service Electrical Contractor Relies on Rhumbix Time & Materials Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/full-service-electrical-contractor-relies-on-rhumbix-time-materials-tracking
Scale Your Construction Company’s Software Needs and Requirements
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/scale-your-construction-companys-software-needs-and-requirements
Rhumby: Episode 19
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-19
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.48
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-v4-48
Women in Construction Week 2022: Q&A with Susan Smedley
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/women-in-construction-week-2022-qa-with-susan-smedley
[NEW PRODUCT] Rhumbix Guest Mode Collaborate with Anyone
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/new-product-rhumbix-guest-mode-collaborate-with-anyone
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.138
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-138
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile 4.49
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-4-49
Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.139
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-139
Rhumbix Product Update | Web v3.140
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-web-v3-140
Field Analytix March Updates | Labor Distribution & Cost Code Status Mobile
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/field-analytix-march-updates-labor-distribution-cost-code-status-mobile
Rhumby: Episode 20
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumby-episode-20
[WEBINAR] Simplify Out-of-Scope Tracking & Approvals
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/webinar-simplify-out-of-scope-tracking-approvals
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile 4.50
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-4-50
[VIDEO] 8 Benefits of Using Construction Project Management Tools
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/video-8-benefits-of-using-construction-project-management-tools
[ON-DEMAND VIDEO] Simplify Out-of-Scope Tracking & Approvals
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/on-demand-video-simplify-out-of-scope-tracking-approvals
Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile 4.51 & 4.52
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-improvements-mobile-4-51-4-52
Rhumbix Web Release Update | April/May 2022
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-web-release-update-april-may-2022
Built on Time: Gaining Stronger Visibility into Project Performance through Time and Resource Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/built-on-time-gaining-stronger-visibility-into-project-performance-through-time-resource-management
The Importance of Construction Project Performance Analytics
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-importance-of-construction-project-performance-analytics
Rhumbix Mobile Release Update | 4.53 through 4.58
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-mobile-release-update-4-53-through-4-58
Built on Time: 4 Critical Project Performance Questions Rhumbix Answers
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/built-on-time-4-critical-project-performance-questions-rhumbix-answers
Rhumbix Hires Director of Sales, Gregg Schipp
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-hires-director-of-sales-gregg-schipp
Help Build the Future of Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/help-build-the-future-of-construction
[NEW PRODUCT] Rhumbix Data Explorer
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/new-product-rhumbix-data-explorer
Rhumbix Web Release Update | Summer 2022
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-web-release-update-summer-2022
Rhumbix Mobile Release | December 2022
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/mobile-december-2022-release
Rhumbix Web Release | December 2022
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/web-december-2022-release
The Importance of Mastering Construction Time Management & What’s at Stake
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-importance-of-mastering-construction-time-management-whats-at-stake
Rhumbix Web Release | v.3.174
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-web-release-v-3-174
Rhumbix Mobile Release | v.4.75
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-mobile-release-v-4-75
Breaking Down Silos in Construction: Overcoming the Obstacles to Collaboration
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/breaking-down-silos-in-construction-overcoming-the-obstacles-to-collaboration
Staying Ahead of the Game: The Latest Electrical Contracting Industry Trends and Technologies
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/staying-ahead-of-the-game-the-latest-electrical-contracting-industry-trends-and-technologies
Rhumbix Release | February 2023
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-release-february-2023
Clock-In / Clock-Out: The Key to Managing Time in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/clock-in-clock-out-the-key-to-managing-time-in-construction
Improve Your Bottom Line with Digital Timecards: Streamline Time Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/improve-your-bottom-line-with-digital-timecards-streamline-time-management
Optimizing Performance: The Top 10 Field Data KPIs to Track
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/optimizing-performance-the-top-10-field-data-kpis-to-track
Rhumbix Web Release | March 2023
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-web-release-march-2023
Rhumbix Mobile Release | March 2023
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-mobile-release-march-2023
Tick Tock, Tick Tock. It's time to up your game with construction timekeeping!
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tick-tock-tick-tock-its-time-to-up-your-game-with-construction-timekeeping
[WEBINAR] Overcoming Data Integration Challenges in Construction ERP and Reporting
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/webinar-overcoming-data-integration-challenges-in-construction-erp-and-reporting
What are the Top Trends in Construction Payroll?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/what-are-the-top-trends-in-construction-payroll
Avoiding Tech Mistakes: The 5 Biggest Pitfalls Encountered when Evaluating Construction Field Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/avoiding-tech-mistakes-the-5-biggest-pitfalls-encountered-when-evaluating-construction-field-technology
How Much Are Change Orders Costing Your Construction Business?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-much-are-change-orders-costing-your-construction-business
Rhumbix Product Release | April 2023
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-product-release-april-2023
What's New at Rhumbix: Highlights Spring 2023
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/whats-new-at-rhumbix-spring-2023
[ON-DEMAND VIDEO] Overcoming Data Integration Challenges in Construction ERP and Reporting
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/on-demand-video-overcoming-data-integration-challenges-in-construction-erp-and-reporting
Construction Delays and Best Practices for Contractors to Avoid Them
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-delays-and-best-practices-for-contractors-to-avoid-them
8 Tips for Improving Operational Efficiency in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/8-tips-for-improving-operational-efficiency-in-construction
[NEW PRODUCT] Rhumbix Toolbox Talk
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/new-product-rhumbix-toolbox-talk
How Much is Construction Labor Costing Your Projects?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-much-is-construction-labor-costing-your-projects
Using Cost-Code Level Modifiers for Greater Project Performance
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/using-cost-code-level-modifiers-for-greater-visibility-into-project-cost-performance
Setting Your Tech Stack Priorities: A Guide for Construction Companies
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/setting-your-tech-stack-priorities-a-guide-for-construction-companies
Elevating Construction: Digitizing Timekeeping, Tracking, and Custom Forms
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/elevating-construction-digitizing-timekeeping-tracking-and-custom-forms
[NEW PRODUCT] Rhumbix Custom Forms
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/new-product-rhumbix-custom-forms
[ON-DEMAND VIDEO] Unlocking Efficiencies Across Workflows:
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/on-demand-video-unlocking-efficiencies-across-workflows
Rhumbix Product Release | May 2023
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-product-release-may-2023
Best Practices for Managing Construction Labor in the Field
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/best-practices-for-managing-construction-labor-in-the-field
Transforming Your Construction Teams for the Digital Era
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/transforming-your-construction-teams-for-the-digital-era
10 Things to Do at CFMA's 2023 Annual Conference and the Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center in Aurora, Colorado
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-things-to-do-at-cfmas-2023-annual-conference
Materials Management in Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/materials_management
5 Hidden Nightmares Caused by Miscommunication on the Construction Jobsite
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/five-hidden-construction-nightmares-caused-by-miscommunication
Construction Health & Safety Reporting Requires Streamlining Compliance Tracking Across Crews and Projects
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-health-and-safety-reporting
Improving Health & Safety Reporting Workflows in the Field
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/improving-construction-health-and-saftey-reporting
From Paper to Digital: How Toolbox Talk Sign-In Sheets Transform Safety Meetings
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/toolbox-talk-sign-in-sheets-transform-safety-meeting
The Digital Transformation of Construction Safety
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-digital-transformation-of-construction-safety
Trailer Talks Episode 02 on How to Optimize Health & Safety Workflows and Reporting
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/trailer-talks-episode-02-on-how-to-optimize-health-safety-workflows-and-reporting
Experience the Best of Philadelphia During NECA 2023
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/experience-the-best-of-philadelphia-during-neca-2023
When and How Procore is a good fit with Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/when-and-how-procore-is-a-good-fit-with-rhumbix
Rhumbix: Pioneering Labor and Resource Management for Electrical Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-pioneering-labor-and-resource-management-for-electrical-contractors
Top 10 Trends Impacting Construction Jobsites
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/top-10-trends-impacting-construction-jobsites
Why Mobile Construction Timekeeping Software?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-mobile-construction-timekeeping-software
The Digital Revolution in Construction and Digitizing Workflows
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-digital-revolution-in-construction-and-digitizing-workflows
Revolutionizing the Industry: The 2024 MEP Innovation Conference in Orlando, FL
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/revolutionizing-the-industry-the-2024-mep-innovation-conference-in-orlando-fl
12 Ways Rhumbix is Revolutionizing Field Operations for Mechanical Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/12-ways-rhumbix-is-revolutionizing-field-operations-for-mechanical-contractors
What is Rhumbix Field & Workforce Management?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/exploring-rhumbix-field-workforce-management
Optimizing Labor in the Wall and Ceiling Trade with Rhumbix Field & Workforce Management Software
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/optimizing-labor-in-the-wall-and-ceiling-trade-with-rhumbix-field-workforce-management-software
Maximizing Productivity: 7 Strategies for Construction Trade Contractors in 2024
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/maximizing-productivity-7-strategies-for-construction-trade-contractors-in-2024
Reimagining Field Change Management with Integrated Solutions
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/reimagining-field-change-management-with-integrated-timekeeping-production-tracking-and-tm-solutions
The Importance of Digitizing and Consolidating Field Workflows for Trade Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-importance-of-digitizing-and-consolidating-field-workflows-for-trade-contractors
Continuing Education for Trade Contractors is Crucial for Staying Ahead in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/continuing-education-for-trade-contractors-is-crucial-for-staying-ahead-in-construction
10 Ways Electrical Contractors Can Boost Productivity
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-ways-electrical-contractors-can-boost-productivity
Recognizing the Value of Skilled Trades with Rhumbix on National Skilled Trades Day
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/recognizing-the-value-of-skilled-trades-with-rhumbix-on-national-skilled-trades-day
10 Best Practices for Construction Accounting
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-best-practices-for-construction-accounting
Calculating Construction Labor Costs: A Guide for Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/calculating-construction-labor-costs-a-guide-for-contractors
Thomas Cavanagh Construction increases productivity, profitability, and competitiveness with Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/thomas-cavanagh-construction-increases-productivity-profitability-and-competitiveness-with-rhumbix
Up Your Game When Managing Construction Labor Costs
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/up-your-game-when-managing-construction-labor-costs
7 Strategies for Construction Labor Optimization
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-strategies-for-construction-labor-optimization
Labor Optimization and its Impact on Project Performance
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/labor-optimization-and-its-impact-on-project-performance
Master Performance Metrics in Construction Labor Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/master-performance-metrics-in-construction-labor-management
The Importance of Compliance Strategies for Trade Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-importance-of-compliance-strategies-for-trade-contractors
Enhancing Jobsite Construction Compliance: A Comprehensive Guide
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/enhancing-jobsite-construction-compliance-a-comprehensive-guide
Rhumbix helps Live Electric Inc. keep their pulse on projects
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-helps-live-electric-inc-keep-their-pulse-on-projects
Leveraging Data Analytics for Better Compliance in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/leveraging-data-analytics-for-better-compliance-in-construction
Navigating Compliance in Construction: Strategies for the Field and Office
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/navigating-compliance-in-construction-strategies-for-the-field-and-office
Managing Compliance: Essential Tips for Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/managing-compliance-essential-tips-for-contractors
The high cost of health and safety in construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-high-cost-of-health-and-safety-in-construction
Simplify Your Foreman's Day-to-Day with Construction Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/simplify-your-foremans-day-to-day-with-construction-timekeeping
Maximizing ROI with Digital Timekeeping for Trade Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/maximizing-roi-with-digital-timekeeping-for-trade-contractors
Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning in Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/artificial-intelligence-and-machine-learning-in-construction
Learn How to Manage Change Work Orders Effectively
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/learn-how-to-manage-change-work-orders-effectively
Control Labor Costs Using Construction Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/control-labor-costs-using-construction-timekeeping
Streamlining field workflows achieves back office efficiency
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/streamlining-field-workflows-achieves-back-office-efficiency
Building in a Modern Construction Environment and Utilizing Integrated Technologies
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/building-in-a-modern-construction-environment-and-utilizing-integrated-technologies
10 Tips to Get Control of Out of Scope work on the Jobsite
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-tips-to-get-control-of-out-of-scope-work-on-the-jobsite
Supporting Compliance with California’s Meal and Breaks (Wage Order 16) Regulations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-california-wage-order-16
Top Things to Do in San Diego, CA, While Attending NECA 2024: Visit Rhumbix Booth #2603
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/top-things-to-do-in-san-diego-ca-while-attending-neca-2024-visit-rhumbix-booth-2603
Maximizing Efficiency for Electrical Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/maximizing-efficiency-for-electrical-contractors
Rhumbix Helps Sheet Metal Contractors Manage Compliance
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-helps-sheet-metal-contractors-manage-compliance
5 Examples of How Technology is Transforming the Future for Sheet Metal Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-examples-of-how-technology-is-transforming-the-future-for-sheet-metal-contractors
Maximizing Labor Efficiency at SMACNA 2024
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/maximizing-labor-efficiency-at-smacna-2024
Rhumbix Timekeeping Clock In Clock Out and Kiosk Mode Keep You on the Right Side of Labor Laws
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-timekeeping-clock-in-clock-out-and-kiosk-mode-keep-you-on-the-right-side-of-labor-laws
Why Trade Contractors Need to Reduce Their Tech Bloat
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-trade-contractors-need-to-reduce-their-tech-bloat
Top 5 Challenges in Construction Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/top-5-challenges-in-construction-timekeeping
From Paper to Digital: Construction Automated Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/from-paper-to-digital-construction-automated-timekeeping
The Benefits of Real-Time Data for Construction Projects
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-benefits-of-real-time-data-for-construction-projects
Streamlining Construction Payroll Management for Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/streamlining-construction-payroll-management-for-contractors
7 Tips for Implementing Construction Jobsite Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/7-tips-for-implementing-construction-jobsite-technology
Simplify Construction Field Data Management to Control Costs
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/simplify-construction-field-data-management-to-control-costs
The True Cost of Construction Rework and How to Prevent It
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-true-cost-of-construction-rework-and-how-to-prevent-it
Integrated Technology Helps You Consolidate Workflows
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/integrated-technology-helps-you-consolidate-workflows
5 Proven Construction Estimating Tips for 2025: Save Money and Build Smarter
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/5-proven-construction-estimating-tips-for-2025-save-money-and-build-smarter
10 Expert Tips for Construction Project Optimization in 2025
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-expert-tips-for-construction-project-optimization-in-2025
Why Contractors Are Turning to Smarter Jobsite Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-contractors-are-turning-to-smarter-jobsite-technology
How Contractors Can Improve Change Order Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-contractors-can-improve-change-order-management
Transforming MEP Contractor Operations with Rhumbix Software
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/transforming-mep-contractor-operations-with-rhumbix-software
MEP Contractors Need to Optimize Workflows to Compete
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/mep-contractors-need-to-optimize-workflows-to-compete
How Accurate Time Tracking Improves Project Forecasting
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-accurate-time-tracking-improves-project-forecasting
Construction Research, Management and Labor Compliance
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-research-management-and-labor-compliance
Why Contractors Need Technology for Out-of-Scope Work
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-contractors-need-technology-for-out-of-scope-work
How to Prevent Revenue Loss With Digital T&M Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-prevent-revenue-loss-with-digital-tm-tracking
Why Standardizing Construction Field Workflows is Essential
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-standardizing-construction-field-workflows-is-essential
Learn How Digital Time and Materials Tracking Mitigates Risk
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/learn-how-digital-time-and-materials-tracking-mitigates-risk
Future-Proofing with Advanced Time and Material Analytics
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/future-proofing-with-advanced-time-and-material-analytics
How Rhumbix Helps Contractors Stay OSHA Compliant
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-rhumbix-helps-contractors-stay-osha-compliant
The Power of Digital T&M Tracking and Out of Scope Work
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-power-of-digital-tm-tracking-and-out-of-scope-work
Rhumbix Welcomes Jigisha Desai to Board of Directors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-welcomes-jigisha-desai-to-board-of-directors
How Real-Time Field Data Powers Project Cost Control
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-real-time-field-data-powers-project-cost-control
How Rising Material Costs Are Hitting Construction Hard
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-rising-material-costs-are-hitting-construction-hard
Why Contractors Keep Losing Money on Labor (And How to Stop It)
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-contractors-keep-losing-money-on-labor-and-how-to-stop-it
Rhumbix Music Drop – “Boots on the Ground”
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-music-drop-boots-on-the-ground
How Smarter Labor Tracking Solves Hidden Financial Risks
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-smarter-labor-tracking-solves-hidden-financial-risks
Finance & Operations’ Tips for Implementing Technology
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/finance-operations-tips-for-implementing-technology
How Construction Tech Drives ROI When Budgets Tighten
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-construction-tech-drives-roi-when-budgets-tighten
Are You Using Real-Time Data to Control Construction Costs?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/are-you-using-real-time-data-to-control-construction-costs
Why 2025 Is the Year to Modernize Field Operations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-2025-is-the-year-to-modernize-field-operations
Tips for Contractors to Increase Field Visibility in 2025
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/field-visibility
Simplify Jobsite Reporting with Digital Daily Reports
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/simplify-jobsite-reporting-with-digital-daily-reports
The Rhumbix Approach to Standardizing Construction Field Workflows
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-rhumbix-approach-to-standardizing-construction-field-workflows
Construction Management: Getting Control of the Field for Better Project Outcomes
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-management-getting-control-of-the-field-for-better-project-outcomes
How Digital Tools Are Transforming Compliance in the Field
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-digital-tools-are-transforming-compliance-in-the-field
10 Ways Electrical Contractors Can Connect the Office and Field
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/10-ways-electrical-contractors-can-connect-the-office-and-field
How to Control Labor Costs in Construction: A Guide to Smarter Timekeeping & Production Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-control-labor-costs-in-construction-a-guide-to-smarter-timekeeping-production-tracking
Maximize Field Efficiency with Rhumbix + Autodesk at Booth IA-251 During AU 2025
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/maximize-field-efficiency-with-rhumbix-autodesk-at-booth-ia-251-during-au-2025
Powering Electrical Contractors with Smarter Field Workflows
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/powering-electrical-contractors-with-smarter-field-workflows
Rhumbix at NECA 2025
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-at-neca-2025
Why MEP Contractors Need to Standardize Field Management Now
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-mep-contractors-need-to-standardize-field-management-now
Construction Technology for Trade Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-technology-for-trade-contractors
Construction Industry Challenges 2025
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-industry-challenges-2025
Rhumbix Welcomes David Gabriel as Vice President of Marketing
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-welcomes-david-gabriel-as-vice-president-of-marketing
Reducing Construction Jobsite Labor Costs with Smarter Workflows
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/reducing-construction-jobsite-labor-costs-with-smarter-workflows
Stop the Friday Payroll Fire Drill: How Growing Contractors Eliminate the Weekly Chaos By Addressing Time Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/stop-the-friday-payroll-fire-drill-how-growing-contractors-eliminate-the-weekly-chaos-by-addressing-time-tracking
The Construction Industry's $550 Billion Opportunity: What the November Market Intelligence Report Reveals
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-construction-industrys-550-billion-opportunity-what-the-november-market-intelligence-report-reveals
Re-Founding Rhumbix: Our Journey to Becoming an AI-Powered Business
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/re-founding-rhumbix-our-journey-to-becoming-an-ai-powered-business
The 60-Day Experiment: How We are Building a Marketing Team of AI Agents
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-60-day-experiment-how-im-building-a-marketing-team-of-ai-agents
ENR 2025 Rankings: Contractor Growth Is Surging. Labor Complexity Is Too.
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/enr-2025-rankings-contractor-growth-is-surging-labor-complexity-is-too
Introducing Credential Management: A Better, Smarter Way to Track Worker Qualifications in Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/introducing-credential-management-a-better-smarter-way-to-track-worker-qualifications-in-rhumbix
Weekly Construction Market Intelligence Report (11/10-17)
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/weekly-construction-market-intelligence-report
Weekly Construction Market Intelligence Report - Nov Recap
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/weekly-construction-market-intelligence-report-nov
California Contractors: How to Avoid PAGA Risks Going Into 2026
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/california-contractors-how-to-avoid-paga-risks-going-into-2026
Vendor Sunset Survival Guide: How Your Team Can Migrate With Confidence
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/vendor-sunset-survival-guide-how-your-team-can-migrate-with-confidence
Weekly Construction Market Intelligence: Dec 1–8, 2025
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/weekly-construction-market-intelligence-dec-1-8-2025
How Contractors Lose 40% of T&M Revenue — And How to Stop the Bleed
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-contractors-lose-40-of-tm-revenue-and-how-to-stop-the-bleed
Scaling Construction Operations: Grow Without Adding Admin
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/scaling-construction-operations-grow-without-adding-admin
Weekly Construction Market Intelligence Report Dec 8–15, 2025
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/weekly-construction-market-intelligence-report-2
2025 Construction Tech Lessons Learned
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/2025-construction-tech-lessons-learned
How can I Choose the Right Construction Workforce Management Software?
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-can-i-choose-the-right-construction-workforce-management-software
Construction Time Tracking for Field Teams: The Complete Guide to Boosting Productivity and Cutting Labor Costs
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-time-tracking-field-teams-guide
Online Timesheet Programs are Transforming how Construction Businesses Track Time.
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/online-timesheet-programs
Efficient Construction Workforce Management Solutions
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/efficient-construction-workforce-management-solutions
Weekly Construction Market Intelligence Report: Jan 5, 2026
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/weekly-construction-market-intelligence-report-jan-5-2026
Construction Time Tracking Compliance: Prevailing Wage and Certified Payroll Guide
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-time-tracking-compliance-prevailing-wage-certified-payroll
Weekly Construction Market Intelligence Report: Jan 20, 2026
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/weekly-construction-market-intelligence-report-jan-20
Why Enterprise Specialty Contractors Are Moving Beyond Daily Report Apps: The Complete Construction Time Tracking Solution Guide
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-enterprise-specialty-contractors-are-moving-beyond-daily-report-apps-the-complete-construction-time-tracking-solution-guide
From Disrupted Payroll to Productive Jobsites: Turning Timecards into Strategic HR & Job Cost Data
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/from-disrupted-payroll-to-productive-jobsites-turning-timecards-into-strategic-hr-job-cost-data
Optimizing Construction Project Management and Decision-Making
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/optimizing-construction-project-management-and-decision-making
Rhumbix at World of Concrete 2026
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rhumbix-at-world-of-concrete-2026
Sage 300 Integration Guide: Connect Field Data to Your Construction ERP
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/sage-300-integration-guide-field-data-construction-erp
IBEW Time Tracking: Prevailing Wage Compliance for Electrical Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/ibew-time-tracking-prevailing-wage-compliance-electrical-contractors
California PAGA Compliance: What Construction Employers Must Know in 2026
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/california-paga-compliance-construction-employers-2026
Workforce Analytics in 2026: How Data Will Reshape Construction Labor Strategy
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/workforce-analytics-2026-construction-labor-strategy
Change Orders in Construction: The Definitive Guide for 2026
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/change-orders-construction-definitive-guide
Time and Materials Contract: What Contractors Need to Know
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/time-and-materials-contract-contractors-guide
T&M Contract Basics: Structure Deals That Protect Your Profits
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-contract-basics-protect-profits
Free Change Order Template for Construction [Download]
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/free-change-order-template-construction
What is a Change Order in Construction? Complete Guide
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/what-is-change-order-construction
Construction Change Order Form: Free Template [Excel & PDF]
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-change-order-form-template
How to Track Change Orders Without Leaving Money on the Table
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/track-change-orders-software-guide
T&M Billing Software: Capture Every Billable Dollar
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-billing-software-construction
5 Change Order Mistakes That Cost Contractors Thousands
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/change-order-mistakes-contractors
How to Track T&M Work: Stop Leaving Money on the Table
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-track-tm-work-construction
Construction Change Order Tracking: Software & Best Practices
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/change-order-tracking-construction
T&M Tracking Apps: Capture Every Billable Hour
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tm-tracking-app-construction
Time and Materials vs Fixed Price Contracts: A Complete Guide
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/time-and-materials-vs-fixed-price-contracts
Time and Material Tracking: Complete Guide for Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/time-and-material-tracking-construction
Union Labor Tracking Construction 2026: Technology Transforming Workforce Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/union-labor-tracking-construction-2026
Data Center Construction Bottleneck Solutions for 2026 Infrastructure Demands
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/data-center-construction-bottleneck-solutions-2026
Field Labor Time Tracking: Manual vs Digital Methods Compared
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/field-labor-time-tracking-manual-vs-digital-methods
Change Orders in Construction: Complete Guide for Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/change-orders-construction-guide-contractors
Construction Daily Reports: Best Practices, Templates, and Software Guide
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-daily-reports-best-practices-templates-software-guide
Construction Cost Codes: The Complete Guide for Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-cost-codes-complete-guide
Construction Site Time Clocks: Features That Actually Get Used
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-site-time-clocks-features-that-get-used
Viewpoint Spectrum Time Tracking Integration: Connect Field Data to Your Construction ERP
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/viewpoint-spectrum-time-tracking-integration-construction-erp
Adams Electric Company + Rhumbix: Transforming Field Operations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/adams-electric-company-rhumbix
Sage 100 Contractor Time Tracking Integration: Connect Field Data to Payroll
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/sage-100-contractor-time-tracking-integration
Viewpoint Vista Time Tracking Integration: Seamless Field-to-ERP Data Flow for Construction
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/viewpoint-vista-time-tracking-integration-construction-erp
eCMS Integration for Construction Time Tracking: Connect Field Data to Your ERP
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/ecms-integration-construction-time-tracking
Armistead Mechanical + Rhumbix: Streamlining Field Operations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/armistead-mechanical-rhumbix-streamlining-field-operations
ASP Construction + Rhumbix: From Paper to Digital Field Operations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/asp-construction-rhumbix-from-paper-to-digital-field-operations
OSHA Construction Fines: Complete Guide to Penalties and Compliance Costs
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/osha-construction-fines-penalties-compliance-costs-guide
Champion Specialty Services + Rhumbix: Scaling Field Operations Across Multiple Business Units and Acquisitions
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/champion-specialty-services-rhumbix-scaling-field-operations-across-multiple-business-units-and-acquisitions
Critchfield Mechanical + Rhumbix: Modernizing Field Timekeeping
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/critchfield-mechanical-rhumbix-modernizing-field-timekeeping
How Construction Companies Cut Payroll Processing from Days to Hours
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-payroll-processing-automation
Real-Time Job Costing: Moving from Monthly Reports to Daily Insights
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/real-time-job-costing-construction
Eliminating Double Entry: How Integrated Field Data Saves Thousands
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/eliminating-double-entry-construction-data
How Much Money Are You Losing on Unbilled T&M Work? (Industry Benchmark Report)
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-much-money-are-you-losing-on-unbilled-tm-work-industry-benchmark-report
How to Present Construction Software to Your CFO (With Template)
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-present-construction-software-to-your-cfo-with-template
Our Current Process Works Fine - When Good Enough Costs $10,000 Per Week
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/our-current-process-works-fine-when-good-enough-costs-10000-per-week
Construction Software Buyer's Guide: 12 Questions to Ask Before You Buy
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/construction-software-buyers-guide-12-questions-to-ask-before-you-buy
Every Week You Wait to Digitize: What It Costs Trade Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/every-week-you-wait-to-digitize-what-it-costs-trade-contractors
Foundation Software Integration with Rhumbix: Complete Guide for Construction Contractors
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/foundation-software-integration-with-rhumbix-complete-guide-for-construction-contractors
DACO Construction + Rhumbix: Replacing ClearStory
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/daco-construction-rhumbix-replacing-clearstory
DCP Coatings + Rhumbix: Small Painting Contractor Discovers Perfect-Fit Field Solution
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/dcp-coatings-rhumbix-small-painting-contractor-discovers-perfect-fit-field-solution
Gulfstar Compressor Services + Rhumbix: From System Crash to Digital Operations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/gulfstar-compressor-services-rhumbix-from-system-crash-to-digital-operations
HMT USA + Rhumbix: Escaping WorkMax Frustration
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/hmt-usa-rhumbix-escaping-workmax-frustration
Motor City Electric + Rhumbix: Modernizing Timekeeping Across Nine Companies
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/motor-city-electric-rhumbix-modernizing-timekeeping-across-nine-companies
Murphy Electric + Rhumbix: Replacing Homegrown Systems
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/murphy-electric-rhumbix-replacing-homegrown-systems
Neubauer Electric + Rhumbix: From Excel to Digital Excellence
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/neubauer-electric-rhumbix-from-excel-to-digital-excellence
Polanko Cleaning Solutions + Rhumbix: From Paper to Digital T&M
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/polanko-cleaning-solutions-rhumbix-from-paper-to-digital-tm
SPHERE LAS VEGAS - Building The Future Of Innovation in Entertainment
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/sphere-las-vegas-building-the-future-of-innovation-in-entertainment
Rodan Builders + Rhumbix: Modernizing Field Operations
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/rodan-builders-rhumbix-modernizing-field-operations
TDN Electric + Rhumbix: From Excel Spreadsheets to Real-Time Production Tracking
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/tdn-electric-rhumbix-from-excel-spreadsheets-to-real-time-production-tracking
Why Your Best Field Foremen Are Spending 6 Hours a Week on Paperwork (And What It's Costing You)
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/why-your-best-field-foremen-are-spending-6-hours-a-week-on-paperwork-and-what-its-costing-you
The INRS Partnership Advantage: Why eCMS + Rhumbix Beats Standalone Field Management
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/the-inrs-partnership-advantage-why-ecms-rhumbix-beats-standalone-field-management
How to Sell Field Management Software to Your CFO: The 15-Minute Business Case Template
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/how-to-sell-field-management-software-to-your-cfo-the-15-minute-business-case-template
A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix
https://www.rhumbix.com/blog/a-new-chapter-autodesk-has-signed-a-definitive-agreement-to-acquire-rhumbix

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