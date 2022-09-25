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Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

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Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

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Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

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Use Case

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Rhumbix Support

Common customer support questions

Select one of the following options to better address your needs.

01

Where can I reset my password?

If you forgot your password you can reset it using this link here.

Learn moreLearn more

02

How to contact Rhumbix Support

Our support email is support@rhumbix.com. We will do our best to respond back to you within 1-2 business days!

Learn moreLearn more

03

Public API troubleshooting

To access Rhumbix data via the API, you will need to generate an API credential that gives you a company key and an API key.

Learn moreLearn more

Where can I reset my password

If you forgot your password you can reset it using this link here. Rhumbix requires all users to have passwords which are:
  • Greater than 8 characters alphanumeric or a long passphrase.
  • Not related to the user’s other information such as name, email, trade or classification.
  • Common passwords should be avoided.

If you do not receive a password reset link in your inbox, please see below,
  • Your email is invalid, please try again to confirm you are entering the correct email.
  • Your administrator has not set you up as a team member for your company. Please confirm with an administrator at your company that you have been added on correctly.
  • You have been added on but your role in that Rhumbix Account does not have access to view Rhumbix Dashboard. Please use the mobile app or ask your administrator to change your role.

How to contact Rhumbix Support

Reaching out to Rhumbix Support is simple! You can reach out to us via email or phone.

Email - Support@Rhumbix.com

Our support email is support@rhumbix.com. We will do our best to respond back to you within 1-2 business days!

Phone - 1.855.RHUMBIX (1.855.748.6249), Press 1 for Support

Our standard phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST. Feel free to call in at 1.855.RHUMBIX (1.855.748.6249) and press "1" for Support when prompted.

We also have after hours support outside of our standard phone hours. Our partners are able to take down your information and you will receive a response within 1-2 business days.

What Our Support Covers

Our support covers questions or technical issues you have with the Rhumbix mobile or web applications. This includes application usage or troubleshooting. For configuration and implementation questions please contact your Professional Services Consultant.

What Our Support Doesn't Cover

We don't provide third-party product support for your other systems or custom code. We don't provide support for older versions of our products. It's recommended that you always use the latest version of our mobile apps as we frequently release new functionality and improvements.

What if my Organization Needs More?

If your organization requires faster response times or increased phone support, we can accommodate this as an addendum to your contract with Rhumbix. Please let us know what support your organization needs, and we can provide a quote.

For your convenience, we also have a status page that is actively updated as we discover new issues and outages with our platform! It's a useful tool to help you stay informed as we experience issues.

If you are unable to reach support and are directed to the voicemail line, please leave a voicemail and we will reach out within 1-2 business days.

Unfortunately at this time, we are limited to supporting Rhumbix users in English.

Public API troubleshooting

To access Rhumbix data via the API, you will need to generate an API credential that gives you a company key and an API key.

To find your API Key, create a new API Key, or to access existing credentials,
  • Log onto Rhumbix Dashboard.
  • Click on API Integration under Company Settings. Here you will see a list of all API integrations that are both active and inactive, as well as any existing API Keys.
  • To create new credentials, type in a name and click Generate Token. This will create a new API Key for you!

If you are experiencing issues with your API, please see below for some recommended tips and suggestions that may help you:
  • Double check your API key and ensure it matches that listed on the Rhumbix website. Is your API Key accurate and still active?
  • Check status.rhumbix.com for the latest system status. Our system could may be experiencing a syncing outage and this status page would be the best resource to see.
  • Confirm your internet connection is strong and able to pull data from the Rhumbix platform.
  • If you still experience issues, please reach out to support@rhumbix.com and provide the following information:
    • Company name.
    • Time you first noticed the issue and if it is still happening.
    • Type of API client or integration you are using.

Can't find the answer you're looking for?

Try taking a look in our support library.

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