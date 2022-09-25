Reaching out to Rhumbix Support is simple! You can reach out to us via email or phone.
Email - Support@Rhumbix.com
Our support email is support@rhumbix.com
. We will do our best to respond back to you within 1-2 business days!
Phone - 1.855.RHUMBIX (1.855.748.6249), Press 1 for Support
Our standard phone lines are open Monday to Friday from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM PST. Feel free to call in at 1.855.RHUMBIX (1.855.748.6249) and press "1" for Support when prompted.
We also have after hours support outside of our standard phone hours. Our partners are able to take down your information and you will receive a response within 1-2 business days.
What Our Support Covers
Our support covers questions or technical issues you have with the Rhumbix mobile or web applications. This includes application usage or troubleshooting. For configuration and implementation questions please contact your Professional Services Consultant.
What Our Support Doesn't Cover
We don't provide third-party product support for your other systems or custom code. We don't provide support for older versions of our products. It's recommended that you always use the latest version of our mobile apps as we frequently release new functionality and improvements.
What if my Organization Needs More?
If your organization requires faster response times or increased phone support, we can accommodate this as an addendum to your contract with Rhumbix. Please let us know what support your organization needs, and we can provide a quote.
For your convenience, we also have a status page
that is actively updated as we discover new issues and outages with our platform! It's a useful tool to help you stay informed as we experience issues.
If you are unable to reach support and are directed to the voicemail line, please leave a voicemail and we will reach out within 1-2 business days.
Unfortunately at this time, we are limited to supporting Rhumbix users in English.