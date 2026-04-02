Self Performing General Contractors

“The Rhumbix T&M tool has allowed us to not worry about the overhead required to track the out-of-scope hours. We are able to gather and submit bills quickly. For us to be able to say we worked 7000 hours this week, to have documented the exact details of the work, and easily provide report back to the client with a bill in three days clearly showing the hours and materials— that’s the game-changer. That process right there was a week’s worth of overhead that we can do in about two days with Rhumbix.”

Carl Neimeyer, President, Bernward Construction