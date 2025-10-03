Why Rhumbix

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix consolidates workflows for timekeeping, production tracking, T&M, and health & safety reporting into one platform, offering unmatched visibility and control over field operations.
Rhumbix is designed to support how you work and help you protect your budgets, schedules, and operating margins by improving field tracking. Industry leaders trust us to make it easier for them to embark on their digital journey.
In a fraction of the time.
Budget for real-time visibility.
Work all the way from submission.
Insights delivered in real-time.
Custom forms that digitize workflows.
With a field of nearly 600 team members, Sprig’s 180 project foremen gathered paper time cards and manually entered the information into an excel spreadsheet. The manual process was quickly becoming a costly, time-wasting, administrative nightmare.
Easily capture utilization data around labor, equipment, and resources, and instantly generate office-ready time cards and change order tickets.
Stop guessing and start knowing with real-time visibility and field-level analytics into your time & resource management across crews and projects.
Configure workflows that work for you and ensure the proper field documentation and signatures are captured every step of the way.
Transform field workflows like timekeeping and daily construction reports that deliver field-level insights around production and resource utilization.
Unlock the critical insights buried across paper timecards, spreadsheets, and various reporting tools to simplify how your team tracks productivity and compliance.
Easily craft workflows and analytics that deliver critical insights around current field-level production needs and quickly adapt as the business grows and evolve.
“Replacing our outdated, manual methods with Rhumbix has empowered our management team to evaluate jobs with greater visibility into workforce performance and leverage their strengths. Transparency about hours being spent allows our project managers to catch labor overages and keep us on track. Plus, Rhumbix helps us improve our data gathering for better historical knowledge about projects, and informs how we more effectively estimate our future construction efforts.”
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix