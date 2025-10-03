Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

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Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

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Public Sector

Use Case

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Field Teams

Construction Operations

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Software Built for the Trades

Rhumbix consolidates workflows for timekeeping, production tracking, T&M, and health & safety reporting into one platform, offering unmatched visibility and control over field operations.

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Rhumbix is trusted by ENR TOP 20 Self-Performing Contractors

Consolidate Construction Workflows into One App

Rhumbix is designed to support how you work and help you protect your budgets, schedules, and operating margins by improving field tracking. Industry leaders trust us to make it easier for them to embark on their digital journey.

Timekeeping & Attendance

In a fraction of the time.

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Production Tracking

Budget for real-time visibility.

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T&M Work Tracking

Work all the way from submission.

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Analytics & Reporting

Insights delivered in real-time.

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Health & Safety Reporting

Custom forms that digitize workflows.

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Customer Highlight —

Sprig Electric reduced timekeeping and payroll processing by 360 hours, saving $36K per week

With a field of nearly 600 team members, Sprig’s 180 project foremen gathered paper time cards and manually entered the information into an excel spreadsheet. The manual process was quickly becoming a costly, time-wasting, administrative nightmare.

Equip Your Crews with a Single Mobile App They'll Love

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Time-saving field reports

Easily capture utilization data around labor, equipment, and resources, and instantly generate office-ready time cards and change order tickets.

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Real-time performance analytics

Stop guessing and start knowing with real-time visibility and field-level analytics into your time & resource management across crews and projects.

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Simplified compliance tracking

Configure workflows that work for you and ensure the proper field documentation and signatures are captured every step of the way.

Built on Mobility —

Connects your entire team

Transform field workflows like timekeeping and daily construction reports that deliver field-level insights around production and resource utilization.

Explore Rhumbix TimekeepingTimekeeping
Rhumbix mobile app

Structure Your Data —

Deliver real-time visibility into your project performance

Unlock the critical insights buried across paper timecards, spreadsheets, and various reporting tools to simplify how your team tracks productivity and compliance.

Explore Rhumbix Time & Materials TrackingTime & Materials Tracking
Rhumbix mobile app

Built on Configurability —

Reporting and analytics built for the way you work

Easily craft workflows and analytics that deliver critical insights around current field-level production needs and quickly adapt as the business grows and evolve.

Explore Rhumbix Field Analytix™Field Analytix™
Rhumbix mobile app
Gurtz Electric Co. logo

Replacing our outdated, manual methods with Rhumbix has empowered our management team to evaluate jobs with greater visibility into workforce performance and leverage their strengths. Transparency about hours being spent allows our project managers to catch labor overages and keep us on track. Plus, Rhumbix helps us improve our data gathering for better historical knowledge about projects, and informs how we more effectively estimate our future construction efforts.

Woman in hard hat

Mallory Gurtz

COO, Gurtz Electric
Man in hard hat

Andrew Cameron

Area Superintendent, Hensel Phelps
Man in hard hat

Carl Neimeyer

President, Bernward Mechanical

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix