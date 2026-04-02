General Contractor

“We’ve received a ton of positive feedback on Rhumbix from our subcontractors. A lot of subs actually said they have been waiting for something like this. There were obviously some subs in which any new technology makes them hesitant, but once we explained how the platform would benefit them, they were quick to jump on the system. I would say 99 percent of the subcontractors we trained were ready to hit the ground running after walking them through submitting their first or second digital T&M ticket.”

Anna Schab, Project Engineer, Suffolk