General Contractor

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Get control of your data, streamline workflows, and optimize field productivity and profits.
Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy, productivity and deliver real-time insights.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.
“We’ve received a ton of positive feedback on Rhumbix from our subcontractors. A lot of subs actually said they have been waiting for something like this. There were obviously some subs in which any new technology makes them hesitant, but once we explained how the platform would benefit them, they were quick to jump on the system. I would say 99 percent of the subcontractors we trained were ready to hit the ground running after walking them through submitting their first or second digital T&M ticket.”
Discover a sanity-saving reporting tool for your field to deliver the accurate, timely project data your team needs—from payroll to project management.
From crew hours worked to cost codes to production quantities, simplify how your foremen and field crews document and share critical field reports
An intuitive field tool to save foremen time. Stop collecting paper and start collecting digital field data.
Increased reporting accuracy at your fingertips. Stop guessing and start knowing where you project stands.
Eliminate in-person handoffs and reporting delays with cloud-based submissions that deliver instant access to project teams.
Strengthen your workflows by going digital. Connect your team and other software systems with the field data they need to streamline review, approval, and reporting processes.
Easily centralize and standardize all your project reporting across crews and projects for increased visibility into project performance and potential issues.
No more sifting through stacks of papers and spreadsheets to find the answers you need. Data-driven reporting delivers the project details you need instantly.
Structured reporting means your data is payroll, ERP, and project management ready straight form the field. No more data re-entry or reformatting required.
Rhumbix is designed for you to collaborate from the field to the office. We make it easy for general contractors and their subcontractors to spend less time on paperwork.
All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.
Use data collected on critical reports like a time card to autogenerate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.
Your crews doing. that same or similar work from the previous day? Simply duplicate the timecard and make the needed edits to streamline reporting.
Transform time cards, daily reports, and time & material tickets into consistent, professional reports you'll be proud to share with project stakeholders.
Easily collect the reports you need by filtering by date, project, or cost code and bundle them together with coversheet summary.
Your projects can take your places where cell service doesn't go. Easily capture timecards on your phone and have it sync once you reconnect.
Need to share out-of-scope tickets for approval. Easily send professionally formatted tickets via email or text for approvals in a fraction of the time.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to but the control in your teams hands.
Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.
*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
The manual system of time and materials tracking was not aligned with Suffolk's core commitment to collaborative and transformative construction practices leading the company to explore process improvements.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix