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Rhumbix T&M Tracking

Manage change orders and eliminate paperwork.  Rhumbix keeps everyone on the same page by eliminating late and lost time and materials tags.

Keep Time & Materials and Out-of-Scope work on track.

The Rhumbix Time and Materials tracking solution digitizes and automates the T&M process from field to creation of the T&M ticket by your foremen through to pricing and processing by personnel in the office.

Mobile T&M for Your Field

Eliminate the burden of managing paper T&M slips with a configurable platform that allows you to move your T&M process to a fully digital workflow. Avoid late and lost T&M tickets, and have immediate real-time visibility into costs, resources, back up documentation, and all necessary approvals.
Rhumbix Time & Materials Tracking

Enhanced Awareness into Project Risks

PMs are empowered with real-time insight into T&M risks on their jobs by having immediate insights and intelligence into the quantity and magnitude of T&M on their projects. T&M data includes construction labor costs, equipment and materials consumption, all supported by backup documentation, photographs, and narratives.
Comprehensive digital T&M report showing project costs, labor hours, and construction site photos.

Accelerated Recovery, Reduced Administration, Better Outcomes

Time is money when it comes to T&M processing and recovery. Rhumbix provides all stakeholders in the T&M process a reliable set of documents and data, leading to quicker processing, a reduced administrative burden and faster payments.
T&M tracking tag interface showing detailed cost breakdown with labor hours, materials, and project codes for accurate billing.

Accurate History

Rhumbix T&M tickets are a reliable and verifiable history of your T&M work that dramatically increases reimbursement rates and decreases costly processing delays when it comes to T&M recovery.
Project manager dashboard on tablet showing crew assignments, labor hours, and construction site photos.

T&M Data Across All of Your Projects in One Place

Make 'at-risk' work less risky with our reporting and tracking solutions. Rhumbix delivers cloud-hosted dashboards that provide real-time visibility into the state of T&M on all of your projects from one holistic view. This important data permits unparalleled management and oversight of T&M, allowing identification of risk areas before they become a problem.

Quicker & Better Field Data From Our Mobile App

The Rhumbix platform is built for the field. Our intuitive mobile workflow engine makes creating T&M tickets fast, repeatable and reliable with advanced features like timecard to T&M data transfer, duplication, all supported by a user experience that foremen love.

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Dynamic T&M Workflows, Statuses and Tracking

Track all your T&M tickets and their current status from mobile and web dashboards. The platform allows users to create custom workflows with both internal and external approval steps so you know where T&M tickets are in their lifecycle, and where attention is needed to move things along.

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Complete Workflows, From Field to Processing

Rhumbix allows users to aggregate T&M tickets, automatically include pricing, and roll T&M tickets into potential change orders within the same solution. Remove the need for manually pricing tickets and creating change order documentation with Rhumbix, and streamline your change management workflows.

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T&M tracking tag interface showing detailed cost breakdown with labor hours, materials, and project codes for accurate billing.

More features to love

Production Tracking

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Time & Attendance

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Daily Reports

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What our customers say

Case Study

Reimagining Field Change Management with Integrated Solutions

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Rhumbix Time and Materials

Discover Rhumbix T&M Tracking

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

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