About Rhumbix

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We’re here to help construction teams to discover a better way to work—spending less time on administrative tasks and more time doing the work that truly matters for projects, teams, and their own success.
Veteran found and led, Rhumbix is dedicated to improving the lives of all those working in construction. We believe that starts with making work better, faster, and safer for those in the field.
Year Rhumbix was founded
Construction projects that have entrusted their reporting to Rhumbix
Number of construction timekeeping hours captured on Rhumbix digital timecards
The idea of Rhumbix began on a massive construction project in the Atacama Desert of Chile. Tasked with tracking and reporting on the labor hours of over 3000 craftworkers running shifts 24 hours a day through paper timecards, our co-founder and former Naval civil engineer, Zach Scheel, saw firsthand how complex and inefficient the entire process was for this multi-billion dollar project resulting in little if any actionable insights for project teams. There had to be a better way.
Built for construction, by construction. We are dedicated to solving the right problems—the ones that drive significant value to the whole organization, not just a select few. We believe this starts with a focus on usability. By collaborating with construction teams of all sizes and trades throughout the product development process, we ensure constructions solutions that work that you work.
Our future relies on our ability to build communities and infrastructure that can meet the evolving challenges we face. Smarter construction is critical to delivering the promises of tomorrow today.
These four values define who we are as product, culture, and business. We look to continuously improve the way the world is designed and built by empowering the construction workforce with technology that delivers value to workers first.
Our common purpose is to put workers first in all that we do. It’s the lens through which we decide what to build and more importantly the reason why we build. By serving the field we serve the organization as a whole.
Trust is the foundation for creating inclusion, centralized communication. Transparency provides a fully-informed environment that drives a shared consciousness and empowered execution
When you’re writing a new playbook, the answers aren’t always given to you. We hire great people who we trust to identify the right opportunities and empower them to go deliver on them.Read the story of "Message to Garcia"Read "Message to Garcia"
Our culture of #GAINS is how we push ourselves for continuous improvement. We challenge ourselves not to be perfect everyday, but rather to seek incremental improvements that lead to extraordinary results.
We are always looking for passionate people who want to build industry-changing products, teams, and culture.
Construction drives the future of our economy and our nation. From major infrastructure projects to building the spaces that drive innovation in health, science, and community development, construction remains the backbone of progress. Our partners are committed to supporting the mission of improving the built world.
We believe in leadership from the front—being there with our customers to better understand the problems they face and the solutions that can drive better results for themselves, teams, and projects. We’ve achieved a lot through thoughtful, innovative, and creative people from a broad set of backgrounds. We’re excited to go even further with your help.