Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

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Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

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Self Help Center

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Made for those who build

We’re here to help construction teams to discover a better way to work—spending less time on administrative tasks and more time doing the work that truly matters for projects, teams, and their own success.

Construction workers onsite
Our True North

Empowering the Field

Veteran found and led, Rhumbix is dedicated to improving the lives of all those working in construction. We believe that starts with making work better, faster, and safer for those in the field.

Rhumbix by the Numbers

2014

Year Rhumbix was founded

1,092,783

Construction projects that have entrusted their reporting to Rhumbix

207.5M

Number of construction timekeeping hours captured on Rhumbix digital timecards

United States Navy emblem and crew

Our Story —

Built from experience

The idea of Rhumbix began on a massive construction project in the Atacama Desert of Chile. Tasked with tracking and reporting on the labor hours of over 3000 craftworkers running shifts 24 hours a day through paper timecards, our co-founder and former Naval civil engineer, Zach Scheel, saw firsthand how complex and inefficient the entire process was for this multi-billion dollar project resulting in little if any actionable insights for project teams. There had to be a better way.

Rhumbix mobile phone screenshot

Our Commitment —

Tools that work for you

Built for construction, by construction. We are dedicated to solving the right problems—the ones that drive significant value to the whole organization, not just a select few. We believe this starts with a focus on usability. By collaborating with construction teams of all sizes and trades throughout the product development process, we ensure constructions solutions that work that you work.

Who We Serve —

Our customers span the spectrum of contractors but share one key belief: change is coming.

Our future relies on our ability to build communities and infrastructure that can meet the evolving challenges we face. Smarter construction is critical to delivering the promises of tomorrow today.

Hensel Phelps logo
RG Construction logo
Sprig Electric logo
Precision Pipeline logo
Gurtz Electric Co. logo
Beldon Roofing Company logo
Bernward Construction Mechanical logo
St. Andrews Construction Services Corp logo
Suffolk logo

It’s not just what you build that matters. It’s how you build it.

These four values define who we are as product, culture, and business. We look to continuously improve the way the world is designed and built by empowering the construction workforce with technology that delivers value to workers first.

01

Workers First

Our common purpose is to put workers first in all that we do. It’s the lens through which we decide what to build and more importantly the reason why we build. By serving the field we serve the organization as a whole.

02

Trust & Transparency

Trust is the foundation for creating inclusion, centralized communication. Transparency provides a fully-informed environment that drives a shared consciousness and empowered execution

03

Message to Garcia

When you’re writing a new playbook, the answers aren’t always given to you. We hire great people who we trust to identify the right opportunities and empower them to go deliver on them.

Read the story of "Message to Garcia"Read "Message to Garcia"

04

Gains

Our culture of #GAINS is how we push ourselves for continuous improvement. We challenge ourselves not to be perfect everyday, but rather to seek incremental improvements that lead to extraordinary results.

Join us. Let's Build Something Together.

We are always looking for passionate people who want to build industry-changing products, teams, and culture.

Our Investment Partners —

We are supported people who envision a better way to build.

Construction drives the future of our economy and our nation. From major infrastructure projects to building the spaces that drive innovation in health, science, and community development, construction remains the backbone of progress. Our partners are committed to supporting the mission of improving the built world.

Blackhorn Ventures logo
Brick & Mortar Ventures logo
Glynn Capital logo
Greylock Partners
S28 Capital logo
Autodesk logo
TFX Capital logo

Come Join Us!

We believe in leadership from the front—being there with our customers to better understand the problems they face and the solutions that can drive better results for themselves, teams, and projects. We’ve achieved a lot through thoughtful, innovative, and creative people from a broad set of backgrounds. We’re excited to go even further with your help.