Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Eliminate late and lost T&M tickets with immediate visibility and robust traceability of T&M costs, labor, equipment, materials (scheduled and ad hoc) and subcontractors, including backup and supporting information, attachments, photographs, approvals.
Engage seamlessly with project stakeholders in real-time, irrespective of your internal financial software. Our assistance lies in streamlining workflows, removing traditional carbon copy T&M Tags, static COR logs, and the need to sift through emails.
Quickly capture and complete detailed Change Order requests with project name, weather, work performed, field notes, photos, attachments, safety notes, and daily surveys.
Rhumbix is a digital application, so say goodbye to the excessive paper-based forms and reports
Enter construction data once and instantly share change orders with stakeholders in the office or field, ensuring communication efficiency and unified visibility for your construction team
Mitigate risks by providing a digital audit trail of the approved work completed, improving transparency, and strengthening professional relationships
With the Rhumbix construction software platform, you can create accurate, invaluable construction daily reports with real-time field data to increase jobsite visibility, and profits.
Ensure revenue protection and minimize delays by submitting Change Order Requests that are clean, professional, and error-free.
With a rapidly growing project list, Bernward Mechanical needed to find a solution that would enable them to scale their operations while reducing the effort required to capture and process its daily and weekly reporting like timekeeping and daily construction reporting.
Ensure project teams stay synchronized and informed about the most recent cost impacts effortlessly.
Eliminate handwritten T&M Tags in the field, confusing COR cover sheets, and error-prone COR logs.
Automation tools enable the processing of T&M Tags and CORs in seconds, eliminating surprises and accelerating time to resolution.
Time-stamped actions within Rhumbix means you have records of every action.
Real-time messaging and mark-ups facilitate Sub to GC and GC to Owner communication.
Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more.
Real-time reporting and insight into days aging across all projects.
Data redundancy and backups in multiple zones that can scale with usage.
Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix