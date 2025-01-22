Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
You’ve captured better data from the field, now unlock the insights your construction executives, field and project teams need to make more informed decisions..
Rhumbix Analytix turns your project data into project intelligence with comprehensive reporting and dashboarding capabilities.
How you collect your data matters. How you view your data matters. Rhumbix analytics tools allow you to build, configure and share reports and analytics from mobile and web devices, anywhere.
Have a global view of your key project data streams in real-time. Aggregate and rollup this intelligence to gain a view across the enterprise. Data and insights are available at the level you need, when you need it.
No more waiting to receive and analyze field reports. Gain up-to-date visibility for better, faster decision making. Share insights instantly across stakeholders with automated and scheduled reporting.
Construction management is often about finding the undesirable conditions that require your attention but which are buried and hidden. Rhumbix reporting is designed to help you identify areas requiring focus, allowing you to quickly drill down and determine the corrective actions needed.
Rhumbix Field Analytix™ provides insightful and intelligent dashboards out-of-the box and ready for use in the key areas of workforce management, labor and production performance, and other critical field workflows. These reports update in real-time and include robust filters so you can quickly drill down into data to find the answers you need. All of the reports are configurable and can be tailored to meet your specific requirements with minimal resources and time.
Business intelligence is reshaping how construction firms leverage their data, however there are many considerations and potential pitfalls to be aware of. Learn about BI and how best to leverage this valuable technology in our helpful guide.
Take the work out of your workflows with a construction tool that has you covered. Confidently manage your projects on a rock solid solution built for the way you work.
Deliver better reporting in a fraction of the time with preloaded lists, auto-generated fields.
Easily bring new users into the platform or deploy new reporting workflows across crews.
Time-stamped actions within Rhumbix means you have records of every action.
Structured data and open API means your can take your proprietary data even further.
Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more.
Never fear the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.
Data redundancy and backups in multiple zones that can scale with usage.
Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix