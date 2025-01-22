Dynamic Dashboards & Reporting

Don’t fly blind with big data and analytics.

Rhumbix Field Analytix™ provides insightful and intelligent dashboards out-of-the box and ready for use in the key areas of workforce management, labor and production performance, and other critical field workflows. These reports update in real-time and include robust filters so you can quickly drill down into data to find the answers you need. All of the reports are configurable and can be tailored to meet your specific requirements with minimal resources and time.