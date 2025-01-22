Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Field Analytix™

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Field Analytix —

Better insights from better project data.

You’ve captured better data from the field, now unlock the insights your construction executives, field and project teams need to make more informed decisions..

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.
Rhumbix Field Analytix
Rhumbix Field Analytix
Powerful Insights, Elegant Solutions

Put your data to work.

Rhumbix Analytix turns your project data into project intelligence with comprehensive reporting and dashboarding capabilities.

Rhumbix sidebar iPad screenshot

Connected Insights, Empowered Execution —

Make better project decisions faster.

How you collect your data matters. How you view your data matters. Rhumbix analytics tools allow you to build, configure and share reports and analytics from mobile and web devices, anywhere.

  • Centralized Project Reporting

    Have a global view of your key project data streams in real-time. Aggregate and rollup this intelligence to gain a view across the enterprise. Data and insights are available at the level you need, when you need it.

  • Instant Project Visibility

    No more waiting to receive and analyze field reports. Gain up-to-date visibility for better, faster decision making. Share insights instantly across stakeholders with automated and scheduled reporting.

  • Exception Reporting & Notifications

    Construction management is often about finding the undesirable conditions that require your attention but which are buried and hidden. Rhumbix reporting is designed to help you identify areas requiring focus, allowing you to quickly drill down and determine the corrective actions needed.

Dynamic Dashboards & Reporting

Don’t fly blind with big data and analytics.

Rhumbix Field Analytix™ provides insightful and intelligent dashboards out-of-the box and ready for use in the key areas of workforce management, labor and production performance, and other critical field workflows. These reports update in real-time and include robust filters so you can quickly drill down into data to find the answers you need. All of the reports are configurable and can be tailored to meet your specific requirements with minimal resources and time.

Rhumbix Field Analytix

Proven performance on over 1,000,000 projects

Looking up at a skyscraper that is under construction

Featured Guide —

See how Business Intelligence is Helping Contractors Transform Field Workflows into Real-Time Insights.

Business intelligence is reshaping how construction firms leverage their data, however there are many considerations and potential pitfalls to be aware of. Learn about BI and how best to leverage this valuable technology in our helpful guide.

Digitize the field with an easy to use Mobile-App

Take the work out of your workflows with a construction tool that has you covered. Confidently manage your projects on a rock solid solution built for the way you work.

Workflow Automation

Deliver better reporting in a fraction of the time with preloaded lists, auto-generated fields.

Rapid Deployment

Easily bring new users into the platform or deploy new reporting workflows across crews.

Rock-solid Audit Trail

Time-stamped actions within Rhumbix means you have records of every action.

Open API Accessibility

Structured data and open API means your can take your proprietary data even further.

Trusted Security

Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more.

Data Backup & Retention

Never fear the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.

Scalable Architecture

Data redundancy and backups in multiple zones that can scale with usage.

Centralized Data Governance

Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.

Administrative Cloud

Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system.

Rhumbix Customer Service

Pain-free Implementation —

Implement Rhumbix in days not months.

Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.