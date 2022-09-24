Field Teams

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix is built for the field, loved by the office.
Reduce the time and effort it takes to collect, review, and process field submissions like timecards and change order tickets. Rhumbix makes it easy and pain-free for the field team.
No more manual tasks, delays, or data re-entry. Field reporting like timecards or dailies are built from preloaded crew, cost code, equipment, and material list for increased accuracy and are easily downloaded to .csv or directly integrated.
Gain instant access to standardized reporting with cloud-based submissions straight from the field on every project. Centralized dashboards make it easy to search, filter, and review reporting across your crews and different projects.
You configure Rhumbix the way you work. Not the other way like other construction software. Ensure that hours are categorized and billed at the appropriate rates and easily identify project, crew, and exceptions on intelligent dashboards across your crews and projects.
Rhumbix makes it easy to collect data in the field. General contractors—and their subcontractors need to spend more time working and less time on administrative tasks.
All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs. No more double entry.
Use data collected on critical reports like timecards to auto-generate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.
No more staying late to create daily reports. Walk around and collect data seamlessly with pre-loaded cost, material, time data, and instantly share important information stakeholders.
Fast and efficient mobile forms improve accuracy and mean general contractors and subcontractors spend up to 90% less time on paperwork. Configure professionally-designed forms for the way you work.
Rhumbix provides general contractors and subcontractors with the right information to make decisions and drive construction labor productivity, reduce costs and rework.
Capture your critical reporting requirements your way. The flexible Rhumbix platform means you can deliver the reporting your way.
“We had one foreman who didn’t even know where the app store was on his phone which made for a difficult starting point. But after taking him through the system a few times, he quickly bought into how much better and easier the process was. He probably submits the best tickets out of anyone on the team now. He literally went from ‘I don’t know here the app store is’ to ‘this is easy’ in no time.”
Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy and deliver real-time insights.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.
An outdated time tracking process caused additional problems including delays in payment and lacking correct cost codes for accurate payments.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix