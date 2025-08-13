Integrations Made Easy with Rhumbix

The construction industry has been plagued by data silos since the dawn of cloud computing, which is why Rhumbix has designed its Platform around interoperability. Nearly all of our data has publicly available, REST API endpoints, enabling our customers to build their own integrations or leverage our existing integration frameworks to seamlessly flow data bidirectionally between your ERP and Project Management systems. Direct integrations allow you to get more value and longevity out of your existing systems by populating them with more accurate and timely data from the Field.