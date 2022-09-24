Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

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Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

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Public Sector

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Project Managers

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Project Managers —

Eliminating the guesswork for construction project managers

Better manage your projects and crews. Drive the production visibility and financial predictability from one centralized location.

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.
Project Managers
Built for the way you work

Office-designed reporting from the field

No more delays. Reduce the time and effort it takes to collect, review, and process field submissions like timecards, daily reports, and change order tickets. Rhumbix makes it easy and pain-free.

Project manager dashboard on tablet showing crew assignments, labor hours, and construction site photos.

Office Ready Reporting —

Professional, branded, and straight from the field

No more lost documents, scribble, or data re-entry. Field reports like timecards are built from preloaded crew, cost code, equipment, and material lists for unparalleled accuracy, simple csv export or seamless integration.

Rhumbix Project Manager dashboard

Centralized Dashboards —

Don’t let inaccuracy sink your projects

The user-friendly mobile app gives project foremen and supers the ability to easily submit reports to avoid delays. Gain instant access to centralized dashboards to search, filter, and review reporting across your crews and projects.

Rhumbix Project Manager dashboard

Configurable Workflows —

Flexible and built for the way you work

Every construction firm has unique workflows. Rhumbix is designed to enable construction teams to build dynamic workflows that capture the right field data for the unique needs of your team.

Features built for Project Leaders

Stay on schedule. On budget. Rhumbix is designed to connect your teams and project information so general contractors - and their subcontractors can make better decisions, faster.

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Collaborative Reporting

Stay ahead of your projects. All your reporting across your crews and projects in one place, instantly accessible and cloud-based. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.

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Data Sharing Across Forms

Use data collected like timecards to auto-generate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.

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Collect field data not documents

Rhumbix eliminates paper and static PDFs in the field. General contractors and subcontractors can easily collect precise, real-time field data to gain critical construction project insights.

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One Mobile App–All Your Forms

Fast and efficient mobile forms improve accuracy and mean general contractors and subcontractors spend up to 90% less time on paperwork. Configure professionally-designed forms for the way you work.

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A single source of project truth

Rhumbix provides general contractors and subcontractors with the right information to make decisions and drive construction labor productivity, reduce costs and rework.

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Configured to your workflows

Capture your critical reporting requirements your way. The flexible Rhumbix platform means you can deliver the reporting your way.

RG Construction logo

“At the end of the day, if we were going to put a cloud-based mobile app solution in our foremen's hands, we wanted it to mimic as much as possible the way we were used to entering time with our hierarchy and structure. Rhumbix was certainly capable of doing that. The main thing we were focused on was how is this going to be quicker and easier than what we were already doing.”

Brian Garcea,Principal, RG Construction

Tools that deliver better results

Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy and deliver real-time insights.

Timekeeping & Payroll

Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.

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Production Tracking

Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.

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Time & Materials Tracking

Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.

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Analytics & Reporting

Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.

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Customer Highlight —

Top ENR general contractor saves project managers 16 hours a week using Rhumbix Time & Materials Tracking

The manual system of time and materials tracking was not aligned with Suffolk's core commitment to collaborative and transformative construction practices leading the company to explore process improvements.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.