Trade Contractor

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Take the headache out of critical field workflows like timekeeping and out-scope tracking.
Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy and deliver real-time insights.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.
“You better try Rhumbix. Seriously, this thing is life changing—even for people like me who don’t like change. I made the change to Rhumbix, and I couldn’t be any happier with that decision. Had I not done this, I think I would have been depressed. I’m not exaggerating, it’s the honest truth. I’ve been doing this work for 13 years, and Rhumbix has been one of the most impactful tools I have ever used.”
Discover a sanity-saving reporting tool for your foremen that can deliver the accurate, timely project data your team needs—from payroll to labor activities.
From crew hours worked to cost codes to production quantities, simplify how your foremen and field crews document and share critical field reports.
An intuitive field tool to save foremen time. Stop collecting paper and start collecting digital field data.
Increased reporting accuracy at your fingertips. Stop guessing and start knowing where you project stands.
Eliminate in-person handoffs and reporting delays with cloud-based submissions that deliver instant access to project teams.
Strengthen your workflows by going digital, Connect your team and other software systems with the field data they need to streamline review, approval, and reporting processes.
Easily centralize and standardize all your project reporting across crews and projects for increased visibility into project performance and potential issues.
No more sifting through stacks of papers and spreadsheets to find the answers you need. Data-driven reporting delivers the project details you need instantly.
Structured reporting means your data is payroll, ERP, and project management ready straight form the field. No more data re-entry or reformatting required.
Rhumbix is built for construction. With years of experience in construction and stronger partnerships with top contractors, we have built solutions that work the way you work.
All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.
Use data collected on critical reports like a time card to autogenerate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.
Your crews doing. that same or similar work from the previous day? Simply duplicate the timecard and make the needed edits to streamline reporting.
Transform time cards, daily reports, and time & material tickets into consistent, professional reports you'll be proud to share with project stakeholders.
Easily collect the reports you need by filtering by date, project, or cost code and bundle them together with coversheet summary.
Your projects can take your places where cell service doesn't go. Easily capture timecards on your phone and have it sync once you reconnect.
Need to share out-of-scope tickets for approval. Easily send professionally formatted tickets via email or text for approvals in a fraction of the time.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to but the control in your teams hands.
Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.
*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
Recognizing the size and scope of their projects demanded more payroll efficiency and project transparency, Gurtz Electric Co. sought to eliminate paper processes and insufficient spreadsheets they used for timecard collection and payroll and improve how they tracked time & materials for time and materials contracts.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix