Daily Reports

Rhumbix DCRs are immediately available online upon submission for review and management attention. Never lose track of a daily report or the critical data they contain.

Create Data Once and Share Across Workflows

Foremen can copy and reuse data from other relevant workflows, avoiding the need to double or triple enter the same information. Why recreate your labor data on a DCR when you have entered it once for your timekeeping? Reuse data, reduce the admin, and free your foremen up for more value-added tasks.