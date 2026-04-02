Daily Reports

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Increase daily visibility into jobsite operations without adding complexity for your field personnel.
Rhumbix Daily Construction Reports (DCR) are simple and easy to complete from the field and can be created from your timekeeping and equipment data, avoiding duplication of effort whilst ensuring data integrity.
Complete detailed and insightful digital daily construction reports from the mobile app, including automated weather based on project locations, accurate labor and task summaries using labor and equipment timekeeping, alongside data on materials, visitors, delays and constraints, safety notes, and other critical data.
Rhumbix DCRs are immediately available online upon submission for review and management attention. Never lose track of a daily report or the critical data they contain.
Foremen can copy and reuse data from other relevant workflows, avoiding the need to double or triple enter the same information. Why recreate your labor data on a DCR when you have entered it once for your timekeeping? Reuse data, reduce the admin, and free your foremen up for more value-added tasks.
Enjoy better intelligence on site conditions and create a comprehensive audit trail of data. Share reports and collaborate with other project stakeholders ensuring communication efficiency and unified visibility for your construction team.
Accurate daily construction reports are created instantly from the field and made available in real-time for analysis. Rhumbix stores field reports in across all projects in an easily accessible interface allowing unparalleled visibility into site operations. No more searching for reports, they are just a click away.
Integrated into document management system and accessible via API for enterprise reporting.
Over 3 million data-driven timecards have been submitted using Rhumbix's intuitive field app.
Over 1 million cost codes have been captured using Rhumbix’s mobile-ready field app.
With over $4B in crew wages captured, Rhumbix understands your unique reporting needs.
With a rapidly growing project list, Bernward Mechanical needed to find a solution that would enable them to scale their operations while reducing the effort required to capture and process its daily and weekly reporting like timekeeping and daily construction reporting.
Integrated into document management system and accessible via API for enterprise reporting.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix