Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Daily Construction Reports —

Streamline and simplify your daily reporting workflows.

Increase daily visibility into jobsite operations without adding complexity for your field personnel.

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.
Rhumbix Daily Construction Reports
Daily Construction Reports - Rhumbix
Accurate Daily Reporting in Minutes, Not Hours.

Avoid duplicate data entry by your field.

Rhumbix Daily Construction Reports (DCR) are simple and easy to complete from the field and can be created from your timekeeping and equipment data, avoiding duplication of effort whilst ensuring data integrity.

Rhumbix Time and Materials Field Forms

Foreman Ready —

Collect the whole story from the field.

Complete detailed and insightful digital daily construction reports from the mobile app, including automated weather based on project locations, accurate labor and task summaries using labor and equipment timekeeping, alongside data on materials, visitors, delays and constraints, safety notes, and other critical data.

  • Avoid Lost Paperwork

    Rhumbix DCRs are immediately available online upon submission for review and management attention. Never lose track of a daily report or the critical data they contain.

  • Create Data Once and Share Across Workflows

    Foremen can copy and reuse data from other relevant workflows, avoiding the need to double or triple enter the same information. Why recreate your labor data on a DCR when you have entered it once for your timekeeping? Reuse data, reduce the admin, and free your foremen up for more value-added tasks.

  • Enhance Visibility

    Enjoy better intelligence on site conditions and create a comprehensive audit trail of data. Share reports and collaborate with other project stakeholders ensuring communication efficiency and unified visibility for your construction team.

Customizable to your workflow

Enterprise Visibility from your Desktop.

Accurate daily construction reports are created instantly from the field and made available in real-time for analysis. Rhumbix stores field reports in across all projects in an easily accessible interface allowing unparalleled visibility into site operations. No more searching for reports, they are just a click away.

Rhumbix Daily Construction Reports

Proven performance on over 1,000,000 projects.

Fully offline capable.

Integrated into document management system and accessible via API for enterprise reporting.

3.29M

Over 3 million data-driven timecards have been submitted using Rhumbix's intuitive field app.

1.46M

Over 1 million cost codes have been captured using Rhumbix’s mobile-ready field app.

$4.4B

With over $4B in crew wages captured, Rhumbix understands your unique reporting needs.

Rhumbix Daily Construction Reports

Customer Highlight —

See how Bernward saved critical work hours every week by digitizing its field workflows

With a rapidly growing project list, Bernward Mechanical needed to find a solution that would enable them to scale their operations while reducing the effort required to capture and process its daily and weekly reporting like timekeeping and daily construction reporting.

Fully offline capable

Integrated into document management system and accessible via API for enterprise reporting.

Rhumbix Customer Service

Pain-free Implementation —

Implement Rhumbix in days not months.

Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.