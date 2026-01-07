Product Specific Terms

1. Universal Service Terms (Applicable to All Services)

1.1 Unless otherwise stated in Customer’s Order Form, use of Rhumbix is limited to one (1) instance.

2. API

2.1 Integration to on-premise accounting packages through the API may be an additional charge.

2.2 Fees do not include consulting services required to build Rhumbix API integrations or services required to maintain or update integrations built with the Rhumbix API.

2.3 Rhumbix shall bear no responsibility and hereby disclaims all liability for failure of a third party to maintain components of any integrations built using the Rhumbix API that are controlled by the third party.

2.4 Access to the Rhumbix API will be limited by Rhumbix in its sole and ultimate discretion, including restricting key access or limiting functions such as number of read or write requests or customer end points

3. Data Explorer

3.1 Restrictions. Use is restricted to the number of employees identified in the Order Form.

4. Digital Workflow Library

4.1 Library Content. Rhumbix reserves the right to edit the content of the Workflow Library at any time in its sole discretion.

3. Free Trials

3.1 Products. The specific products available during the Free Trial will be as set forth in the applicable Order Form.

3.2 Sandbox Environment. Notwithstanding any term of the Agreement, any data entered in the sandbox:

a. is not considered Customer Data (and is not protected by the confidentiality obligations set forth in the Agreement (or any NDA);

b. may be accessed by other Users (unaffiliated with Authorized User signing up for the trial); and

c. Cannot be migrated to any other Rhumbix environment.

4. Single Sign On

4.1 Customer’s directory individual user and group access is respected but does not carry over to Rhumbix Groups and Large Organization (GLO) through SSO. Revoking access to an Authorized User in the active directory prevents the Authorized User from logging in via SSO but any User would still need to be demoted or made inactive in Rhumbix to be prevented from accessing Rhumbix with their Rhumbix login.

5. Timekeeping

5.1 Timekeeping Office Worker Licenses. Timekeeping Office Worker Licenses are restricted solely to the entering and viewing of their own time entered into Rhumbix. Any use outside of this functionality may result in additional fees. Additionally, Timekeeping Office Workers Licenses may not view any Field Analytix™️ dashboards.

6. Consulting Services

6.1 Consulting Services must be used within the period identified in the Legal Notes section of Customer’s Order Form (“Consulting Services Period”). Any portion of the Consulting Services not used within the Consulting Services Period will be automatically forfeited by Customer, with no further action required of either party, and Customer will not be entitled to a refund, or any credit toward additional or other Consulting Services, for any unused portion of the fees paid for any unused portion of the Consulting Services. Customer may not apply any portion of unused Consulting Services or fees paid, for any Consulting Services other than the Consulting Services stated in this SOF. In order for Rhumbix to provide Consulting Services to Customer after the Consulting Services Period, Rhumbix and Customer shall mutually agree, in writing, under a separate order, to the terms and fees for such Consulting Services.

7. Field Analytix™ Dashboards

7.1 Dashboards. Rhumbix reserves the right to edit the content of any Standard Field Analytix™ Dashboards created by Rhumbix at any time in its sole discretion.

7.2 The Cost Code Field AnalytixTM Dashboard may be accessed via mobile device or web browser. All other dashboards must be access via web browser.

8. Rhumbix Single Sign-On

8.1 Your directory individual user and group access is respected but does not carry over to Rhumbix Groups and Large Organization (GLO) through SSO.

8.2 Revoking access to a user in Your active directory prevents the user from logging in via SSO but the user would still need to be demoted or made inactive in Rhumbix to be prevented from accessing Rhumbix with their Rhumbix login.

9. Custom Form Subscription

9.1 Any subscription that includes custom form(s) may require You to purchase Consulting Services to perform the required customizations.