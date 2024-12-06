Specialty Drywall Contractor Saves Up to 20 Hours a Week Using Rhumbix Timekeeping

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
One of the largest specialty trade contractors in the Midwest was looking to reduce payroll processing time and improve overall project management and accounting practices.
Weekly project hours saved per foremen. Time savings gained from Rhumbix verse previous paper time cards
Reduction in Total Time Spent on Payroll Processing. Reduction in payroll processing time required across three departments.
Total Annual Timesavings on Timekeeping & Payroll. Nearly 2 weeks of production tracking work was eliminated per project.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix