Specialty Drywall Contractor Saves Up to 20 Hours a Week Using Rhumbix Timekeeping

The Challenge

On average, this regional specialty trade contractor manages between 30-40 projects, with 40-60 craftworkers on-site and budgets ranging upwards of $20M. Balancing this type of prolific workload required RG Construction to reassess and improve its existing timekeeping methods, including the use of inefficient, handwritten paper timecards. To provide operational excellence to their clients, the company sought a mobile timekeeping solution that could grow with their needs, address data processing inefficiencies, and easily integrate with their existing ERP.

On average, this process took 332 hours a week, split between the payroll administrator, general superintendents, and field foremen. To minimize the amount of entry and errors, foremen were only allowed to charge two cost codes per employee per day. In addition, there was very little data validation to confirm the timecard information was entered correctly.