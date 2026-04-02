Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

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Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

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Public Sector

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Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

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Public Sector —

Lead development contracts with confidence

Discover a field-driven reporting tool that drives visibility at the scale and level of detail your organization needs.

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.
Construction tunnel
Built for the way you work

Gain control and visibility of your projects at every step

Reduce the time and effort it takes to collect, review, and process field submissions by configuring around the unique reporting workflows of your team.

Rhumbix Time & Materials cost codes

Easy-to-Use Mobile Tools —

A powerful field reporting app the field will use

Discover the easy-to-use mobile solution for your distributed workforce. Enable your field teams to quickly document work details and capture additional notes and photos. With the Rhumbix mobile app, you can easily standardize workflows and reporting fields.

Rhumbix Field Reports

Cloud-based Submissions —

All reporting across crews and projects together in one place

Gain instance access to reporting with cloud-based submissions straight from the field. Centralized dashboards make it easy to search, filter, and review reporting across your crews and projects.

Rhumbix Time & Materials Tracking

Configurable Workflows —

Capture the reporting details you need, the way you need them

Build workflows that work for you to ensure that critical project details are captured and reported on. Utilize admin controls to make sure the right people are getting updated every step of the way.

Features built for Public Sector Owners*

Cloud-based Reporting

All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.

Business Analytics

Unlock the insights your construction executives, field and project teams need to make more informed decisions.

Trusted Security

Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more. Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.

Backup & Retention

Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.

Administrative Cloud

Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to but the control in your teams hands.

Data Sharing Across Forms

Use data collected on critical reports like a time card to autogenerate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.

*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.

Hensel Phelps logo

“The data is the real power provided by the Rhumbix platform. Our users are able to harvest and input their data into the system in a very user friendly format; once the information is harvested from the field, the platform allows our team to gain deeper insights.”

Andrew Cameron,Area Superintendent, Hensel-Phelps

Simplify capital construction projects for local government and federal agencies.

Rhumbix is built for construction. With years of experience in construction and strong partnerships with top contractors, we have built solutions that work the way you work.

Timekeeping & Payroll

Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.

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Production Tracking

Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.

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Time & Materials Tracking

Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.

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Analytics & Reporting

Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.

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Rhumbix Time and Materials

Customer Highlight —

See how Beldon went from implementation to 2K+ Health Assessment Forms in just 1 month.

Beldon Roofing Company needed to quickly find and implement a health assessment tool.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.