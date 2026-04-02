Public Sector

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Discover a field-driven reporting tool that drives visibility at the scale and level of detail your organization needs.
Reduce the time and effort it takes to collect, review, and process field submissions by configuring around the unique reporting workflows of your team.
Discover the easy-to-use mobile solution for your distributed workforce. Enable your field teams to quickly document work details and capture additional notes and photos. With the Rhumbix mobile app, you can easily standardize workflows and reporting fields.
Gain instance access to reporting with cloud-based submissions straight from the field. Centralized dashboards make it easy to search, filter, and review reporting across your crews and projects.
Build workflows that work for you to ensure that critical project details are captured and reported on. Utilize admin controls to make sure the right people are getting updated every step of the way.
All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.
Unlock the insights your construction executives, field and project teams need to make more informed decisions.
Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more. Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.
Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to but the control in your teams hands.
Use data collected on critical reports like a time card to autogenerate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.
*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.
“The data is the real power provided by the Rhumbix platform. Our users are able to harvest and input their data into the system in a very user friendly format; once the information is harvested from the field, the platform allows our team to gain deeper insights.”
Rhumbix is built for construction. With years of experience in construction and strong partnerships with top contractors, we have built solutions that work the way you work.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.
Beldon Roofing Company needed to quickly find and implement a health assessment tool.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix