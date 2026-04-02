Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

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Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

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Project Owner —

Track your project performance effortlessly.

Powerful collaboration tools are within reach. Manage your team better today.

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.
Construction cranes at night

Proven performance on over 235,000+ projects

Tools to stay on schedule and on budget.

Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy, productivity and deliver real-time insights.

Timekeeping & Payroll

Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.

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Production Tracking

Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.

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Time & Materials Tracking

Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.

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Analytics & Reporting

Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.

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Hensel Phelps logo

“The data is the real power provided by the Rhumbix platform. Our users are able to harvest and input their data into the system in a very user friendly format; once the information is harvested from the field, the platform allows our team to gain deeper insights.”

Andrew Cameron,Area Superintendent, Hensel-Phelps
Take control

A strategic advantage for project owners

Identify problems that are preventing your team from reaching its biggest objectives and envision viable solutions with Rhumbix.

Rhumbix Time & Materials Tracking

Field Ready —

Foster real-time collaboration and gain project lifecycle control.

Manage field resources & measure labor productivity with the Rhumbix Time & Resource Management solution. Simplify how your foremen and field crews document and share critical field reports.

  • One, easy-to-use app for multiple workflows

    An intuitive field tool to save foremen time. Stop collecting paper and start collecting digital field data.

  • Preloaded crew, cost code, material, and equipment

    Increased reporting accuracy at your fingertips. Stop guessing and start knowing where you project stands.

  • Real-time reporting from the field

    Eliminate in-person handoffs and reporting delays with cloud-based submissions that deliver instant access to project teams.

Visualize Success

Track time and resources to make better project decisions.

Gain instant access to centralized dashboards to search, filter, and review reporting across your crews and projects.

Rhumbix Field Analytix

01

A single source of truth

Easily centralize and standardize all your project reporting across crews and projects for increased visibility into project performance and potential issues.

02

Search, filter, and group

No more sifting through stacks of papers and spreadsheets to find the answers you need. Data-driven reporting delivers the project details you need instantly.

03

Ready to connect

Structured reporting means your data is payroll, ERP, and project management ready straight form the field. No more data re-entry or reformatting required.

Features built for Project Owners*

Reduce waste, excessive cost and delays resulting from poor coordination and communication.

Cloud-based Reporting

All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.

Administrative Cloud

Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to but the control in your teams hands.

External Approvals (Guest Mode)

Need to share out-of-scope tickets for approval. Easily send professionally formatted tickets via email or text for approvals in a fraction of the time.

Professionally Formatted Reports

Transform timecards, daily reports, and time & material tickets into consistent, professional reports you'll be proud to share with project stakeholders.

Coversheets & Bundling

Easily collect the reports you need by filtering by date, project, or cost code and bundle them together with coversheet summary.

Backup & Retention

Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.

*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.

Rhumbix Customer Service

Pain-free Implementation —

Implement Rhumbix in days not months.

Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.

EquiTeam Chooses Rhumbix

Customer Highlight —

See how Beldon went from implementation to 2K+ Health Assessment Forms in just 1 month.

Beldon Roofing Company needed to quickly find and implement a health assessment tool.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.