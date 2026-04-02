Custom Forms & Workflows

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix custom forms tool enables customers to incorporate their field reporting workflows into the one platform.
The Rhumbix platform includes a comprehensive field form and workflow solution to empower and streamline field reporting. It allows users to include additional data and workflows into the system in addition to the timekeeping and production tracking that are at the heart of the Rhumbix ecosystem.
App fatigue is real, and foremen want to be performing work, not navigating multiple apps. Whether it be materials management, quality, observations and checklists, Rhumbix can take your current forms and workflows and incorporate them seamlessly into a single digital experience.
Using multiple apps for various tasks can lead to confusion, errors, and delays. By consolidating workflows, contractors can simplify processes and ensure that everyone is on the same page.
Many of the key foremen reporting workflows leverage similar data, yet separate applications require them to enter the same information over and over. Rhumbix supports data sharing and transformation of data between workflows so your foremen enter the data once, and let Rhumbix intelligent field reporting do the rest.
Most form solutions all have one significant weakness - they omit the context of time and productivity from their reporting. Rhumbix combines field form data to create a single source of truth for your field insights.
Most construction data tools (ERPs & PM tools) don’t handle field data well resulting in data silos, missing insights, and lost opportunities. Rhumbix builds upon the foundation of integrated, cross-functional field reporting workflows with a comprehensive back-end data architecture allowing customers to create, store, navigate, access and leverage their data with a combination of modern, class-leading data solutions.
All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.
Use data collected on critical reports like timecards to auto-generate additional forms like daily construction reports and time u0026 material tickets.
Remove manual entry and delayed reporting from the field. Office staff love the centralized dashboards, real-time updates and robust filters.
Fast and efficient mobile forms improve accuracy and mean general contractors and subcontractors spend up to 90% less time on paperwork. Configure professionally-designed forms for the way you work.
Capture your critical reporting requirements your way. The flexible Rhumbix platform means you can deliver the reporting your way.
Rhumbix works seamlessly with industry leading construction ERP, accounting and business intelligence tools. No more switching tools to get the info you need.
“You better try Rhumbix. Seriously, this thing is life changing—even for people like me who don’t like change. I made the change to Rhumbix, and I couldn’t be any happier with that decision. Had I not done this, I think I would have been depressed. I’m not exaggerating, it’s the honest truth. I’ve been doing this work for 13 years, and Rhumbix has been one of the most impactful tools I have ever used.”
Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy and deliver real-time insights.
Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.
Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.
Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.
Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.
With the continued growth in both the number and scale of its steel erection projects, Stonebridge’s manual timekeeping and payroll process was creating massive inefficiencies and headaches for the team.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix