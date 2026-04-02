Custom Forms & Workflows

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Create A Digital Ecosystem For Your Field Leadership

Rhumbix custom forms tool enables customers to incorporate their field reporting workflows into the one platform.

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.
Rhumbix Field Reports and Compliance
SIMPLIFY YOUR FIELD DATA COLLECTION PROCESS

Consolidate your reporting and data, avoid unnecessary spend, and take ownership of your field data.

The Rhumbix platform includes a comprehensive field form and workflow solution to empower and streamline field reporting. It allows users to include additional data and workflows into the system in addition to the timekeeping and production tracking that are at the heart of the Rhumbix ecosystem.

Rhumbix Field Reports

Custom Forms —

Rhumbix makes standardization and consolidation simple around your foremen’s day-to-day reporting needs.

App fatigue is real, and foremen want to be performing work, not navigating multiple apps. Whether it be materials management, quality, observations and checklists, Rhumbix can take your current forms and workflows and incorporate them seamlessly into a single digital experience.

Rhumbix Field Reports

Avoid Foremen App Fatigue and Consolidate Field Tools —

Rhumbix custom forms allow you to tailor every aspect of your field reporting.

Using multiple apps for various tasks can lead to confusion, errors, and delays. By consolidating workflows, contractors can simplify processes and ensure that everyone is on the same page.

Data Sharing Between Workflows

Avoid Duplicative Data Entry and Reimagine Foremen Reporting

Many of the key foremen reporting workflows leverage similar data, yet separate applications require them to enter the same information over and over. Rhumbix supports data sharing and transformation of data between workflows so your foremen enter the data once, and let Rhumbix intelligent field reporting do the rest.

Field Data - Reimagined

Create a single actionable source for your most important field data and insights.

Most form solutions all have one significant weakness - they omit the context of time and productivity from their reporting. Rhumbix combines field form data to create a single source of truth for your field insights.

Enterprise Solutions, Enterprise Insights

Access enterprise grade data and analytics tools for embedded and automated reporting, analytics and dashboards.

Most construction data tools (ERPs & PM tools) don’t handle field data well resulting in data silos, missing insights, and lost opportunities. Rhumbix builds upon the foundation of integrated, cross-functional field reporting workflows with a comprehensive back-end data architecture allowing customers to create, store, navigate, access and leverage their data with a combination of modern, class-leading data solutions.

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Cloud-based Reporting

All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.

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Data Sharing Across Forms

Use data collected on critical reports like timecards to auto-generate additional forms like daily construction reports and time u0026 material tickets.

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Digitize Your Office

Remove manual entry and delayed reporting from the field. Office staff love the centralized dashboards, real-time updates and robust filters.

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One Tool–All Your Data

Fast and efficient mobile forms improve accuracy and mean general contractors and subcontractors spend up to 90% less time on paperwork. Configure professionally-designed forms for the way you work.

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Configured to your workflows

Capture your critical reporting requirements your way. The flexible Rhumbix platform means you can deliver the reporting your way.

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Ready-Built Integrations

Rhumbix works seamlessly with industry leading construction ERP, accounting and business intelligence tools. No more switching tools to get the info you need.

Stonebridge Steel Erection logo

“You better try Rhumbix. Seriously, this thing is life changing—even for people like me who don’t like change. I made the change to Rhumbix, and I couldn’t be any happier with that decision. Had I not done this, I think I would have been depressed. I’m not exaggerating, it’s the honest truth. I’ve been doing this work for 13 years, and Rhumbix has been one of the most impactful tools I have ever used.”

Vedya Boodwa,Payroll Admin, Stonebridge Steel Erection

Tools that make your job easier

Transform time-consuming, inefficient workflows into your competitive advantage with easy-to-use field tools that increase reporting accuracy and deliver real-time insights.

Timekeeping and Attendance

Payroll-ready timecards captured and submitted.

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Production Tracking

Bring together your cost coded labor hours, quantities, budget.

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Time and Work Tracking

Track and manage your out-of-scope work from submission to approval.

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Analytics and Reporting

Connect your teams with real-time performance insights.

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Rhumbix Time and Materials

Customer Highlight —

Payroll department saves 17 hours a week using Rhumbix Timekeeping and Payroll

With the continued growth in both the number and scale of its steel erection projects, Stonebridge’s manual timekeeping and payroll process was creating massive inefficiencies and headaches for the team.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.