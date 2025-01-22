Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
With Rhumbix Data Explorer, you can quickly build dashboards off the valuable field data captured by your field crews.
Rhumbix Data Explorer offers the ability to create and customize reports and dashboards to meet your specific needs and quickly answer your critical business questions. All data in Rhumbix can be brought together for self-serve customizable analytics on the platform.
Layering Rhumbix Data Explorer on top of your comprehensive field data provides significant flexibility and opportunity for value and insight generation.
Data Explorer allows you to build custom reports and dashboards and share them with specific users and groups across the company. Data security and enterprise data filters ensure that users only see intelligence that they are responsible and accountable for, ensuring reporting efficiency and data integrity.
Rhumbix stores all data within our native cloud platform and represents dashboards and insights in real time, avoiding delays and latency common in other disconnected data approaches.
Data Explorer stores workflow data at the company level, allowing you to view insights and trends across the enterprise, and drill down to view project trends if needed allowing for the identification of opportunities for improvement that will deliver maximum impact.
Rhumbix Data Explorer makes it easy to build, maintain, and publish your own unique dashboards and reports with the people you choose.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix