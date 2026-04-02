Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Construction site

Rhumbix Packages

Simplify your critical field reporting workflows and start saving

Essential

Timekeeping

Give your team industry-leading tools that simplify capturing, sharing, and processing timecards

  • Timekeeping
  • Production Tracking

Essential

Time & Materials

Stay on top of all your out-scope work so you can better manage at-risk work across your projects

  • Time & Materials Tracking

Plus

Gain realtime visibility into performance and transform field reporting into project insights.

  • Timekeeping
  • Production Tracking
  • Time & Materials Tracking
  • Daily Construction Reporting
  • Labor Compliance Reporting
  • Active Customer Forms

Advanced

Scale across all your regions and teams to gain enterprise-grade workflows, controls, and support.

  • Timekeeping
  • Production Tracking
  • Time & Materials Tracking
  • Daily Construction Reporting
  • Labor Compliance Reporting
  • Active Customer Forms
  • Data Explorer
  • Enterprise Features

Built for Your Workflows

We understand the unique needs and reporting requirements of every construction team. The Rhumbix Platform is built for the way you work, and we will work with your team to develop your ideal reporting and approval workflow. Have questions about how Rhumbix can work for your team? Contact our Customer Success team.

SOC 2 Type 2 logo

Leading Security & Compliance

The security of your data is our highest priority. Rhumbix is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, and we regularly perform external audits to ensure our security is at the highest of standards. All of your data is encrypted in transit and at rest and then stored in a SOC, FISMA, and PCI DSS Level 1 compliant cloud. Rhumbix is committed to be compliant with GDPR.

Compare the plans

Essential

Timekeeping

Essential

Time & Materials

Plus

Advanced

Core Workflows & Features

  • Timekeeping
    Capture & share crew timecards in real-time.
  • Clock In Clock Out/Kiosk Mode
    Accurate, Compliant Time Tracking Made Simple
    Add-on
    Add-on
    Add-on
    Add-on
  • Production Tracking
    Understand your productivity to improve outcomes.
  • Time & Materials Tracking
    Eliminate late and lost time and materials tags.
  • Compliance Reporting Bundle
  • — Daily Construction Reports
    Capture professional progress reports.
  • — Toolbox Talks
    Compliance Reporting Bundle
  • — Job Hazard Analysis
    Compliance Reporting Bundle
  • — Pre-Task Planning
    Compliance Reporting Bundle
  • Active Customer Forms NEW
    Up to 3
    Up to 10
  • Basic Dashboards
  • Enterprise Org Structure
  • Data Explorer
    Connect your field data as a way to get more done.
    Add-on
    Add-on
    Add-on
  • Single-Sign On
    Add-on
    Add-on
    Add-on
  • Cover Sheets & Bundling
  • Unlimited Projects

Reporting & Field Analytix™

  • Labor Distribution
  • Time Allocation Breakdown
  • Worker Absences & Exception
  • Time & Materials Dashboard (Coming Soon)
  • Cost Code Status
  • Production Gain

Collaboration & Controls

  • Digital Signatures
  • Photo & Note Attachments
  • Commenting
  • Guest Mode Approvals
  • User Permissions
    Standard
    Standard
    Advanced
    Advanced
  • API Access

Infrastructure & Security

  • SOC II Type 2 Security Attestation
  • Encryption at Rest
  • Encryption in Transit
  • Data Backups
  • 24/7 Infrastructure Monitoring

Support & Services

  • Support Channels & Resources
  • Professional Services Consultant
  • Personalized Base Trainings
  • Education and Implementation Services

All account plans include*

Cloud-based Reporting

All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.

Data Sharing Across Forms

Use data collected on critical reports like a timecard to autogenerate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.

Duplicate Forms

Your crew doing the same or similar work from the previous day? Simply duplicate the timecard and make the needed edits to streamline reporting.

Professionally Formatted Reports

Transform timecards, daily reports, and time & material tickets into consistent, professional reports you’ll be proud to share with project stakeholders.

Coversheets & Bundling

Easily collect the reports you need by filtering by date, project, or cost code and bundle them together with coversheet summary.

Off-Line Mode

Your projects can take you places where cell service doesn’t go. Easily capture timecards on your phone and have it sync once you reconnect.

External Approvals (Guest Mode)

Need to share out-of-scope tickets for approval. Easily send professionally formatted tickets via email or text for approvals in a fraction of the time.

Administrative Cloud

Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to put the control in your teams hands

Backup & Retention

Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.

*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.

Frequently asked questions

Who purchases Rhumbix?
Rhumbix is built for the field, connecting owners, general contractors, and speciality contractors with the critical field data and construction project details they need to drive better decision-making across teams and departments.
Who can I talk with about pricing?
For more information on pricing or to speak with a Rhumbix representative about your team’s specific needs, click here or call (855) 748 6249.
What counts as a user?
Each individual member of your team with a login counts as a user license. For example, if you have 20 foremen, 1 admin, 1 PM, 1 PX, 1 COO and 1 CFO that you would like to record data and/or access data and analytics in Rhumbix, you would purchase 25 user licenses.
What type of payments do you accept?
We accept all major credit cards for payments.
How do I train my team on Rhumbix?
Rhumbix will designate a dedicated field operations manager to your team in the implementation process. The assign ops manager will work with your team to create an implementation plan, configure your site, train critical personnel, and verify that your team has the training necessary to be successful.
How do I cancel my account?
To cancel your Rhumbix account, contact your dedicated Customer Service representative.
Any other questions?
Have more questions or need more information? Contact one our construction experts at any time at (855) 748 6249.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.