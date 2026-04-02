Cloud-based Reporting All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.

Data Sharing Across Forms Use data collected on critical reports like a timecard to autogenerate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.

Duplicate Forms Your crew doing the same or similar work from the previous day? Simply duplicate the timecard and make the needed edits to streamline reporting.

Professionally Formatted Reports Transform timecards, daily reports, and time & material tickets into consistent, professional reports you’ll be proud to share with project stakeholders.

Coversheets & Bundling Easily collect the reports you need by filtering by date, project, or cost code and bundle them together with coversheet summary.

Off-Line Mode Your projects can take you places where cell service doesn’t go. Easily capture timecards on your phone and have it sync once you reconnect.

External Approvals (Guest Mode) Need to share out-of-scope tickets for approval. Easily send professionally formatted tickets via email or text for approvals in a fraction of the time.

Administrative Cloud Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to put the control in your teams hands

Backup & Retention Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.