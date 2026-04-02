Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Simplify your critical field reporting workflows and start saving
Give your team industry-leading tools that simplify capturing, sharing, and processing timecards
Stay on top of all your out-scope work so you can better manage at-risk work across your projects
Gain realtime visibility into performance and transform field reporting into project insights.
We understand the unique needs and reporting requirements of every construction team. The Rhumbix Platform is built for the way you work, and we will work with your team to develop your ideal reporting and approval workflow. Have questions about how Rhumbix can work for your team? Contact our Customer Success team.
The security of your data is our highest priority. Rhumbix is SOC 2 Type 2 compliant, and we regularly perform external audits to ensure our security is at the highest of standards. All of your data is encrypted in transit and at rest and then stored in a SOC, FISMA, and PCI DSS Level 1 compliant cloud. Rhumbix is committed to be compliant with GDPR.
All your reporting across your crews and projects in ONE place, instantly accessible. No more tracking down paperwork or in-person handoffs.
Use data collected on critical reports like a timecard to autogenerate additional forms like daily construction reports and time & material tickets.
Your crew doing the same or similar work from the previous day? Simply duplicate the timecard and make the needed edits to streamline reporting.
Transform timecards, daily reports, and time & material tickets into consistent, professional reports you’ll be proud to share with project stakeholders.
Easily collect the reports you need by filtering by date, project, or cost code and bundle them together with coversheet summary.
Your projects can take you places where cell service doesn’t go. Easily capture timecards on your phone and have it sync once you reconnect.
Need to share out-of-scope tickets for approval. Easily send professionally formatted tickets via email or text for approvals in a fraction of the time.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system from one place to put the control in your teams hands
Timestamp every edit and approval in your workflow. Prevent the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.
*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix