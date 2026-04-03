Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
See how Rhumbix data-driven timecards can drastically reduce time and deliver 4x the value.
Rhumbix Time & Resource Management simplifies construction timekeeping and payroll processing while unlocking real-time performance analytics and reporting.
The easy-to-use Rhumbix field app drastically reduces the time and effort required to capture and submit accurate, detailed timecards ready for payroll.
Preloaded labor, cost code, materials, and equipment take the guess work out of project reporting
Submit payroll-ready timecards straight from the field
Effortlessly associate detailed time against critical labor, cost codes, and equipments for a complete picture into productivity
Clock-In Clock-Out accurately tracks worker hours in real-time via mobile devices, improving efficiency. It automatically captures time, tracks over time, and records mandated breaks.
No more paper timesheets or manual errors. Rhumbix captures every minute worked, ensuring accurate data
Ensure employees take required rest breaks and meal periods.
Track your team's hours as they clock in and out, giving you complete visibility and control over labor costs
*This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.
Kiosk Mode allows workers to clock in and out from a shared device at a central location, reducing Foreman's workload. It efficiently captures accurate time logs for large teams or multiple shifts, making it ideal for teams without individual devices or streamlining time tracking.
Set up a central kiosk for employees to clock in and out, reducing the need for individual devices
Employees use unique identifiers, such as PIN codes, to ensure accurate records and prevent buddy punching
Monitor who is on-site in real time and manage approvals directly through the Rhumbix platform
Export accurate timesheets to your payroll system, reducing administrative work and ensuring timely, error-free payments
Bring together all your timekeeping into a single source of truth and unlock data-driven payroll processing that drastically reduces the time and resources required to ensure paychecks are accurate and sent out on-time each and every work week.
Buried in your timekeeping data is critical performance data around your labor, materials, and equipment. See how Rhumbix has unlocked the full potential of construction timekeeping for leading contractors.
Over 3 million data-driven timecards have been submitted using Rhumbix's intuitive field app.
100 million crew hours have been captured payroll-ready saving teams thousands of admin hours.
With over $4B in crew wages captured, Rhumbix understands your unique reporting needs.
With a field of nearly 600 team members, Sprig’s 180 project foremen gathered paper timecards and manually entered the information into an excel spreadsheet. The manual process was quickly becoming a costly, time-wasting, administrative nightmare.
Take the work out of your workflows with a construction tool that has you covered. Confidently manage your projects on a rock solid solution built for the way you work.
Deliver better reporting in a fraction of the time with preloaded lists, auto-generated fields.
Easily ensure labor rates are properly documented.
Time-stamped actions within Rhumbix means you have records of every action.
Structured data and open API means you can take your proprietary data even further.
Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more.
Never fear the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.
Data redundancy and backups in multiple zones that can scale with usage.
Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix