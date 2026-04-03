Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

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Time & Attendance

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Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

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Timekeeping & Payroll —

Construction Timekeeping that goes beyond.

See how Rhumbix data-driven timecards can drastically reduce time and deliver 4x the value.

Rhumbix Timecard
Rhumbix Timekeeping
time-saving timekeeping

Faster timecards are just the start

Rhumbix Time & Resource Management simplifies construction timekeeping and payroll processing while unlocking real-time performance analytics and reporting.

Rhumbix Time and Materials Day View

Mobile Ready —

Transform timekeeping into time-savings

The easy-to-use Rhumbix field app drastically reduces the time and effort required to capture and submit accurate, detailed timecards ready for payroll.

  • Project data at your fingertips

    Preloaded labor, cost code, materials, and equipment take the guess work out of project reporting

  • Cloud-based submissions

    Submit payroll-ready timecards straight from the field

  • Better documentation in less time

    Effortlessly associate detailed time against critical labor, cost codes, and equipments for a complete picture into productivity

Timekeeping Clock In Clock Out for Construction Contractors

Accurate Time Tracking Made Simple* —

Clock-In Clock-Out

Clock-In Clock-Out accurately tracks worker hours in real-time via mobile devices, improving efficiency. It automatically captures time, tracks over time, and records mandated breaks.

  • Automated Time Tracking

    No more paper timesheets or manual errors. Rhumbix captures every minute worked, ensuring accurate data

  • Break Period Monitoring

    Ensure employees take required rest breaks and meal periods.

  • Real-Time Data

    Track your team's hours as they clock in and out, giving you complete visibility and control over labor costs

  • *This tool is provided for informational and operational purposes only and does not provide legal advice or ensure legal compliance. Users should consult qualified legal counsel regarding requirements under applicable laws and regulations.

Kiosk Mode - Rhumbix Timekeeping

Streamline Time Tracking for the Entire Team —

Kiosk Mode

Kiosk Mode allows workers to clock in and out from a shared device at a central location, reducing Foreman's workload. It efficiently captures accurate time logs for large teams or multiple shifts, making it ideal for teams without individual devices or streamlining time tracking.

  • Shared Device Capability

    Set up a central kiosk for employees to clock in and out, reducing the need for individual devices

  • Secure Time Entries

    Employees use unique identifiers, such as PIN codes, to ensure accurate records and prevent buddy punching

  • Effortless Workforce Management

    Monitor who is on-site in real time and manage approvals directly through the Rhumbix platform

  • Seamless Payroll Integration

    Export accurate timesheets to your payroll system, reducing administrative work and ensuring timely, error-free payments

Centralized Reporting

All your timekeeping in one place

Bring together all your timekeeping into a single source of truth and unlock data-driven payroll processing that drastically reduces the time and resources required to ensure paychecks are accurate and sent out on-time each and every work week.

Rhumbix Timekeeping Weekly Report

Proven performance on over 1,000,000 projects

Proven Construction Timekeeping results

Buried in your timekeeping data is critical performance data around your labor, materials, and equipment. See how Rhumbix has unlocked the full potential of construction timekeeping for leading contractors.

3.29M

Over 3 million data-driven timecards have been submitted using Rhumbix's intuitive field app.

105.1M

100 million crew hours have been captured payroll-ready saving teams thousands of admin hours.

$4.4B

With over $4B in crew wages captured, Rhumbix understands your unique reporting needs.

Sky scrapers and clouds

Customer Highlight —

Sprig Electric reduced timekeeping and payroll processing by 360 hours, saving $36K per week

With a field of nearly 600 team members, Sprig’s 180 project foremen gathered paper timecards and manually entered the information into an excel spreadsheet. The manual process was quickly becoming a costly, time-wasting, administrative nightmare.

A Smarter Tool from the Ground Up

Take the work out of your workflows with a construction tool that has you covered. Confidently manage your projects on a rock solid solution built for the way you work.

Workflow Automation

Deliver better reporting in a fraction of the time with preloaded lists, auto-generated fields.

Payroll Documentation

Easily ensure labor rates are properly documented.

Accurate Records

Time-stamped actions within Rhumbix means you have records of every action.

Open API Accessibility

Structured data and open API means you can take your proprietary data even further.

Trusted Security

Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more.

Data Backup & Retention

Never fear the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.

Scalable Architecture

Data redundancy and backups in multiple zones that can scale with usage.

Centralized Data Governance

Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.

Administrative Cloud

Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system.

Rhumbix Customer Service

Pain-free Implementation —

Implement Rhumbix in days not months.

Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.