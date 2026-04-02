Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

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Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

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Production Tracking —

Enrich timekeeping with real-time production data.

Rhumbix empowers your project teams with efficient tools to track and report on construction labor productivity without having to wait for payroll and your ERP.

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.
Rhumbix Production Tracking
Rhumbix Timekeeping
Track Production from Anywhere

Production Tracking and Reporting Simplified

Our production tracking tools are intuitive and deliver rich insights in the same reporting period making informed decisions that improve your project outcomes easier and more consistent.

Rhumbix Production Tracking

Mobile Ready —

Labor Productivity Reporting - Reimagined

Document production on a daily or weekly basis and true up when needed for stronger visibility into performance.

  • Simple input, powerful output

    Our solutions allows foremen and office-based users to enter and true up installed quantities. Quantity data can be entered daily or weekly.

  • Automated Reporting

    RMBX automatically combines timekeeping and production data into a variety of compelling reports which surface key performance indicators to both field and office personnel.

  • Enhanced Insights & Awareness

    RMBX reporting is designed to enable insights on, and across projects, so for understanding performance on a portfolio of projects, or on specific tasks/commodities across projects is simple and accessible.

PRODUCTIVITY REPORTING REIMAGINED

Your real-time view into field-level production.

Our dashboards are intended to surface insights that provide timely and compelling insights that help field and project managers to understand what is driving performance on projects, with photos and descriptions of issues and impacts included in the reporting. With Rhumbix, many of the challenges of tracking and reporting in ERPs, and on excel spreadsheets can be avoided.

Rhumbix Production Timekeeping Report

Proven performance on over 1,000,000 projects.

Looking up at a skyscraper that is under construction

Customer Highlight —

See how Bernward Mechanical Construction Solutions drives growth through data-driven field reporting.

As the number and scale of their projects rapidly grew, Bernward's time and resources management tracking required an upgrade to properly manage, track, and document these highly complex projects.

A Smarter Tool for your Workforce

Take the work out of your workflows with a construction tool that has you covered. Confidently manage your projects on a rock solid solution built for the way you work.

Workflow Automation

Deliver better reporting in a fraction of the time with preloaded lists, auto-generated fields.

Rapid Deployment

Easily bring new users into the platform or deploy new reporting workflows across crews.

Accurate Records

Time-stamped actions within Rhumbix means you have records of every action.

Open API Accessibility

Structured data and open API means you can take your proprietary data even further.

Trusted Security

Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more.

Data Backup & Retention

Never fear the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.

Scalable Architecture

Data redundancy and backups in multiple zones that can scale with usage.

Centralized Data Governance

Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.

Administrative Cloud

Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system.

Rhumbix Customer Service

Pain-free Implementation —

Implement Rhumbix in days, not months.

Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.

Get started with Rhumbix today.

Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix

Already a Rhumbix customer? Click here.