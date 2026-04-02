Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix empowers your project teams with efficient tools to track and report on construction labor productivity without having to wait for payroll and your ERP.
Our production tracking tools are intuitive and deliver rich insights in the same reporting period making informed decisions that improve your project outcomes easier and more consistent.
Document production on a daily or weekly basis and true up when needed for stronger visibility into performance.
Our solutions allows foremen and office-based users to enter and true up installed quantities. Quantity data can be entered daily or weekly.
RMBX automatically combines timekeeping and production data into a variety of compelling reports which surface key performance indicators to both field and office personnel.
RMBX reporting is designed to enable insights on, and across projects, so for understanding performance on a portfolio of projects, or on specific tasks/commodities across projects is simple and accessible.
Our dashboards are intended to surface insights that provide timely and compelling insights that help field and project managers to understand what is driving performance on projects, with photos and descriptions of issues and impacts included in the reporting. With Rhumbix, many of the challenges of tracking and reporting in ERPs, and on excel spreadsheets can be avoided.
As the number and scale of their projects rapidly grew, Bernward's time and resources management tracking required an upgrade to properly manage, track, and document these highly complex projects.
Take the work out of your workflows with a construction tool that has you covered. Confidently manage your projects on a rock solid solution built for the way you work.
Deliver better reporting in a fraction of the time with preloaded lists, auto-generated fields.
Easily bring new users into the platform or deploy new reporting workflows across crews.
Time-stamped actions within Rhumbix means you have records of every action.
Structured data and open API means you can take your proprietary data even further.
Compliant with SOC 2 and GDPR, using advanced encryption and more.
Never fear the loss of reporting data with secure backups of your entire instance.
Data redundancy and backups in multiple zones that can scale with usage.
Fully control roles, permissions, and accessibility across your workspace.
Centrally manage users, projects, and approval workflows across your system.
Software implementation shouldn’t be a headache. Many of Rhumbix’s field forms can be trained and deployed in as little as 2 weeks. We work hard to keep trainings short, effective, and configured to your team's unique workflows.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix