Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.17

Our team at Rhumbix is excited to announce v4.17 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! In addition to bug fixes for smoother performance, v4.17 includes iOS Dark Mode Compatibility.

Dark Mode Compatibility

Many of our Rhumbix iOS users like to use Dark Mode on their display settings. Users can now use Rhumbix in Light Mode or Dark Mode without any complications. This ensures that all of your data is readily available and visible, regardless of which display settings you like to use.

If you would like to set up Dark Mode on your iOS device, please see this link. Please note you must update your device to the most recent iOS version.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!