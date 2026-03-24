A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix

By Zach Scheel, CEO & Co-Founder

Today, I’m thrilled to share some exciting news: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix.

While we are limited in what details we can disclose today and completion is subject to customary closing conditions that need to be satisfied, rest assured our respective teams are working hard to finalize and close this exciting transaction. Until then, we will continue to operate as separate companies.

Our Journey

Today’s announcement is the result of more than a decade of work by an incredible team and the trust of customers who believed in our vision from the start.

My co-founder, Drew DeWalt, and I both experienced the difficulty of managing large construction projects with inaccurate and latent data. Thirteen years ago, I was working on a copper concentrator project at the world’s largest copper mine, and our primary source of data came from 1,000+ timecards, handwritten in Chilean Spanish and submitted daily on pieces of paper. The inefficiency was staggering, and the lack of actionable data was holding everyone back. We knew there had to be a better way.

We embarked on a mission to continually improve the way the world is designed and built by empowering the construction workforce with technology that delivers value to Workers First. That mission has guided every product and feature we’ve built, every hire we’ve made, and every customer relationship we’ve earned.

Along the way, we’ve been fortunate to partner with some of the most forward-thinking contractors in the business. You pushed us to build something better, and I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together.

Why Autodesk

Autodesk has been a close partner of ours for some time. We share a deep alignment on where the construction industry is headed and what it takes to get there: solutions that improve project outcomes, streamline processes, and empower teams in the field–particularly specialty contractors–to work more efficiently, building on Autodesk’s strong foundation with general contractors.

Should the proposed acquisition close as anticipated, joining Autodesk would give us the ability to do what we’ve always done, but at a scale we couldn’t achieve on our own. We intend on exploring opportunities to connect Rhumbix’s resource management capabilities more tightly with Autodesk’s construction platform, including workflows across cost management, scheduling, estimating, and planning, while further strengthening support for the field and self-perform contractors. This would enable more complete field-to-finance visibility so that project stakeholders could make better decisions with real-time data from the field.

What this means for our customers

For now, it’s business as usual. We don’t anticipate any immediate changes to Rhumbix’s products, service offerings, or customer support.

Should the proposed acquisition close, our team expects to join Autodesk, and the people you work with today would continue playing a critical role in what comes next. In the near term, our focus remains the same: supporting our customers with the same team and commitment you rely on today. Over time, we understand that Autodesk intends to explore deeper integration between Rhumbix and its construction workflows, driving increased value while maintaining the stability of what’s already working today. We’re grateful for the trust you’ve placed in Rhumbix and will keep you informed as plans evolve.

Thank you.

To our team: many of you have been on this journey for five or more years. Your expertise and dedication built something of real impact and value. I couldn’t be more grateful.

To our customers and partners: thank you for your trust. This potential next chapter is about scaling our mission to ultimately deliver even more value to you.

To our board and investors: thank you for believing in what we were building before the rest of the industry caught up. Your support made this moment possible.

We’re committed to maintaining an open line of communication with our customers, providing updates as more information can be shared. In the meantime, if you have questions, please reach out to your account representative or contact us at support@rhumbix.com.

As we move towards the anticipated close of this transaction – and the expected end of my tenure as the CEO of Rhumbix – I look forward to potentially joining Autodesk and could not be more excited about the potential impact of scaling the Rhumbix platform globally as part of Autodesk Forma!

Zach Scheel

CEO & Co-Founder, Rhumbix