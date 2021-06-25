Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.39

Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.39 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! While there are no new features released, v.4.39 brings a bug fix for mobile users.

Bug Fixes

Users have reported an app crash upon launching the Rhumbix Mobile App from their devices. Our team has found a potential fix around optimizing data pulled upon launching the app. In v4.39, we expect that users will no longer experience this app crash.

v4.39 Requirements

In v4.39, users are required to log back into their app using their email and password (or SSO configurations if applicable). Please be sure to have your email and password handy, or click here to do a password reset. Before updating to v4.39, we will be requiring users to complete their pending uploads to ensure all files are uploaded and maintain data integrity.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!