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Case Studies —

Streamline Processes and Eliminate Errors with Automated Time Tracking

St. Andrews Construction consists of a mobile workforce whose jobs and locations had been relatively simple to track. But as projects increased, the workforce grew to 10+ foremen and nearly 55 field workers.

60%

Processing Time Reduction. Accurate, thorough digital timekeeping enabled quicker processing.

3

Foremen Time Saved Per Week. Digital timekeeping enables foremen to complete timecards in just minutes.

5

Weeks Time Till Full Implementation. St. Andrews was able to go from paper to Rhumbix digital T&M in justt 5 weeks.

“No one should do this by hand. Think about how much more time you are adding to the payroll process. You run the risk of having more errors on paper than online. We tried using a timekeeping and production tracking solution from our existing accounting tool, but it wasn’t user friendly. It was hard to learn and didn’t track project or cost codes. Ultimately, no one used it!”

Woman in hard hat

AIMEE WREN,

Project Coordinator / Technology Manager

About St. Andrews Construction Services

St. Andrews Construction Services Corp. provides all elements of electrical construction including; commercial, industrial, traffic infrastructure and specialty electrical offerings. The company’s services include mechanical element projects, lighting and power upgrades, low and medium voltage, tenant finish and life-safety systems. It serves corporations, government entities, nonprofit organizations, property management firms, restaurants, retail operations and entertainment companies. The company is based in Eastlake, Colorado.

The Challenge

St. Andrews Construction consists of a mobile workforce whose jobs and locations had been relatively simple to track. But as projects increased, the workforce grew to 10+ foremen and nearly 55 field workers.

Foremen were not tracking time daily, so end-of-week submissions were filled with errors/omissions or delayed until the following week. The payroll process was painful and estimated to take nearly 60% longer than necessary. It was clear that the manual process of paper/pen and excel spreadsheets was neither sustainable nor precise.

“Embracing Rhumbix technology is helping our entire company get comfortable with other tech solutions as well. It’s opening up a lot of new doors. AIMEE WREN Project Coordinator / Technology Manager @ St. Andrews Construction Services

The Solution

St. Andrews Construction wanted a solution that was mobile and cloud-based, yet also user-friendly for veteran foremen to implement and adopt. With the help of a forward-thinking program manager familiar with the Rhumbix technology stack, the team carried out a quick pilot and saw positive results in just three weeks. Within five weeks, Rhumbix was fully implemented and widely embraced.

“There’s been a distinct cultural shift in how the construction industry operates. We know that to really succeed and move past the competition, you must embrace technology. If you don’t, you’ll be left behind. AIMEE WREN, Project Coordinator / Technology Manager @ St. Andrews Construction Services

The Results

Manual and paper-based timekeeping meant delayed or inaccurate timesheets, requiring about three hours per week per foremen. With the Rhumbix digital timekeeping mobile app, foremen complete time cards with correct project and cost codes in just minutes, saving nearly three hours per week. Accurate and thorough time sheets ultimately reduced the payroll processing time nearly 60%.

“It’s about the service. Rhumbix is top of the line. The team is really responsive plus they do a great job keeping us up-to-date.

Getting Started with Rhumbix

Simplify and streamline field workflows like timekeeping and time & materials tracking, enabling your team to transform static, paper-based reporting into data-rich field insights. Save time and increase productivity with centralized project reporting, connected workflows, and software integrations built for the way you work. Get ready to own the digital era of construction with the Rhumbix Field Data Platform.
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