Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
St. Andrews Construction consists of a mobile workforce whose jobs and locations had been relatively simple to track. But as projects increased, the workforce grew to 10+ foremen and nearly 55 field workers.
Processing Time Reduction. Accurate, thorough digital timekeeping enabled quicker processing.
Foremen Time Saved Per Week. Digital timekeeping enables foremen to complete timecards in just minutes.
Weeks Time Till Full Implementation. St. Andrews was able to go from paper to Rhumbix digital T&M in justt 5 weeks.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix