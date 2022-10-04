The Challenge

St. Andrews Construction consists of a mobile workforce whose jobs and locations had been relatively simple to track. But as projects increased, the workforce grew to 10+ foremen and nearly 55 field workers.

Foremen were not tracking time daily, so end-of-week submissions were filled with errors/omissions or delayed until the following week. The payroll process was painful and estimated to take nearly 60% longer than necessary. It was clear that the manual process of paper/pen and excel spreadsheets was neither sustainable nor precise.