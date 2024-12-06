The Davis-Bacon Act (Federal) & State Prevailing Wage Laws
How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix’s timekeeping and labor tracking solutions help contractors track workers' hours and ensure that labor rates comply with prevailing wage laws, including federal Davis-Bacon wage requirements. This includes capturing real-time data for certified payroll reporting and ensuring compliance with different wage rates based on location or project.
Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)
How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix automates the tracking of work hours, including overtime, ensuring that contractors can accurately monitor compliance with FLSA overtime regulations. The platform also helps maintain detailed records of hours worked and pay rates to support wage and hour audits.
CA Wage Order 16 and Other State Wage Orders
How Rhumbix Helps: For regulations like California Wage Order 16, Rhumbix allows contractors to track complex work conditions such as rest breaks, meal periods, and overtime hours, ensuring compliance with state-specific regulations. Contractors can easily access reports to verify adherence to wage order requirements and avoid penalties.
Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA)
How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix provides features for reporting safety incidents and tracking site safety conditions. Contractors can use this data to ensure compliance with OSHA standards by documenting incidents, ensuring timely hazard identification, and monitoring worker certifications and safety training.
Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)
How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix tracks employees' work hours, which can help contractors manage leave and monitor employee eligibility for FMLA. This ensures that employee leave is documented, and contractors remain compliant with federal leave requirements.
Affordable Care Act (ACA)
How Rhumbix Helps: For contractors with large teams, Rhumbix’s workforce management tools help track full-time employee status, providing accurate time data to determine healthcare eligibility and support ACA compliance. This ensures that contractors meet the requirements for offering health insurance to full-time employees.
Project Labor Agreements (PLAs)
How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix can assist with ensuring compliance with Project Labor Agreements by tracking union-specific wage rates, benefits, and working conditions. The platform helps manage workforce assignments and payroll to ensure compliance with PLA terms for a specific project.
Contractor Licensing Laws
How Rhumbix Helps: While Rhumbix does not directly manage licensing, it supports contractors in maintaining the documentation and worker certifications required for project compliance. Contractors can track worker qualifications and licenses to ensure proper documentation for government audits and inspections.
Environmental Regulations (EPA, NEPA, CEQA)
How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix helps in tracking safety and environmental compliance by capturing daily logs and ensuring accurate reporting of on-site activities. This can be used to support environmental impact assessments and demonstrate adherence to environmental standards.