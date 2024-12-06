OSHA and Safety Compliance Features

Safety Management and Incident Reporting: Rhumbix has features that allow contractors to plan and track Pre-Task Plans, Activity Hazard Analyses, conduct site inspections, and report hazards or near misses. By maintaining a digital record of safety-related inspections and activities, such as Toolbox Talks, Rhumbix helps contractors respond quickly to safety issues and ensure compliance with OSHA requirements.



License & Certification Management (COMING IN 2025): Rhumbix will soon let customers track worker licenses, certifications, and training data, ensuring that all employees are up-to-date on required safety certifications. Alerts for expiring certifications help contractors stay compliant with safety regulations.