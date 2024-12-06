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Helping Customers with Compliance and Regulatory Requirements

Rhumbix is a construction-focused software platform that is designed to address several compliance and operational needs in the industry, particularly around labor tracking, payroll, and safety management. Using our software, contractors can reduce administrative burdens, avoid costly fines, and ensure smooth project execution while staying compliant with the ever-evolving regulatory landscape.

Contact us to learn more about how Rhumbix can help with the key compliance and regulation requirements
Rhumbix Field Reports

Comprehensive Labor Compliance Tools

Timekeeping and Payroll Integration: Rhumbix excels at digitizing timekeeping by tracking labor hours in real time. This ensures accurate documentation of hours worked, including overtime, breaks, and compliance with laws such as California Wage Order 16. It integrates with payroll systems to automate wage calculations, reducing the risk of errors and ensuring compliance with labor laws.

Davis-Bacon and Certified Payroll: Rhumbix simplifies certified payroll reporting for public projects. It ensures that the necessary timecard data is accurately tracked, reported, and that employees sign attestations confirming each day’s work. We help contractors comply with federal and state prevailing wage requirements such as those under the Davis-Bacon Act.
Rhumbix Field Reports

OSHA and Safety Compliance Features

Safety Management and Incident Reporting: Rhumbix has features that allow contractors to plan and track Pre-Task Plans, Activity Hazard Analyses, conduct site inspections, and report hazards or near misses. By maintaining a digital record of safety-related inspections and activities, such as Toolbox Talks, Rhumbix helps contractors respond quickly to safety issues and ensure compliance with OSHA requirements.

License & Certification Management (COMING IN 2025): Rhumbix will soon let customers track worker licenses, certifications, and training data, ensuring that all employees are up-to-date on required safety certifications. Alerts for expiring certifications help contractors stay compliant with safety regulations.

Compliance Documentation and Reporting

Automated Reporting: Rhumbix provides robust reporting capabilities, generating timekeeping and safety reports automatically. These reports are critical for demonstrating compliance with labor and safety regulations, and understanding risk exposure due to missing or inaccurate documentation.

Audit-Ready Documentation: The Rhumbix platform stores labor data, signed timecards, safety documentation, and other compliance-related materials in a centralized system. This ensures contractors can quickly access audit-ready documents when needed.

Prevailing Wage and Public Works Compliance

Wage Calculation Based on Prevailing Wage: Rhumbix allows contractors to track labor in accordance with prevailing wage requirements for public works projects. It helps automate the calculation and reporting of wages based on location and trade, ensuring compliance with prevailing wage laws.

Public Works Project Management: For public works projects, Rhumbix timecard data is used to support the submission of certified payroll reports, which are critical for meeting the requirements of government contracts.

Environmental and Sustainability Compliance

Environmental Regulations Tracking: Rhumbix’s custom form solutions allows contractors to track required documentation related to environmental exposures and controls. For example, Rhumbix can be used to document the removal of contaminated soils or other hazardous materials from project sites, as well as to build safety checklists to ensure proper environmental controls are put in place before work begins.

Mobile Accessibility

Mobile Timekeeping and Field Management: Rhumbix is designed for use in the field, providing mobile-friendly timekeeping and reporting tools. Workers can clock in/out and supervisors can manage compliance activities directly from job sites using mobile devices, ensuring real-time data capture and compliance.

Mobile Safety Reporting: Field supervisors can use Rhumbix to report incidents and track safety measures from mobile devices, ensuring that safety compliance is maintained throughout the project.

Integration with Existing Systems

Seamless Integration: Rhumbix integrates with other systems, such as payroll platforms and accounting tools, to streamline operations and ensure that compliance data (e.g., timekeeping, payroll) is synced across platforms. This reduces the need for manual entry and helps ensure compliance data is accurate and up-to-date.

Customization for Regional Regulations

State and Local Compliance: Rhumbix is flexible and can be configured to handle state-specific compliance requirements, such as CA Wage Order 16. This helps contractors adhere to local regulations more easily, ensuring wage and hour compliance for workers in different jurisdictions.

User-Friendly Interface

Ease of Use: Rhumbix is designed to be intuitive, with a user-friendly interface that makes it easy for workers and supervisors to use in the field. Its simplicity helps boost adoption across construction teams, reducing the risk of errors and improving compliance tracking.

Automation and Workflow Management: Rhumbix automates many compliance-related tasks, such as generating reports and tracking certifications, which reduces the manual burden on administrative teams and ensures compliance workflows are streamlined.

Real-Time Alerts and Notifications

Proactive Alerts: Rhumbix can provide real-time notifications and alerts for labor compliance issues, such as missed time entries, overtime hours, or pending payroll submissions. This helps contractors stay proactive in addressing compliance challenges and avoid last-minute rushes or violations.

Data Security and Privacy Compliance

Data Protection: Rhumbix is built with strong data security measures to protect sensitive information, including employee timekeeping and payroll data. It ensures compliance with privacy regulations such as CCPA by safeguarding data and allowing contractors to control access permissions.

User Permissions and Access Controls: The platform offers role-based access, ensuring that only authorized users can view or modify sensitive labor data, helping contractors comply with data privacy and security regulations.

Rhumbix can support contractors in complying with several of these regulations through its digital tools for tracking labor, safety, compliance, and reporting. Here’s how Rhumbix can help with some of the key regulations:

The Davis-Bacon Act (Federal) & State Prevailing Wage Laws

How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix’s timekeeping and labor tracking solutions help contractors track workers' hours and ensure that labor rates comply with prevailing wage laws, including federal Davis-Bacon wage requirements. This includes capturing real-time data for certified payroll reporting and ensuring compliance with different wage rates based on location or project.

Fair Labor Standards Act (FLSA)

How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix automates the tracking of work hours, including overtime, ensuring that contractors can accurately monitor compliance with FLSA overtime regulations. The platform also helps maintain detailed records of hours worked and pay rates to support wage and hour audits.

CA Wage Order 16 and Other State Wage Orders

How Rhumbix Helps: For regulations like California Wage Order 16, Rhumbix allows contractors to track complex work conditions such as rest breaks, meal periods, and overtime hours, ensuring compliance with state-specific regulations. Contractors can easily access reports to verify adherence to wage order requirements and avoid penalties.

Occupational Safety and Health Act (OSHA)

How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix provides features for reporting safety incidents and tracking site safety conditions. Contractors can use this data to ensure compliance with OSHA standards by documenting incidents, ensuring timely hazard identification, and monitoring worker certifications and safety training.

Family and Medical Leave Act (FMLA)

How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix tracks employees' work hours, which can help contractors manage leave and monitor employee eligibility for FMLA. This ensures that employee leave is documented, and contractors remain compliant with federal leave requirements.

Affordable Care Act (ACA)

How Rhumbix Helps: For contractors with large teams, Rhumbix’s workforce management tools help track full-time employee status, providing accurate time data to determine healthcare eligibility and support ACA compliance. This ensures that contractors meet the requirements for offering health insurance to full-time employees.

Project Labor Agreements (PLAs)

How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix can assist with ensuring compliance with Project Labor Agreements by tracking union-specific wage rates, benefits, and working conditions. The platform helps manage workforce assignments and payroll to ensure compliance with PLA terms for a specific project.

Contractor Licensing Laws

How Rhumbix Helps: While Rhumbix does not directly manage licensing, it supports contractors in maintaining the documentation and worker certifications required for project compliance. Contractors can track worker qualifications and licenses to ensure proper documentation for government audits and inspections.

Environmental Regulations (EPA, NEPA, CEQA)

How Rhumbix Helps: Rhumbix helps in tracking safety and environmental compliance by capturing daily logs and ensuring accurate reporting of on-site activities. This can be used to support environmental impact assessments and demonstrate adherence to environmental standards.
Additional Support

Detailed Recordkeeping: Rhumbix provides comprehensive digital records of work performed, labor hours, and safety incidents, which can be critical for audits, dispute resolution, and compliance with various regulatory agencies.

Real-Time Data Access: Contractors can access real-time data on workforce management, productivity, and compliance through the Rhumbix platform, reducing errors and ensuring accurate, up-to-date compliance with federal and state laws.

Rhumbix’s tools streamline compliance and reporting, which is especially valuable for contractors navigating the complexities of labor laws, wage orders, safety regulations, and public project requirements.

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