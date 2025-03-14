Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Microsoft Dynamics and Rhumbix integration

Let's make building easier for your team!

Working with Rhumbix is fast and simple

Microsoft Dynamics and Rhumbix integration
Projects
Rhumbix Integrations Left Arrow
Projects
Budgets
Rhumbix Integrations Left Arrow
Budgets
Cost Codes
Rhumbix Integrations Left Arrow
Cost Codes
Employees
Rhumbix Integrations Left Arrow
Employees
Equipment
Rhumbix Integrations Left Arrow
Equipment
Materials
Rhumbix Integrations Left Arrow
Materials
Client Information
Rhumbix Integrations Left Arrow
Client Information
Hours
Rhumbix Integration Right Arrow
Hours
Production Quantities
Rhumbix Integration Right Arrow
Production Quantities
Time and Materials Tickets/Change Order Information
Rhumbix Integration Right Arrow
Time and Materials Tickets/Change Order Information
Rhumbix Integrations - Hours Production

During your personalized demo, see how Rhumbix:

  • Seamlessly captures time, labor, equipment, and material data on-site.
  • Provides real-time insights to improve project performance and decision-making.
  • Streamlines operations to reduce costs and increase efficiency across your business.