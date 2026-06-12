Rhumbix Privacy Policy

Rhumbix Privacy Policy

This Privacy Policy (“Privacy Policy”) covers “Personal Information” collected by Rhumbix, Inc. and its affiliates and subsidiaries (“Rhumbix,” “we,” and “us”) from and on behalf of clients and their users while providing our services through the Service and the App (each as defined in the Rhumbix Terms of Use) as well as all related websites, downloadable software, and other services provided by us and on which a link to the Rhumbix Terms of Use or the Rhumbix End User License Agreement is displayed (collectively, the “Rhumbix Services”). The Privacy Policy describes how Rhumbix collects, uses, and discloses personal information.

About Rhumbix

The Rhumbix Service provides clients in the construction industry with efficiency and tracking products to monitor and improve performance, productivity, and safety of construction employees. Rhumbix transmits, processes, and maintains data for clients that use the Rhumbix Service. Such information will be held subject to the requirements specified by our clients and in accordance with our contracts with our clients and applicable law.

This Privacy Policy does not reflect the privacy practices of Rhumbix’s clients, and Rhumbix is not responsible for our clients’ privacy policies or practices. Rhumbix does not review, comment upon, or monitor our clients’ privacy policies or their compliance with their respective privacy policies, nor do we review our clients’ instructions with respect to our processing of information to determine whether such instructions are in compliance or conflict with the terms of the client’s published privacy policy.

Collection and Use of Personal Information through the Service

Directly from Users. We collect information when a user completes a user profile. A user may provide personal information, such as name, email address, password, photograph, contact information, and health-related information. A user may also provide personal information about others, such as emergency contact and next-of-kin information.

From Clients. Clients may provide information, including personal information, to the Rhumbix Service about their personnel. When providing the Rhumbix Service, Rhumbix maintains personal information collected or provided by our clients using the Rhumbix Service. It is our clients’ responsibility to ensure that the information they collect is collected and used in compliance with applicable law, including, for example, providing the appropriate level of notice to individuals.

Customer Support. We may collect personal information through user communications with our customer-support team.

Service Usage. Rhumbix will use information, including personal information and other information described in this Section, as directed by our clients and for internal and service-related purposes. We may use and retain any data we collect to provide and improve our services. For example, we may use such information for fraud prevention purposes or to provide the Service or App to you and our clients.

Communications. We may send email to the email addresses provided to us and push notifications to mobile devices, if they are enabled, to verify a user’s account and for informational and operational purposes, such as account management, customer service, or system maintenance.

Marketing. We may use information about users, including personal information, to send email or other communications to transmit information we think may be useful or relevant to them. Users may be able to opt-out of email marketing by clicking on the opt-out link within the email.

Consent. By using the Rhumbix Service, users authorize us to gather, parse, and retain data related to the provision of the Rhumbix Service.

Cookies, Automatic Data Collection, and Related Technologies. The Rhumbix Service uses “cookies” and other similar technologies to collect and store automatically-generated information when users access the Rhumbix Service. This information will be used for Rhumbix Service-related purposes, such as to implement user preferences and record anonymous usage statistics. When we associate such information with personal information, we will treat the combination as personal information.

Our third-party partners, such as analytics service providers, also use this technology to collect and store automatically-generated information when users access the Rhumbix Service. Our partners may collect information about your online activities over time and on other websites or apps. When they provide such services, they are governed by their own privacy policies.

Users may be able to change browser settings to block and delete cookies when they access the Rhumbix Service through a web browser. However, if the user does that, the Rhumbix Service may not work properly.

Anonymized and Aggregate Data. We may anonymize or aggregate data collected through the Rhumbix Service and use it for any purpose.

Information Sharing and Disclosure

Vendors and Service Providers. Rhumbix may disclose information, including personal information, to our vendors and services providers who assist us in providing the Rhumbix Service.

Supervisors. The Rhumbix Service may disclose certain health-related information, device sensor and geo-location information, and other personal information to a user’s supervisor in some circumstances. For example, when the Rhumbix Service detects certain sensor-data from a device that may indicate a user is experiencing a health-related problem, the Rhumbix Service may share certain information to supervisors helpful in responding to an emergency, such as blood type, allergies, chronic ailments, and emergency contact information. Supervisors may further share this information with emergency response personnel. The Rhumbix Service may also display real-time device sensor and geo-location information to supervisors to help them more effectively manage their workforce.

Clients. All information collected by the Rhumbix Service about a user while the user works for a client may be provided to that client, except for information collected about users relating to past work with other organizations. In addition to raw data, we may provide clients with aggregate reports based on information collected about users.

Business-Related Third-Party Services. At the direction of our clients, we may share information, including personal information, with third parties that provide other services for our clients. For example, we may share information on behalf of our clients with third-party payroll processing, accounting, and project management systems.

Marketing. We do not rent, sell, or share personal information about users with other people or nonaffiliated companies (except, for clarity, the applicable Rhumbix client) for their direct marketing purposes, unless we have their permission.

Other Possible Disclosures. Rhumbix may disclose personal information when:

we have permission from a user or client to share the information for a specified purpose;

we are required to respond to subpoenas, court orders, law enforcement requests, or such other legal process;

we think it is necessary to protect the safety of the users of our systems or defend the rights or property of Rhumbix; or

we are involved in a merger, acquisition, financing due diligence, reorganization, bankruptcy, receivership, sale of company assets, or transition of services to another provider.

International. Rhumbix uses servers hosted in the United States. Please note that we may be transferring your information outside of your region for storage and processing in the United States and around the globe. By using the Rhumbix Service you consent to the transfer of information to countries outside of your country of residence, including the United States, which may have data protection rules that are different from those of your country.

Information Retention. Personal information relied upon to provide the Rhumbix Service to users and our clients is retained only for as long as we have a valid business purpose and in accordance with applicable law. Rhumbix’s retention of personal information maintained as part of the Rhumbix Service is generally governed by service agreements with our clients. We may retain anonymized or aggregate information indefinitely.

Access/Correction. In most cases, Rhumbix obtains personal information on behalf of a client. To request access to, correction, amendment, or deletion of this personal information, a user should contact the organization (i.e., our client) which provided the data or access to the Rhumbix Service. The Rhumbix Service may also have functionality to permit users to update some personal information. For other inquiries, please contact us at support@rhumbix.com.

Security. We take steps to ensure that information is treated securely and in accordance with this Privacy Policy. Unfortunately, the Internet cannot be guaranteed to be 100% secure, and we cannot ensure or warrant the security of any information provided to us. We do not accept liability for unintentional disclosure.

By using the Rhumbix Service or providing personal information to us, users agree that we can communicate with them electronically regarding security, privacy, and administrative issues relating to their use of this website.

Rhumbix Is Not Required to Comply with HIPAA. Rhumbix is NOT providing users or clients with “covered health services” as such term is defined in the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act (“HIPAA”). Any information that provided to us through the Rhumbix Service will NOT be deemed in any way “protected health information,” and as such, Rhumbix shall NOT be obligated to handle that information in the manner required by HIPAA. Users acknowledge and agree not to assert against Rhumbix any claims arising under HIPAA.

Children’s Privacy. We do not knowingly collect, maintain, or use personal information from children under 13 years of age, and no part of the Rhumbix Service is directed to children under the age of 13. If a user learns that his/her child has provided us with personal information without the user’s consent, they may alert us at support@rhumbix.com. If a user learns that his/her child has provided our client with personal information without the user’s consent, the user should contact our client. If we learn that we have collected any personal information from children under 13, we will promptly take steps to delete such information and terminate the child’s account.

Changes and Updates

Posting of Revised Privacy Policy. We will post any adjustments to the Privacy Policy on this web page, and the revised version will be effective when it is posted. If users are concerned about how information is used, they should bookmark this page and read this Privacy Policy periodically.

New Uses of Personal Information. From time to time, we may desire to use personal information for uses not previously disclosed in our Privacy Policy. If our practices change regarding previously collected personal information in a way that would be materially less restrictive than stated in the version of this Privacy Policy in effect at the time we collected the information, we will make reasonable efforts to provide notice and obtain consent to any such uses as may be required by law. Rhumbix will continue to process personal information consistent with its obligations to its clients.

Contacting Rhumbix

If users have any questions, comments, or concerns about Rhumbix or this Privacy Policy, they can email us at support@rhumbix.com.

Postal Mail Address:

Rhumbix, Inc.

936-B 7th Street

#560

Novato, CA, US

94945

support@rhumbix.com

Effective Date: 05/27/15

Last Updated Date: 6/11/2026