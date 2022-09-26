The Challenge

As the size and project count continued to increase for Bernward, the company’s initial systems for critical project reporting quickly became inefficient and ineffective. Much of the field reporting was still being captured on the “back of envelopes,” requiring project managers to assemble spreadsheets from random slips of papers, text messages, and emails in order to gain visibility into project hours and change order work. The Bernward team realized their ability to deliver successful, profitable projects was being threatened by reporting delays, errors, and omissions.

One significant problem facing Bernward was the increasingly strict contract requirements that came with these new large-scale projects. Many general contractors required time and material (T&M) tickets to be submitted within 48 hours of work completion. Documenting this work on paper meant that valuable tickets were in reporting limbo, often sitting in a foreman’s vehicle waiting to be handed off during this critical time. Even when timecards or T&M tickets were submitted, many required significant back-and-forth in order to discern the information and its accuracy. With no easy way to track the hours and work being done on a project in a timely manner, Bernward was faced with either increasing their personnel and overhead costs or implementing a more innovative field reporting solution.