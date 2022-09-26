Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Bernward Mechanical Construction Solutions, a premier provider of general and mechanical contracting services, was experiencing rapid growth in the number and scale of its projects and needed a time and resource tool to properly manage, track, and document these highly complex projects.
Reduction in Processing Time Bernward has reduced overall processing time for timekeeping by over 90% with Rhumbix Timekeeping.
Time Cards Submissions Time card submissions quadrupled since implementing Rhumbix while overall processing time has steadily reduced.
Additional T&M Value Captured With better documentation via Rhumbix T&M, Bernward has increased their average compensation returns on T&M by over 10%.
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix