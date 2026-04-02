Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

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Welcome to the Rhumbix Video Resource Center

Explore our comprehensive collection of videos designed to help you push your knowledge and capabilities forward. Whether you’re new to the Rhumbix platform or a seasoned trade contractor looking to deepen your knowledge, our videos cover everything you need to know about optimizing construction labor productivity.

Rhumbix 101

Get a closer look at specific features and functionalities of the Rhumbix platform.

Customer Stories

Discover how Rhumbix is transforming construction workflows by hearing directly from our valued customers.

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See the full lineup of Rhumbix videos.

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If you have any questions or want to hear more about our Integrations, you can chat with our team or sign up for a personalized demo.

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