7 Technology Trends that are Changing the Construction Industry

According to a study by Software Connect, 81% of small to midsized companies are planning to spend on modern technologies. These statistics show the continued construction technology trends that are rapidly uplifting uplifting the construction industry.

The construction industry was slow to adopt technology a decade ago, but things have been heating up the last 5 years. Engineers and contractors use construction techniques to create fantastic infrastructure. New buildings, roads, and bridges have used at least a particular form of modern technology.

Construction tech is set to revolutionize the workplace. Introduction of digital technologies is set to change the construction industry forever. Modern tech control critical operations to create a more advanced approach in construction.

Besides, modern technologies have improved productivity and safety in the industry. Many companies are adopting new tech that will launch them in the path of advancement.

This article takes you through the most popular technology trends changing the construction industry. Read on!

1. Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning

A new comer in terms of technology trends is artificial intelligence. Developers utilize this amazing technology to come up with solutions in construction. AI is relevant and continues to gain momentum.

AI is very vital in the modern construction industry. Construction firms reap big from this technology inform of high productivity and safety. Machine learning systems give constructors comparative advantage in construction projects.

Artificial Intelligence improves productivity by reducing manual operations and performing some tasks. Sensors in construction sites help retrieve tools, track workers, and detect defects. AI analyzes data and offers solutions thus helping reduce downtime.

Artificial intelligence helps in surveying construction sites, simplifying office tasks, and site monitoring. AI can process data faster than human operation and thus cutting down time wastage.

Machine learning aggregates visual information from the job site and identifies potential hazards.

2. Visual/Augmented Reality

Reality technologies are revolutionizing the industry through the provision of the digital workflow. They are user-friendly and easy to adopt.

VR offers training on how to operate machinery and safety procedures. The technology is in such a way that it can approximate real-world conditions such as physics.

Augmented Reality can provide a real-time comparison of 3D models to physical spaces. It can help the overlaying of physical and location data. Both AR and VR help increasing safety and reducing rework.

Augmented reality helps improve situational awareness in the workplace. Also, it adds precision in intricate architectural designs.

Augmented Reality also helps in more complex architectural visions. AR displays specifications, productivity studies, design information, and health and safety risks. The two technologies create collaboration between builders and designers.

3. Digitization of Field-Level Data

The modern construction environment is increasingly adopting digitized solutions for data handling, eliminating the need for paperwork in the field and manual entry systems. Traditional methods, such as static PDFs, are prone to inaccuracies.

Rhumbix Time & Material Tracking software exemplifies this shift by enabling data collection from any location, syncing on the cloud, and generating digital documentation. Rhumbix integrates seamlessly with ERP and Project Management tools.

This integration allows users to create, approve, and track field data directly within Rhumbix, which can then be integrated into Procore, ProjectSight, or Autodesk Construction Cloud™ to manage field change orders, etc. The Rhumbix integrations bridge the gap between the field and the office, ensuring a continuous flow of accurate information.

4. Drones

Drones are low-maintenance gadgets that enhance operations in the construction industry. They are versatile and easy to put in place. They have established space in the mainstream construction industry.

Drones have a high capability of providing aerial surveillance and photography. They help in survey and security and can create faster solutions in time and cost fractions. They can detect detrimental situations to workers thus maximizing safety.

Drone aids in data collection. Constructors can track job progress, collect data, and oversee equipment and materials.

Drones help surveyors to create 3D mapping and imaging of construction sites. Drones help gather volumes of data within the shortest duration possible.

5. Internet of Things (IoT)

Are you wondering how the internet applies in construction? Internet connectivity in physical devices has continued to revolutionize the construction industry. IoT eases in remote operations, supply replenishment, construction equipment, etc.

IoT has a remarkable influence on tasks. It has shifted how different sectors operate. Project managers can control construction processes through more automated control.

IoT has moved in to reduce project delays and rework rates. It offers increased accuracy on more detailed operations. IoT facilitates real-time data on the construction processes increasing efficiency in the workplace.

6. Robotics

Robotics is the most promising construction tech in the construction industry. There are various robotic systems that constructors and engineers fancy. Robotics are programmed to help humans work better with reduced strain.

The most used robotics systems include;

Material Unit Lift Enhancer (MULE)

Guardian XO

Kewazo Scaffolding Robot

Guardian GT

SAM100 Bricklaying Robot

The above systems are efficient and threaten the position of humans in the industry. These systems offer the basis of future technologies and some jobs. There is a high robotic tech under the place that will provide even better solutions.

7. Building Information Modeling (BIM)

BIM is an up-and-coming construction tech for future infrastructure. BIM is a tech that creates computer representations of roads, buildings, and utilities. BIM manages and generates computer representations before the actual construction.

Engineers and architects can use models of construction technologies and materials. Constructors can use interactive 3D models to represent systems, building characteristics, and structures.

BIM’s widespread global acceptance comes from streamlining collaboration within the construction industry. This tech brings everyone on board thus creating a harmonious work environment.

BIM improves efficiency in the following ways;

reducing errors

prospecting future maintenance issues

speeding approval processes

BMI will improve the workspace from traditional means to modern ones.

8. Cloud Computing

Cloud-based applications have a positive change in the construction industry. It is a way of sharing of information between project principles. Also, cloud applications assist in information access and bring collaboration in communication principles.

Thanks to cloud applications, workers can access project data through smartphones or computers. Project managers can keep employees synced with real-time information. This helps in reducing miscommunication and costly errors.

Final Word on Construction Tech

Are you tech-savvy or a player in the construction industry? Well, the above technology techniques are there to stay. Many constructors have felt a change since adopting modern, efficient technologies.

The future construction lies in these trends. Many big companies are gaining dominance by adopting the future of construction. How companies will use modern techniques will determine their success.

Worldwide construction is on an all-time high. It is likely that construction tech is set to dominate the industry. The demand for infrastructure can only be solved using new technology.

Companies that adopt modern tech will be might be the most successful in the future.

If you want to simplify your construction task, check out our products, or contact us if you have any questions.