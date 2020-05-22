Boost Productivity by Harnessing Time and Materials Tracking

As our industry continues to navigate through this crisis, the companies that will come through the storm successfully will rely on data-driven solutions moving into the future. The typical construction project generates tremendous amounts of data. Harnessing, analyzing, and using that data to make more informed decisions is the future of our industry.

One data set that can really provide insight into cost and profitability is Time and Materials. Harnessing a digital T&M Tracking tool is the fastest way to document unplanned work in the field. You’ll never worry about lost or late tickets again. All tickets will be centralized enabling you to see Cost Exposure in real-time and communicate with your team faster than ever.

As we emerge on the other side of the COVID-19 crisis, companies that have taken this time to improve efficiency and streamline processes as we rebuild the economy will thrive. Incorporating digital tools to help you document unplanned work to provide greater context and complete visibility across crews and projects is a smart investment in both time and money.

Integrating and Implementing Data-Driven Solutions

Rhumbix tools simplify complex, time-consuming tasks like tracking T&M and use that data to increase efficiency within your processes and workflows. With the easy to use mobile app, you’ll never lose a T&M ticket again. You can also easily share data between the Rhumbix T&M Tracking and Timekeeping to ensure everyone involved is on the same page.

Implementing a digital solution can help you to reduce time filling out paperwork while reducing errors, improving compliance, and making sure you never miss another billable item.

With T&M Tracking, you can eliminate late and lost tags, and provide professional quality T&M summaries and pricing along with documentation and approvals. Subcontractors can quickly and accurately capture labor, equipment, and materials, along with reference numbers. Having this data at your fingertips in real-time can increase process efficiency, while more accurately capturing billable data.

More accurate data means fewer disputes. You’ll be able to stay on top of all directed out-of-scope-work, ensuring it’s completed accurately, and you can use the data to eliminate discrepancies between T&M work, change order logs, and remaining balances.

Tailor Your Data To Meet Your Specific Needs

The Rhumbix platform is customizable and highly configurable so you can create data sets that match your specific needs and workflows in the office and in the field, With Rhumbix you’ll be working with real-time data from the ground, reports from the T&M Dashboard can deliver insights to help you make more informed decisions.

In the field, Rhumbix is the fastest way to document Time & Material Tickets. You can include before and after photographic evidence in the field to quickly capture all Labor/Equipment/Materials and client signatures. In the office, with Rhumbix, you’ll never have lost tickets again, you’ll eliminate manual mark-ups meaning accurate billing, and you ‘ll be able to communicate faster than ever while viewing Cost Exposure in real-time.

As we move beyond COVID-19 and begin rebuilding our economy, the companies that will thrive are the ones that gain control of their data to increase productivity and efficiency across all areas of the business. By recognizing trends early, and addressing problems quickly with Rhumbix tools, you’ll save time and money, while gaining operational control using real-time data.

[author] [author_image timthumb=’on’]https://rhumbixcms.wpengine.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/05/guy_skillet_color-1.jpeg[/author_image] [author_info]Guy Skillett spent ten years on Bechtel jobsites building airports, bridges, smelters and mines on five different continents. He worked on everything from environmental management of dredging operations to project controls on capital installations for the largest mining companies. After leaving Bechtel Guy completed a master’s degree in construction management and worked as a visiting research scholar at UC Berkeley’s Project Production Systems Laboratory (P2SL). He now heads up the Rhumbix construction innovation team. At Rhumbix, Guy has advised companies like Hensel Phelps, Suffolk, DPR, and Turner on their digital strategy to improve productivity and efficiency where it matters most.[/author_info] [/author]

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