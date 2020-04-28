Change Order Process Set to Become More Orderly

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
In the Tuesday morning session “Change Orders Made Simple,” speakers Greg Long, owner of Napa, Calif.-based Long Electric, and Drew DeWalt, co-founder and COO of San Francisco-headquartered Rhumbix, a workflow software company, discussed some of the negative impacts electrical contractors face with the current change order process.
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