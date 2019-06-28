Construction Mobile Platform Company Rhumbix Secures $14.3 Million

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix, a mobile platform for smarter construction sites, announced it closed a $14.3 million Series B round of funding led by Blackhorn Ventures and Tenfore Holdings with participation from Greylock Partners, S28 Capital, South Park Ventures, and Glynn Capital.
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