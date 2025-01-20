How Contractors Can Improve Change Order Management

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Change order management is a common part of construction projects. If not managed well, they can lead to higher costs and delays. Contractors, in particular, face unique challenges in handling change orders because of their position within the project hierarchy. Subcontractors can significantly improve their change order management by implementing standardized processes, leveraging digital tools, and enhancing communication.
A report by Navigant Construction Forum says change orders can make up 8% to 14% of total project costs. They can also cause delays of 10% to 20% in project timelines. In many cases, subcontractors struggle with:
To improve change order management, we need active strategies and digital tools. These will help ensure that everyone notes, approves, and pays for all changes on time.
Establishing a standardized process for managing changes ensures consistency and clarity. Key steps include:
The Construction Industry Institute (CII) emphasizes that managing change is essential for a successful project outcome. Uncontrolled changes can lead to interruptions, delays, and increased costs.
Transitioning from paper-based systems to digital platforms can streamline the change order process. Digital tools offer:
Rhumbix offers a digital tool for subcontractors that tracks unplanned work in real time. This tool also makes it easier to process change orders.
Adequate documentation and communication are critical in managing change orders. Subcontractors should:
The Construction Management Association of America (CMAA) says that using best practices can help avoid disputes over change orders. It also helps subcontractors finish their work efficiently. This approach can keep opportunities open for future projects.
Reviewing past projects can provide valuable insights into everyday issues and practical solutions. Subcontractors should:
The Construction Industry Institute (CII) has studied how change orders affect projects. They found that these changes often lead to a loss in productivity. This shows how important it is to manage change orders effectively.
A well-documented and data-backed change order submission strengthens subcontractors’ negotiating power. Best practices include:
When subcontractors give clear and strong change orders, they lower the chances of disputes. This also helps them get approval more easily.
Effective change request management is essential for subcontractors to maintain profits and project efficiency. By standardizing processes, using digital tools, improving documentation, and analyzing trends, subcontractors can reduce risks. This helps them ensure they receive payment for all their work.
Tools like Rhumbix offers a complete solution for managing change requests in the field. They help make the process smoother, cut down approval times, and improve financial visibility. Implementing these best practices will help subcontractors stay competitive and profitable in a dynamic construction environment.