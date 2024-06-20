VPI recognized the need to transition all operational processes to a digital platform, particularly considering the limited resources available to field personnel who primarily rely on tablets. The company faced challenges in completing and managing paperwork efficiently due to these limitations.

To address this issue, VPI implemented Rhumbix as a comprehensive solution for various aspects of their operations, including safety protocols, employee warnings, tailgate meetings, and pre-task planning (PTP). By embracing Rhumbix, VPI successfully established a streamlined digital work environment.

Rhumbix became the central platform for field reporting and processes, serving as the primary resource for both field personnel and office staff. Daily sign-ins, Daily Construction Reports, and other essential tasks were seamlessly integrated into Rhumbix, making it the go-to tool for completing and submitting these reports. The transition to Rhumbix significantly reduced the reliance on paper-based systems, eliminating printing and the logistical challenges associated with distributing physical copies.

Tailgate meetings and safety protocols were seamlessly conducted within the digital environment, eliminating the need for printing physical materials. The traditional paper binder was replaced by an electronic counterpart, further reducing costs related to printing and logistics.

Overall, VPI successfully transitioned to a digital workflow, leveraging Rhumbix as the central hub for all field reporting, streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and ensuring a more efficient and sustainable approach to managing documentation. VPI has plans to consolidate more processes into Rhumbix.