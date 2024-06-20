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Prior to implementing Rhumbix at VPI, the management of paperwork was quite challenging, especially when it came to delivering Health & Safety Forms to field personnel. As a subcontractor specializing in painting and plastering, VPI had to rely on physical copies of these forms.
Eliminated Paper- Based Workflows: Rhumbix-VPI collaboration has resulted in intuitive processes that eliminated trucks delivering binders to each jobsite.
Reducing Field Admin Work: Easier, faster data entry with cloud-based submissions has drastically cut foremen’s administrative reporting time.
Improve Health & Safety Compliance: Formats change but standardized process ensures uniformity, efficiency, and compliance.
Founded in 2005, VPI stands as a prominent union painting contractor operating in Northern California, boasting offices situated in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. As a family-owned enterprise, VPI has consistently demonstrated its ability to undertake projects of varying complexity with remarkable success. The team’s deep-rooted expertise within the industry enables them to execute projects in a professional, cost-effective, and timely manner. VPI has established an unparalleled reputation for delivering exceptional value, outstanding performance, and unwavering integrity, solidifying its position as a leader in the commercial painting industry.
VPI recognized the need to transition all operational processes to a digital platform, particularly considering the limited resources available to field personnel who primarily rely on tablets. The company faced challenges in completing and managing paperwork efficiently due to these limitations.
To address this issue, VPI implemented Rhumbix as a comprehensive solution for various aspects of their operations, including safety protocols, employee warnings, tailgate meetings, and pre-task planning (PTP). By embracing Rhumbix, VPI successfully established a streamlined digital work environment.
Rhumbix became the central platform for field reporting and processes, serving as the primary resource for both field personnel and office staff. Daily sign-ins, Daily Construction Reports, and other essential tasks were seamlessly integrated into Rhumbix, making it the go-to tool for completing and submitting these reports. The transition to Rhumbix significantly reduced the reliance on paper-based systems, eliminating printing and the logistical challenges associated with distributing physical copies.
Tailgate meetings and safety protocols were seamlessly conducted within the digital environment, eliminating the need for printing physical materials. The traditional paper binder was replaced by an electronic counterpart, further reducing costs related to printing and logistics.
Overall, VPI successfully transitioned to a digital workflow, leveraging Rhumbix as the central hub for all field reporting, streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and ensuring a more efficient and sustainable approach to managing documentation. VPI has plans to consolidate more processes into Rhumbix.
Rhumbix has significantly enhanced safety and compliance reporting for VPI’s team, making every aspect of the process easier, faster, and better. Here are some key improvements facilitated by the Rhumbix platform:
Spend less time reporting and more time delivering better projects. From time-savings to real-time production insights, see why leading construction teams build on Rhumbix