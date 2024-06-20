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Case Studies —

VPI Eliminates Paperwork to Improve Health & Safety Workflows Across its Jobsites

Prior to implementing Rhumbix at VPI, the management of paperwork was quite challenging, especially when it came to delivering Health & Safety Forms to field personnel. As a subcontractor specializing in painting and plastering, VPI had to rely on physical copies of these forms.

Eliminated Paper- Based Workflows: Rhumbix-VPI collaboration has resulted in intuitive processes that eliminated trucks delivering binders to each jobsite.

Reducing Field Admin Work: Easier, faster data entry with cloud-based submissions has drastically cut foremen’s administrative reporting time.

Improve Health & Safety Compliance: Formats change but standardized process ensures uniformity, efficiency, and compliance.

“This digital transition was part of our larger effort to digitize our operations and streamline workflows across the board. By adopting Rhumbix, we aimed to eliminate the reliance on physical paperwork and embrace a more efficient digital system.”

Angel Marquez, Safety Manager, VPI

ANGEL MARQUEZ,

Safety Manager

About VPI

Founded in 2005, VPI stands as a prominent union painting contractor operating in Northern California, boasting offices situated in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Los Angeles. As a family-owned enterprise, VPI has consistently demonstrated its ability to undertake projects of varying complexity with remarkable success. The team’s deep-rooted expertise within the industry enables them to execute projects in a professional, cost-effective, and timely manner. VPI has established an unparalleled reputation for delivering exceptional value, outstanding performance, and unwavering integrity, solidifying its position as a leader in the commercial painting industry.

The Challenge

Prior to implementing Rhumbix at VPI, the management of paperwork was quite challenging, especially when it came to delivering Health & Safety Forms to field personnel. As a subcontractor specializing in painting and plastering, VPI had to rely on physical copies of these forms. They were placed in binders, sent to the warehouse, and then hand delivered to the respective job sites by warehouse drivers. Angel Marquez, Safety Manager at VPI, explains, “Before rolling out Rhumbix, it was difficult to get the forms out into the field since it required a hard copy.”   Considering VPI has around 30 job sites in San Francisco and approximately 10 to 15 in locations across Sacramento, Stockton, and Modesto, ensuring timely delivery of these forms could often be a complicated task.   To improve the process, VPI started by sending the forms via email to the field personnel. They would then use their tablets to take screenshots of the forms and fill them out by adding notes and pictures. Finally, the completed forms were sent back via email.

Before rolling out Rhumbix, it was difficult to get the forms out into the field since it required a hard copy.” ANGEL MARQUEZ, Safety Manger @ VPI

The Solution

VPI recognized the need to transition all operational processes to a digital platform, particularly considering the limited resources available to field personnel who primarily rely on tablets. The company faced challenges in completing and managing paperwork efficiently due to these limitations.

 

To address this issue, VPI implemented Rhumbix as a comprehensive solution for various aspects of their operations, including safety protocols, employee warnings, tailgate meetings, and pre-task planning (PTP). By embracing Rhumbix, VPI successfully established a streamlined digital work environment.

 

Rhumbix became the central platform for field reporting and processes, serving as the primary resource for both field personnel and office staff. Daily sign-ins, Daily Construction Reports, and other essential tasks were seamlessly integrated into Rhumbix, making it the go-to tool for completing and submitting these reports. The transition to Rhumbix significantly reduced the reliance on paper-based systems, eliminating printing and the logistical challenges associated with distributing physical copies.

 

Tailgate meetings and safety protocols were seamlessly conducted within the digital environment, eliminating the need for printing physical materials. The traditional paper binder was replaced by an electronic counterpart, further reducing costs related to printing and logistics.

 

Overall, VPI successfully transitioned to a digital workflow, leveraging Rhumbix as the central hub for all field reporting, streamlining processes, reducing operational costs, and ensuring a more efficient and sustainable approach to managing documentation. VPI has plans to consolidate more processes into Rhumbix.   

The Results

Rhumbix has significantly enhanced safety and compliance reporting for VPI’s team, making every aspect of the process easier, faster, and better. Here are some key improvements facilitated by the Rhumbix platform:

  • Daily digital pre-task planning: Rhumbix replaces the traditional paper-based Job Hazard Analysis (JHA) with a digital pre-task planning form. This eliminates the need for physical forms and allows for a more effective, streamlined communication and documentation.
  • Simplified form submission: With Rhumbix, there is a convenient feature that enables the direct submission of forms, eliminating the manual steps involved in sending them separately.
  • Tracking risks and hazards: Rhumbix proves to be a valuable tool for tracking risks and hazards throughout the day. The platform provides visibility and enables proactive measures to address potential safety issues promptly.
  • Streamlined workflow: VPI worked closely with Rhumbix to ensure the simplest, most effective workflow possible. This collaboration has resulted in intuitive processes that are easy for the team to navigate and utilize effectively.
  • Electronic submission to general contractors (GCs): VPI aims to transition the submission of pre-task planning forms electronically to GCs, further enhancing efficiency and reducing reliance on physical paperwork.
  • Data analytics: As VPI continues to input a substantial amount of data into the system, Rhumbix offers robust analytics capabilities. This allows for analysis and informed decision-making based on the accumulated data.
  • Consistent process with Health & Safety Forms: Rhumbix brings consistency to the process of accessing, filling out, and submitting Health & Safety Forms. While the format of the forms may change, employees, including new hires, follow the same standardized process, ensuring greater uniformity and efficiency.

Overall, Rhumbix has helped modernize safety compliance for VPI by providing a user-friendly digital platform that simplifies tasks, promotes consistency, and facilitates data-driven decision making.” ANGEL MARQUEZ, Safety Manger @ VPI

Getting Started with Rhumbix

Simplify and streamline field workflows like timekeeping and time u0026amp; materials tracking, enabling your team to transform static, paper-based reporting into data-rich field insights. Save time and increase productivity with centralized project reporting, connected workflows, and software integrations built for the way you work. Get ready to own the digital era of construction with the Rhumbix Field Data Platform.
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