Investor Momentum Builds For Construction Tech

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Although it’s not the sexiest of industries, the hefty construction sector in 2018 attracted not only the attention but, more importantly, the dollars of investors. Historically, the multi-trillion dollar sector has been slow to adopt new technologies, as builders rely on a variety of disparate systems to manage projects, traditional building methods to construct homes, and non-smart materials.
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