Leading Construction Teams Build on Structured Data

See the Bigger Data Story

Every day on countless jobsites across the country, construction teams capture critical details around project status and performance. Examples of captured data include field-level insights like crew hours worked, materials used, project completion status, cost codes, and more. Accessing and interpreting data points like these help connect the field to the office, providing performance metrics for executive, operations, and project management teams, as well as finance and payroll.

Unfortunately, over 99% of this field-recorded information will go largely unused for planning and decision-making, buried in stacks of paper forms or deep in spreadsheets. Digital tools offer a new way of unlocking this information, providing consistent and reliable field data that can be searched, shared, and filtered in real-time.

While digitizing your field reporting is a critical step, ensuring that the data generated is usable and easy to connect to your existing systems remains a priority. Without having the proper structure around your data reporting, valuable project details remain hidden from view and cannot impact project decisions. Concealed insights result in reporting that cannot drive compliance and actionable insights.

Unlocking the full potential of your project reporting requires a data system and tools built for effortless usability and connectivity. With Rhumbix, you receive structured data that can be searched, filtered, and easily connected to other construction planning and accounting systems. Rhumbix’s structured approach to data reporting empowers your project analysis and insights that would have otherwise remained buried.

Not All Data is Created Equal.

Structured data is easier to work with than unstructured data. Structured data can be searched and analyzed more efficiently than unstructured data, which requires more time to process and absorb the context. Structured data exists in predefined formats, while unstructured data is in various forms. Rhumbix offers structured data for you to work with, allowing users to search, filter, and connect to your project information. By delivering structured data, Rhumbix empowers a deeper level of analysis and project insights for your construction projects, ultimately driving greater company success.

Simplify even the most complex field reporting and approval processes to save your team critical work hours every week. With our industry-leading mobile app, field and project teams effortlessly capture, share, and connect all their reporting in one place. Rhumbix delivers the features and flexibility needed to streamline your field workflows and enable real-time data insights from time tracking to out-of-scope reporting.

Structured Data Increases Usability and Connectivity

Structured data enables teams to share data between their new and existing systems more efficiently. Rhumbix provides centralized dashboards, real-time updates, and robust filters so you can maintain more substantial visibility into productivity across contractors, crews, cost codes, and projects.

From labor hours to installed quantities to cost code usage, every action on the jobsite generates data around project activity and performance. With paper, spreadsheets, and PDFs reporting, these pieces of a larger picture remain disconnected, delayed, and largely inaccessible to project decision-makers.

Structured data unlocks insights from information silos, connecting teams, and systems with the information they need to take immediate action to avoid potential production issues and drive greater project success. Structured data also offers analytics that discovers, interpret, and communicate meaningful data patterns. Your company can more effectively share data between your existing systems by providing structured data.

Stop guessing and start knowing with Rhumbix. Our intelligent workflows and digital reporting provide the project insights and updates you need to assess project performance. Search, filter, and share reports to connect your team and project stakeholders with the structured data they need to make better on-time decisions.

Real-time Analytics Instantly share and access project details to enable timely insights for teams to anticipate better and resolve issues faster. Streamlined Reporting Eliminate manual gathering, sharing, and approval of field reports. Easily capture vital field data and connect across reporting workflows and your existing construction systems. No more waiting for ERP or payroll for insights. Project Collaboration Connect and collaborate with project teams and partners in real-time. Share professional reports for greater visibility and faster approval. Receive feedback and status updates in real-time. Complete Data Story Gain a unified view of your reporting status and project productivity by connecting your critical data in Rhumbix. Know where your project stands by tracking better data points. Compliance & Security Reduce your security and compliance risk. Trust your reporting with leading security and rock-solid data backups.

HOW RHUMBIX DELIVERS STRUCTURED DATA:

Real-time analytics: Stop relying on outdated, error-prone field reporting that is difficult to process. With Rhumbix, real-time insights into labor, material, and equipment usage are at your command.

Stop relying on outdated, error-prone field reporting that is difficult to process. With Rhumbix, real-time insights into labor, material, and equipment usage are at your command. Streamlined reporting: Eliminate the time-consuming work of gathering, sharing, and approving field reports. Easily capture vital field data and connect across reporting workflows and your existing construction systems. No more waiting for ERP or payroll for insights.

Eliminate the time-consuming work of gathering, sharing, and approving field reports. Easily capture vital field data and connect across reporting workflows and your existing construction systems. No more waiting for ERP or payroll for insights. Project collaboration: Connect and collaborate with project teams and partners in real-time with Rhumbix. Share professional reports for greater visibility and faster approval in just a few clicks. Receive feedback and status updates in real-time.

Connect and collaborate with project teams and partners in real-time with Rhumbix. Share professional reports for greater visibility and faster approval in just a few clicks. Receive feedback and status updates in real-time. Complete data story: Gain a unified view of reporting status and project productivity by connecting your critical data in Rhumbix. Know exactly where your project stands by easily tracking better data points and connecting them to other systems. It’s easy to understand your project status when you have the proper context.

Gain a unified view of reporting status and project productivity by connecting your critical data in Rhumbix. Know exactly where your project stands by easily tracking better data points and connecting them to other systems. It’s easy to understand your project status when you have the proper context. Compliance & security: Reduce your security and compliance risk. Trust your reporting with leading security and rock-solid data backups. Rhumbix is built on multi-layer security that is independently assessed for compliance to precise security standards, including SOC 2 Type II.

Simplify Your Field Reporting and Get More Done

Forward-looking construction teams report with Rhumbix. Make your field workflows work for you. Capture the project inputs you need for reporting and planning, manage submissions and approvals from a centralized dashboard, and unlock performance insights with project-level analytics.

Rhumbix shortens the distance between field reporting, data processing, and insights by providing mobility, data, and configurability options. This lets your team save critical hours during the week while delivering a more accurate view of performance across your projects. Rhumbix is the last field reporting tool you’ll ever need.

Curious if Rhumbix structured data is right for your company? Schedule a free, no-obligation, live demo with our people, and we will answer your questions and show you what makes us different.