Rhumbix and real-time site data

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Sometimes being separated by an ocean and continent doesn’t help communication. As a London-based writer, I received a news release about San Francisco, California’s Rhumbix, and reached out for an interview, but the timings just didn’t work out (and there’ve been a couple of post-blog updates – latest 20.45pm GMT, 28 November 2017). In the meantime, I’ll briefly summarise….
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