Rhumbix Announces Autodesk BIM 360 Integration for Enhanced Efficiency

Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced their integration into the Cost Management Module as part of the Autodesk BIM 360 platform. Via this cloud-based, paperless solution, General Contractors and Subcontractors will be able to better manage their Field Change Orders through digital reporting, tracking and approval of Time and Material tags.

Streamlining Construction Workflows with Data-Driven Insights

Autodesk BIM 360 is an important project management tool. It helps construction teams gather project data and work together better. By connecting with Rhumbix, BIM 360 users can access real-time information from the field. This helps link jobsite activities with back-office operations.

Rhumbix and BIM 360 Integration Benefits

Centralized Data Hub for Better Decision-Making

The integration enables seamless synchronization of field data with the BIM 360 ecosystem. Users can easily send timekeeping, production tracking, and compliance data from Rhumbix to BIM 360 dashboards. This ensures that all stakeholders can access the latest project information.

Improved Efficiency Through Automation

Construction teams often face challenges managing multiple platforms. This integration automatically connects data from the Rhumbix platform. This includes daily reports, timecards, and production tracking.

All this information goes to the BIM 360 environment. This eliminates redundant data entry, reduces errors, and accelerates workflow management.

Enhanced Collaboration Across Teams

The integration improves teamwork. It allows project managers, foremen, and other stakeholders to access clear and accurate data. All the information is available in one place.

Using Rhumbix data with BIM 360’s project management tools helps teams. It allows them to better align field activities with project schedules. It also helps them manage budgets more effectively.

Insights for Every Role

Tailored reporting tools ensure that stakeholders—from project managers to finance teams—can view data relevant to their needs. Whether tracking worker productivity or checking compliance, the integration helps teams focus on what matters most.

How It Works

The Rhumbix integration with BIM 360 simplifies complex workflows with ease of setup and use:

Field data collected in Rhumbix includes labor hours, materials used, and daily logs. Someone sends this data directly to the BIM 360 platform.

BIM 360 users can view this data alongside other project metrics to clearly understand progress and performance.

The integration supports real-time updates, ensuring that data accuracy and timeliness never compromise.

Transforming Construction with Connected Technologies

The construction industry is adopting digital tools. Rhumbix and Autodesk BIM 360 are leading this change. They connect teams in the field and the office.

Our integration with Autodesk BIM 360 shows our commitment to helping construction professionals. We provide tools that make their jobs easier and their workflows smarter. By connecting field data with BIM 360’s project management tools, we help teams build more efficiently and save money.

Getting Started with the Integration

Autodesk BIM 360 users can access the Rhumbix integration directly through the Autodesk Construction Cloud’s integration marketplace. Setup is quick and intuitive, requiring minimal training for field and office teams. Additionally, both companies provide support to ensure seamless adoption and utilization.

Contact us to learn more about the integration and how it can enhance your construction workflows.

Rhumbix and Autodesk BIM 360 now connect. This change brings a new era for construction workflows. It unites field and office teams on one platform.

Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced their integration into the Cost Management Module as part of the Autodesk BIM 360 platform. Via this cloud-based, paperless solution, General Contractors and Subcontractors will be able to better manage their Field Change Orders through digital reporting, tracking and approval of Time and Material tags.