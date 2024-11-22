Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]

Why Rhumbix

Solutions

Field & Workforce Management

Time & Attendance

Production Tracking

Change Orders

T&M Work Tracking

Integrations

Daily Reports

Custom Forms & Workflows

Analytics & Reporting

Field Analytix™

Data Explorer

Use Cases

Contractor Type

Trade Contractor

Self Performing General Contractor

General Contractor

Project Owner

Public Sector

Use Case

Project Managers

Payroll & Accounting

Field Teams

Construction Operations

Specialty

Packages

Support

Learn

Videos

Customer Stories

Blog

About Rhumbix

Product Updates

Webinars

Rhumbix T&M ROI Calculator

Customer Support

Contact Us

Self Help Center

Support

Log In

Rhumbix Announces Autodesk BIM 360 Integration for Enhanced Efficiency
construction technology —

Rhumbix Announces Autodesk BIM 360 Integration for Enhanced Efficiency

RhumbixNovember 22, 2024 • 3 min read

Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced their integration into the Cost Management Module as part of the Autodesk BIM 360 platform. Via this cloud-based, paperless solution, General Contractors and Subcontractors will be able to better manage their Field Change Orders through digital reporting, tracking and approval of Time and Material tags.

Streamlining Construction Workflows with Data-Driven Insights

Autodesk BIM 360 is an important project management tool. It helps construction teams gather project data and work together better. By connecting with Rhumbix, BIM 360 users can access real-time information from the field. This helps link jobsite activities with back-office operations.

Rhumbix and BIM 360 Integration Benefits

Centralized Data Hub for Better Decision-Making

The integration enables seamless synchronization of field data with the BIM 360 ecosystem. Users can easily send timekeeping, production tracking, and compliance data from Rhumbix to BIM 360 dashboards. This ensures that all stakeholders can access the latest project information.

Improved Efficiency Through Automation

Construction teams often face challenges managing multiple platforms. This integration automatically connects data from the Rhumbix platform. This includes daily reports, timecards, and production tracking.

All this information goes to the BIM 360 environment. This eliminates redundant data entry, reduces errors, and accelerates workflow management.

Enhanced Collaboration Across Teams

The integration improves teamwork. It allows project managers, foremen, and other stakeholders to access clear and accurate data. All the information is available in one place.

Using Rhumbix data with BIM 360’s project management tools helps teams. It allows them to better align field activities with project schedules. It also helps them manage budgets more effectively.

Insights for Every Role

Tailored reporting tools ensure that stakeholders—from project managers to finance teams—can view data relevant to their needs. Whether tracking worker productivity or checking compliance, the integration helps teams focus on what matters most.

How It Works

The Rhumbix integration with BIM 360 simplifies complex workflows with ease of setup and use:

  • Field data collected in Rhumbix includes labor hours, materials used, and daily logs. Someone sends this data directly to the BIM 360 platform.
  • BIM 360 users can view this data alongside other project metrics to clearly understand progress and performance.
  • The integration supports real-time updates, ensuring that data accuracy and timeliness never compromise.

Transforming Construction with Connected Technologies

The construction industry is adopting digital tools. Rhumbix and Autodesk BIM 360 are leading this change. They connect teams in the field and the office.

Our integration with Autodesk BIM 360 shows our commitment to helping construction professionals. We provide tools that make their jobs easier and their workflows smarter. By connecting field data with BIM 360’s project management tools, we help teams build more efficiently and save money.

Getting Started with the Integration

Autodesk BIM 360 users can access the Rhumbix integration directly through the Autodesk Construction Cloud’s integration marketplace. Setup is quick and intuitive, requiring minimal training for field and office teams. Additionally, both companies provide support to ensure seamless adoption and utilization.

Contact us to learn more about the integration and how it can enhance your construction workflows.

Rhumbix and Autodesk BIM 360 now connect. This change brings a new era for construction workflows. It unites field and office teams on one platform.  

Rhumbix, a powerful mobile platform designed for smarter construction sites, has announced their integration into the Cost Management Module as part of the Autodesk BIM 360 platform. Via this cloud-based, paperless solution, General Contractors and Subcontractors will be able to better manage their Field Change Orders through digital reporting, tracking and approval of Time and Material tags.

 

 

Learn how Rhumbix is helping contractors like you

The way construction is built is changing. Find resources to stay on top of the latest news.

construction technology

4 Minute Read

A New Chapter: Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix

construction technology

10 Minute Read

How to Sell Field Management Software to Your CFO: The 15-Minute Business Case Template

Construction Productivity

9 Minute Read

The INRS Partnership Advantage: Why eCMS + Rhumbix Beats Standalone Field Management