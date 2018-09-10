Rhumbix for Android is Now Available

We are pleased to announce Rhumbix is now available on Android. You’ll find Rhumbix in the Google Play Store for immediate download. While our customers have enjoyed the powerful Rhumbix app on iOS for some time, we’ve been working as quickly as possible to develop an Android equivalent.

Now anyone can collect field-level construction site data from all mobile platforms. With the addition of Android, all crews can take their jobsites paperless. With a digital jobsite, the company and the project benefit in a multitude of ways, from better data and faster processing to improved morale. Your crews won’t just perform better, the whole project will.

The Rhumbix field intelligence platform offers dynamic tools crews depend on timekeeping, production tracking, and time and materials tag generation, all from a simple and easy-to-use application and web interface, and your crews can also realize these benefits:

Timecards are submitted in less than two taps right from the palm of your hand.

Get accurate production tracking data from the field straight to the home office to make real-time decisions.

The Time and Materials product not only facilitates tag generation but also kicks off an automatic workflow between the GC and Subcontractor to ensure tags are reviewed in a timely manner and both parties are able to mitigate T&M risk.

Are you an Android shop? Request a demo today, and see how Rhumbix can take your jobsite paperless.