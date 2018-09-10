Rhumbix for Android is Now Available

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
We are pleased to announce Rhumbix is now available on Android. You’ll find Rhumbix in the Google Play Store for immediate download. While our customers have enjoyed the powerful Rhumbix app on iOS for some time, we’ve been working as quickly as possible to develop an Android equivalent.
Now anyone can collect field-level construction site data from all mobile platforms. With the addition of Android, all crews can take their jobsites paperless. With a digital jobsite, the company and the project benefit in a multitude of ways, from better data and faster processing to improved morale. Your crews won’t just perform better, the whole project will.
The Rhumbix field intelligence platform offers dynamic tools crews depend on timekeeping, production tracking, and time and materials tag generation, all from a simple and easy-to-use application and web interface, and your crews can also realize these benefits:
Are you an Android shop? Request a demo today, and see how Rhumbix can take your jobsite paperless.