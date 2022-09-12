Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile 4.50

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v4.50 of the Mobile App! v4.50 includes the mobile portion of Field Workflows Guest Mode as well as several bug fixes and optimizations.
Field Workflows: Guest Mode
For full Guest Mode details, please see the dedicated launch post (link).
Guest Mode fosters collaboration between RMBX and non-RMBX project partners. For Time & Materials tracking, Guest Mode allows standalone subcontractors to capture external approvals from GC users who are not currently using the RMBX platform. Additionally, for all field workflows mobile users can share field forms with any guest users as View Only. Feature highlights:
Bug Fixes
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!