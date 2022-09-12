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Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile 4.50

Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile 4.50

RhumbixSeptember 12, 2022 • 2 min read

Rhumbix has released v4.50 of the Mobile App! v4.50 includes the mobile portion of Field Workflows Guest Mode as well as several bug fixes and optimizations.

Field Workflows: Guest Mode

For full Guest Mode details, please see the dedicated launch post (link).

Guest Mode fosters collaboration between RMBX and non-RMBX project partners. For Time & Materials tracking, Guest Mode allows standalone subcontractors to capture external approvals from GC users who are not currently using the RMBX platform. Additionally, for all field workflows mobile users can share field forms with any guest users as View Only. Feature highlights:

  • Share forms directly from mobile and in bulk
  • View only share option for all workflows
  • Request signature share option, currently only for the T&M workflow using the standalone sub configuration
  • No login required for guest users
  • Share with new and previous collaborators
  • Grant and track form and workflow-specific access for guest users
  • Customized share email templates
Guest Mode image
Guest Mode introduces a new share functionality for Field Workflow collaboration.

Bug Fixes

  • A few customers reported Production Detail photos not sticking after upload, this has been fixed
  • An issue has been resolved with uploading photos from some Android mobile devices

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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