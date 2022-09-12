Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile 4.51 & 4.52
Rhumbix • September 12, 2022
Rhumbix has released v4.51 and v4.52 of the Mobile App! These versions include several bug fixes and optimizations.
4.51 Bug Fixes
- Customers reported an issue where import from timekeeping to field workflows resulted in not being able to save. This has been resolved.
- We found an issue with crashing on logout which was fixed.
- We solved an issue where GCs could not edit the PCO values on T&M Tracking forms even in editable statuses.
4.52 Bug Fixes
- We found and resolved an Android issue where the timecard setup screen would sometimes crash when clicking next.
- There was an issue reported where import timecard to a field workflow would clear out existing data in the form if no changes had been made in the edit session. This has been fixed.
- We fixed a reported issue where the new Share option was not available for Foremen on Field Workflows.
- There was an issue for customers with 1 minute timekeeping increments on mobile where the hours would be misrepresented in some places. Our team has fixed this issue.
- Our team resolved a reported issue where all temporary timecard data was not successfully restored after reopening the app.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!