Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.26

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.26 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.26 does not contain any noticeable interface changes but optimizes some back-end processes to better support the app on iOS 14.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!