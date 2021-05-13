Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.35

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Our team at Rhumbix is happy to announce v4.35 of our Rhumbix Mobile App on iOS and Android! v.4.35 brings an exciting new feature for Field Forms.
Field Form Filters
In v4.35, users can efficiently navigate through their Field Forms with our new Filters feature! Users can now Sort, Filter, and Group their Field Forms using the new Forms Tab bar built into the interface. For companies with a high volume of Field Forms, this new feature will save the hassle of having to scroll through long lists to find the exact form(s) needed! Users can also use our advanced filtering options using the Filter Icon to quickly search for forms.
Check out our Support Center for more information on how to use Field Form Filters.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!