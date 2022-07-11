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Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.46

Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.46

Chelsie La VrarJuly 11, 2022 • 1 min read

Rhumbix has released v4.46 of the Mobile App! While there are no new features, v4.46 improves Field Workflow mobile sorting/filtering, temporary removal of the ripple effect, and other bug fixes. 

 

Field Workflow List View Improvements

  • The quick-search bar on mobile Field Workflow list views now filters and highlights much faster.
  • Also, the list views will now load forms in the sort order specified in the filters. Previously, they were always being returned in “created on” order which was misleading in some scenarios.

Bug Fixes

  • There was a bug reported where there was a dead click area at the bottom of the cost code picker after selecting a few cost codes. Our team has resolved this issue, and all the visible cost codes can be selected now.

You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!

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