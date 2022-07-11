Rhumbix Improvements | Mobile v4.46

Autodesk has signed a definitive agreement to acquire Rhumbix! [Read more]
Rhumbix has released v4.46 of the Mobile App! While there are no new features, v4.46 improves Field Workflow mobile sorting/filtering, temporary removal of the ripple effect, and other bug fixes.
You can always find more information about Rhumbix on our Support Center. You can also reach out with any questions to Support@Rhumbix.com, or call in at 855.RHUMBIX (855.748.6249). Be sure to opt-in for automatic updates on our Rhumbix Blog to always be caught up with the latest!