Rhumbix Improvements | Web v3.122

Rhumbix has released v3.122 of the Web-App! In addition to bug fixes, v3.122 brings an addition to Cost Codes on our Public API.

Cost Code Updates in Public API

In v3.122, users can quickly update Cost Codes using the cost_codes_update endpoint in the Public API. This allows users to change the code values in bulk. All existing timekeeping records will stay associated with the new code. The cost_codes endpoint remains unchanged for getting current cost codes, creating new cost codes, or updating the other values for any given code. We expect this new endpoint will be particularly useful when switching code structures altogether.